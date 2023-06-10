We like to believe that everyone we see, or meet is taken care of, especially the elderly who must depend on others for help. June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day to remind you that elderly people need to be checked on to make sure they are not being abused. Elder abuse is defined as physical abuse, emotional abuse, sexual abuse, financial exploitation, neglect, willful deprivation or abandonment of a 60-year-old or older adult.
It is estimated that up to 5 million older Americans are abused each year. Sixty percent of elder abuse is committed by a family member. Two-thirds of these family members are either an adult child or the spouse. What makes an older adult vulnerable to abuse? Any older adult is susceptible to abuse, neglect or financial exploitation, but social isolation and cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia are considerable risk factors.
Here are some warning signs of elder abuse you should be aware of as you deal with the older population. Broken bones or fractures, poor physical appearance and lack of cleanliness, changes in mental status, withdrawal from normal activities, unusual depression, frequent infections, bruising, welts or cuts, burns, pressure marks, bedsores, unexplained weight loss, appears frightened or withdrawn, refusal to speak, signs of dehydration, loss of bowel and bladder control, sudden changes in financial situation, missing personal belongings such as art, silverware, jewelry, and unpaid bills, such as house payment, rent, taxes, utilities.
What are the risk factors that an older person will be a victim of elder abuse? Someone with cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia, someone who has a history of mental illness, someone who has physical disabilities, someone who is depressed, lonely, or lacks social support, someone who abuses alcohol or drugs, someone who is verbally or physically combative with the caregiver, someone who has a shared living situation, and someone who has a criminal history.
What are the indicators that a caregiver could become an abuser? Someone who feels overwhelmed or resentful, someone who has a history of substance abuse, someone who has a history of abuse toward others, someone who is dependent on the older person for housing, finances, or other needs, someone with mental health problems, someone who is unemployed/underemployed, and someone with a criminal history.
How does a person make an elder abuse report? Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state, meaning that anyone having reasonable cause to suspect abuse, neglect or financial exploitation has a responsibility to report it. Reports are confidential and can be made anonymously. Contact the 24-hour toll-free Kentucky Elder Abuse Hotline at 1-800-752-6200 or 1-877-597-2331. It should not take assigning a month and a day to remind us to step up, take action and report if we suspect someone is being abused, neglected or financially exploited. This is the day designated to raise people’s awareness and get the conversation started — and hopefully keep it going — about the increase of elder abuse worldwide. This Information is courtesy of the National Council on Aging.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability. University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Kentucky Counties, Cooperating.
Next Sunday, June 18, is Father’s Day. Do not forget to send your favorite male a card, a phone call, a gift, or a special dessert.
Blueberry Cheesecake Bars
Crust:
1 cup graham cracker crumbs (9-10 graham crackers)
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons applesauce
Topping:
1 ½ cups Plain Greek Yogurt
3.5-ounce cream cheese softened
1 tablespoon cornstarch
¼ teaspoon salt
1/3 cup sugar
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 cups blueberries
1 tablespoon lemon zest
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
Mix graham cracker crumbs, melted butter and applesauce together in a medium bowl until combined. Evenly press crust into an 8 by 8 baking pan. Press down on the crust to make it more compact. Bake for 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Increase the oven temperature to 350 degrees.
In a large bowl combine yogurt, cream cheese, cornstarch, salt, sugar and lemon juice. Fold in the blueberries and the lemon zest. Carefully drop spoonful of the topping mixture over the cooled crust and spread to make an even layer. Bake for 35 minutes or until it does not jiggle. Remove from the oven and cool completely for about 45 minutes. For the best results, refrigerate for 1 hour before cutting. This will make 16 servings with 110 calories.
Events going on at the Extension Office:
Pulaski Homemakers can purchase their ticket to the County Annual Meeting at the Extension Office. The big event will be Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center and is for all homemakers. The cost is $17 for the “Summertime Luau.” Registration with appetizers, bidding and hospitality will begin at 5:30 with dinner to follow at 6:00. Free gifts bags to all. Purchase your tickets at the Extension Office by Tuesday, June 13
Join us for a Food Preservation Class on Friday, June 16 starting at 10:00 o’clock. This is a free class on using the Water Bath method for canning. Call the office to register at 679-6361. On Friday, June 23, we will meet at 10:00 to use the Pressure Canners in Food Preservation. Register at the office. Need help with other ‘Food Preservation?” We have free publications at the Pulaski County Extension Office. The office is open 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Get your Pressure Canner Gauge lid checked at the Extension Office any day from 8:00 to 4:30.
Make a beautiful art quilt creation collage June 10, June 17, and June 24 at the Pulaski Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the instructor. You need to call Janet at 325-234-3844 for materials needed and instructions.
The Pulaski County Cancer Relay for Life will be Friday June 16 at the Center for Rural Development, starting at 6:00 pm. The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers have a team, The Wendy’s Warriors” that you can donate money too if you desire.
Our monthly Calendar Food Class will be Thursday, June 22 at 11:30. We will be making Blueberry Cheesecake Bars. Call the office to register at 679-6361.
Do not forget to shop at our local Farmers Markets for fresh produce and support our local farmers.
