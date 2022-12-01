Whether you want to think about it or not, we are all going to die. When you die you will leave things behind that need to be given to others. You may say you do not have anything of value, but you need to decide and write down “who you want to get the pie plate or favorite hammer.” Estate planning can be a complicated process, especially when considering how to transfer individual property to people who will want and care for it after your death. The task of sorting through a lifetime of belongings can be overwhelming. It is natural to feel a range of emotions or to procrastinate on the task to protect yourself from feelings that may surface. You may be worried about treating all heirs fairly and not hurting anyone’s feelings as you make tough decisions.
Consider the tips below to help you begin estate planning for your non-titled property. You may have started labeling items around your house with sticky notes of whom you want to receive an item. These notes can come off or get lost, and can still be done, but you need to make a list and keep it in a safe pace. Listing all items to be given away in a note book and attaching the list to your will may be the best method. While this method may help you think through a distribution plan, it is not legally binding. Experts recommend consulting with a trusted estate planner or attorney. They can help you navigate this complicated process, including what constitutes a legal will in Kentucky, how to manage estate taxes, and the responsibilities of an executor. Also, they can help you understand what happens to your estate if you die without a will under Kentucky state law.
After your death, the full contents of your estate must be distributed. This includes all the items you cherished within it from closets to cupboards, attics to basements, clothes to clutter, furniture to knickknacks. This needs to contains your titled property like your home, land, or car, but it also includes everything you owned within your property. This may encompass many cherished possessions like family heirlooms, jewelry, collectibles, or things that held sentimental significance. But it will also include a bunch of other “stuff” like boxes in the garage that have been collecting dust for decades, the random items in your “junk” drawer, or the pileup of “things” outside in the barn. Quite simply, your estate is everything you own. Everything.
When deciding “who gets what” in your estate, one way to simplify the process is to create an asset distribution plan or a list that details how the items in your home will be distributed and disposed of upon your death. To begin, select one room in your home to “inventory,” jotting down notes as you go. List each item or group of items and who is to receive it. You may even have your heirs let you know what items they want and give the item to them now as a gift. You may even want to have a sale and divide the cash or donate all items to your favorite charity.
Consider attaching a Letter of Last Instructions to your will. This is an informal letter providing instructions to your family, executor, or attorney about your final wishes for the settlement of your estate upon your death. You can use this letter to let your heirs know the location of important documents like your insurance policies, will, or bank documents; instructions for funeral arrangements; and your asset distribution plan. After completing a Letter of Last Instructions, be sure your executor has a copy or knows where to locate it quickly. If your letter includes time-sensitive items like funeral arrangements, you will want them to have access to your wishes immediately after your death.
For more information on estate planning for non- titled property, contact your county Cooperative Extension office. Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
You may be tired of cooking or just want to make a basic soup for your family.
No Fuss Potato Soup
32-ounce bag of frozen hash brown potatoes
1 medium onion chopped
2 cups of water or less
8 ounce of cream cheese
½ stick of butter
1 can of celery soup
1 can of mushroom soup
Salt, pepper and garlic powder to taste
1 ½ cups of milk
Place potatoes and onion in soup pot; add enough water to cover only. Cook until potatoes and onions are tender, do not drain. Add cream cheese and stir until melted. When melted add butter, soups, salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste. Then add milk. Simmer until blended and hot. When serving garnish with shredded cheese, and bacon bits.
Delicious treats you can make for the holiday and share with your neighbors or friends will be held on Monday, December 5 at the Extension Office starting at 1:00 o’clock. You will sample favorite sweets from Extension Agents and receive a recipe booklet. The cost is $5.00. Space is limited so register and sign up in advance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.