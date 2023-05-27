CEO Michael Vaught of Faith Healthcare announced Thursday the appointment of Logan Antle as Chief Operating Officer and Whitney Davis, Ph.D., as Chief Financial Officer. As COO, Antle will be responsible for overseeing the company’s day-to-day operations and strategies while ensuring efficient practices to meet company objectives. As CFO, Davis will be responsible for managing the company’s finances, developing financial strategies, and ensuring the company’s long-term financial stability.
“We are thrilled to have Logan and Whitney on board,” said Vaught. “Whitney’s background in financial leadership paired with her extensive experience navigating federal programs was exactly what we were looking for in our next Chief Financial Officer. Logan brings unique experience having spent years managing relationships with the Health Resources & Services Administration [HRSA] and overseeing the growth of health centers like ours.”
Antle previously served as the Director of Business Development for a federally qualified health center, much like those operated by Faith Healthcare. He led company efforts in managing federal grants, legislative affairs and HRSA related matters. His experience with HRSA and healthcare operations set him apart, according to Vaught. Antle is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and is a member of several industry associations.
“This team has been incredibly welcoming. We’ve hit the ground running and I’m thrilled to lead operational initiatives,” said Antle. “I’m eager to work with the team to continue to improve efficiency and deliver exceptional care for our patients while implementing new initiatives to achieve our overall objectives.”
Davis’s experience in governmental and nonprofit finance, fiscal policy, and data analysis stem from her time as a senior consultant performing quantitative and financial analysis on various federal contracts. Prior to, she served as a statistician and project lead for a national security complex and an economist for the Legislative Research Commission of Kentucky where she delivered tax revenue forecasts and determined budgetary impacts of proposed tax legislation and revenue measures. Davis holds a B.S. in Financial Economics from Centre College and both a master’s and a Ph.D. in Public Policy and Administration from the University of Kentucky.
“To say I’m enthusiastic about joining this team with best-in-class care providers and administration is an understatement,” said Davis. “I look forward to helping the company achieve its financial goals while collaborating with peers and colleagues on interrelated affairs ensuring our long-term growth.”
“Both Whitney and Logan bring unique experiences and perspective which are sure to positively impact our ability to deliver an incredibly high quality of care to our patients and communities,” Vaught added.
Faith Healthcare, INC. (FHC), headquartered in Somerset KY, is a nonprofit healthcare organization with a strong reputation for quality and patient satisfaction. FHC operates medical, primary care and dental clinics in Pulaski, Wayne, Russell, Rockcastle, Madison, Fayette, Christian and Johnson Counties in Kentucky. As a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, FHC provides quality care regardless of patients’ ability to pay. For more information, visit www.FaithHealthcare.net.
