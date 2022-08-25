When we think about police officers, we often think about their tough side — the side that is fearless, displays unmatched courage and demands respect for the law.
But there is another side. The human side. The side that cares deeply for the community, has a heart for service, and genuinely loves people. This was the side that showed up on June 9 when Somerset Police Department Officers Danielle Strickland and James Sizemore were dispatched to Somersplash Waterpark.
Marquita Straus — a mental health therapist, travel writer, content creator and Seattle, Washington, resident — woke up that day as a healthy 36-year-old who was exploring Kentucky with her daughters, ages 9 and 5, for a work-related travel campaign. Little did she know this was the day that would change her life forever. Within a few short hours, while at Somersplash with her children, Marquita would suffer from a massive ischemic stroke.
When they heard the call, Officers Sizemore and Strickland took immediate action to care for Marquita’s terrified daughters, who could not go along in the ambulance with her as she was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and later, the University of Kentucky Hospital.
On the day of the stroke, Marquita's courageous daughter noticed something was very wrong with her Mom and began screaming for help at the waterpark. Her daughter’s pleas for help got the attention of an off-duty EMT and his fiancé, who was a nurse. They called 911, treated Marquita with so much kindness, and consoled her girls as she was rushed to the hospital.
Once at the hospital, the doctors quickly determined that her needs would be best met at the University of Kentucky Hospital's Stroke Center. She was then airlifted to Lexington for emergency surgery to remove not 1 but 2 clots from her brain.
As an Air Force veteran and entrepreneur, Marquita relies on the Seattle VA for her insurance/healthcare, but because she was out of state a lot of her medical expenses will not be covered.
Marquita spent her first few days post-op in ICU and then went to a step down Acute Care Unit. She is currently in a rehabilitation center in Kentucky, learning how to use her left side again, gaining the strength to talk, walk and take care of her daily needs. Once discharged, She will also need surgery to correct a discovered heart defect, further monitoring for a clot that remains in her right femoral vein, and intensive therapy (physical, speech, occupational) to improve her quality of life.
Marquita will be returning to Atlanta to live with her Mother and continue intensive outpatient Physical/Occupational/Speech Therapies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.