No time is a good time to abuse pastures by overgrazing, shortening rest periods, or overstocking, but fall is an especially bad time for such agrarian offenses. “Management decisions made during the fall affect the ability of the plants to overwinter, determine when new growth is initiated in the spring, and impacts how much total forage growth will be produced over the following season,” says Gene Pirelli, professor emeritus in animal and rangeland sciences with Oregon State University.
When pastures are overgrazed or subjected to excessive forage harvesting in the fall, it inhibits root system rebuilding and the formation of shoots for spring growth. Pirelli explains that roots regenerate in the fall while potential new shoots are also in the process of forming. Plants need time to store carbohydrates to ensure long-term forage production.
The lower stems or crown, rather than the roots, are the major storage unit of complex carbohydrates in perennial grasses. The new root system will take up water from the soil plus important nutrients that nurture those new growing points. Both plant systems must work together to sustain pasture growth in the next grazing season. The actual time it takes for new root growth varies depending upon the amount of moisture from irrigation or rainfall, day length, and the residual stubble height. New plant roots are evident if plants are dug up and washed free of any soil. The new roots will be white, variable in length, and originate from the crown.
Plant growing points develop in the fall, which provide next spring’s forage growth. Pirelli contrasts these young grass shoots, or tillers, to human babies — both need a steady supply of nutrients and protection from stress. In the fall, nutrients are supplied from the previous season’s tillers, which have stored carbohydrates in the bottom 3 to 4 inches of the plant. The existing tillers are often dormant and brown during fall — but not dead — and their storage function is critical. The older tillers also provide physical protection to the new tillers. If pastures are grazed or mowed lower than a 3- to 4-inch stubble height in the fall, the plant’s carbohydrate reserves are reduced, and the new tillers are robbed of their food source. Also, the new tillers are exposed to weather extremes. Overgrazing also slows or stops root formation, and in the following spring, the new tillers grow slower and have fewer roots for needed nutrients. One way to prevent overgrazing is to stockpile cool season grasses for winter grazing.
Stockpiling forage for late fall and winter grazing has rightfully become a widely accepted practice. It’s not difficult to find producers “border-to-border and coast-to-coast” employing this practice, although the type of forage may differ. To get full benefit from stockpiled forage, regardless of species used, it’s also universally accepted to strip graze rather than just open a gate to the wide-open spaces. One often-cited Missouri research trial found that giving cows enough forage for three days instead of 14 days resulted in a 40% boost in grazing days per acre.
Using strip grazing can result in forage utilization values of over 80%, not counting a 3-inch residual. Achieving such efficiency levels will help keep a lot of purchased or produced hay from being fed. As a general rule, warm-season grasses or mixed-legume stands need to be strip-grazed first. These forage types tend to lose quality fastest after several killing frosts. Tall fescue, although it will lose some quality through the winter, seems to hold up the best. As when strip grazing is used during the summer, the practice nearly eliminates animal selectivity.
Strip grazing takes some planning. It works best to start closest to the water source and then work across the field. Set up posts and polywire (or a fence wheel) across the field to allocate enough forage for one to three days. The shorter the time allotment, the higher the forage utilization will be. Nutrient spreading from manure will also be more uniform. With no additional growth in the winter, most producers do not utilize a back fence to keep cattle off previously grazed areas. This also allows animals to utilize a single water source. As many beginning strip grazers have learned by experience, it is a good idea to set a second polywire for the next move ahead of the current one. In other words, as one length of polywire comes down, there should already be another one in place.
Given the modern state of fence technology, putting up and taking down a strand of polywire requires a relatively small amount of time. The economic return in terms of much greater forage utilization and grazing days is hard to dispute. It also offers the opportunity to keep a close eye on cattle during the winter months and cut down on mud in certain situations.
