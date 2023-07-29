Be sure to visit a farmers market near you during Farmers Market Week in Kentucky on August 1-7, 2023. Farmers markets are located in 115 Kentucky counties and brought in $13.5 million in sales in 2020.
In Pulaski County, the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market serves Pulaski County residents with locally-grown fresh fruits and vegetables, jams, jellies, meat, soap and craft items.
It’s important to support a local food system. COVID and other disasters show the vulnerability of the US food supply chain. Local farmers markets provide food access and nutrition, enhance rural economies, address consumer demand, and improve profitability of agricultural producers and markets.
The food we often eat has sometimes traveled a vast distance to make it into our shopping carts and cupboards. Recent research has found that food travels an average of 1500 miles from its point of production to our plates.
Farmers markets decrease food miles to almost zero, by reducing transportation costs and environmental impact.
Want a strawberry in the depths of winter? Do you buy asparagus in November? These crops would very likely not come from the United States, much less Kentucky.
Farmers markets help consumers learn about the seasonality of fruits and vegetables. Gorge yourself on fresh strawberries during local strawberry season. By the time the season is over, you’ll be ready to move on to another fresh fruit or vegetable.
Visit the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market in downtown Somerset at the Citizens Bank Pavilion. The market has a Facebook page with highlights of what’s being sold each sales day. They are open on Saturday and Wednesday mornings during the season. Once a month they open on Thursday afternoons.
For more information, contact the Pulaski County Extension Service at 606-679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook and follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter and kyplants on Instagram.
Come learn about Lawn Care for Sustainable Gardeners on August 22 at 6pm at the Pulaski County Extension Service office. Call us at 606-679-6361 and let us know you’re coming.
All changes to or cancellations of Extension programs will be posted to social media.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $8 per bale (over 50, $7 per bale). It can be purchased during office hours 8am to 4:30pm Monday – Friday.
