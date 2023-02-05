Every February, the American Health Association sponsors American Heart Month to increase awareness about heart disease. During February, and throughout the year, the AHA encourages all Americans to consider ways they can increase their heart health and decrease their risk of cardiovascular disease.
Heart-Healthy living involves understanding your risk, making healthy choices, and taking steps to reduce your chances of getting heart disease. By taking action, you can lower your risk of heart disease and improve your overall health and well-being.
Preventing heart disease starts with knowing what your risks factors are and what you can do to lower them. Some risk factors you cannot change. These include your age, sex, and a family history of early heart disease. Many other factors you can modify. For example, being more physically active, not smoking, and eating healthy are important steps for your heart health.
Risk factors such as high blood pressure or cholesterol do not have obvious signs or symptoms. A crucial step in determining your risk is to see your health-care provider for a thorough checkup and risk assessment. Your provider can be an important partner in helping you set and reach goals for heart health. Ask about your risk for heart disease at your annual checkup. Since your risk can change over time, keep asking each year.
Healthy choices that everyone should take also decrease a person’s chances of developing heart disease. These include eating a healthy diet and being physically active. A Heart-Healthy eating plan includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and low-fat dairy. It also limits sodium (salt), saturated fat, added sugars, and alcohol. Small changes in dietary habits can add up over time. They are often more sustainable than making a drastic change to eating patterns all at once.
Regular physical activity can help you lose excess weight, improve physical fitness, lower many heart disease risk factors such as “bad” LDL cholesterol levels, increase “good” HDL cholesterol levels, and manage high blood pressure, lower stress, and improve your mental health. During cold weather you should walk on an inside track a, such as Rocky Hollow, or your church recreation center. You might start with five minutes a day the first week and then increase your time by five minutes each week until you reach at least 30 minutes daily. For even more health benefits, aim for at least 60 minutes of physical activity most days of the week. Talk with your health-care provider before you start a new exercise plan. Discuss how much and what types of physical activity are safe for you. Even modest amounts of physical activity are good for your health. Finding a friend to walk with may make it more enjoyable and reliable.
To encourage people to add heart-conscious practices into their daily routine, the AHA partnered with the National Institute of Health. They created a calendar for the month of February that includes one Heart-Healthy activity to complete each day. These activities range from completing a specific physical activity, to adding Heart-Healthy foods, to health behaviors such as having your blood pressure checked. You can download 28 Days to a Healthy Heart at https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/resourcec/28-days-towards-healthy-heart.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity gender expression, pregnancy, martial status, genetic information, age, veteran status or physical or mental disability.
Fish is always a healthy meat you can select to make for your family. It is low in total fats.
Cajun Seasoned Fish with Rice
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon butter
1-10 ounce frozen vegetable blend with onions, celery peppers and parsley
3 cups cooked brown rice
Nonstick cooking spray
1 1/2pouds of thawed fish filets any type
Combine paprika, oregano, garlic powder, pepper, and salt in a small bowl and set aside. Melt butter in a medium saucepan. Add frozen vegetable blend. Cook and stir over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Add cooked rice and 1 teaspoon of prepared seasoning mix. Cook and stir until rice is heated through about 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to very low. Cover rice mixture and keep warm while preparing fish.
Spray fish fillets on all sides with coking spray, and coat with seasoning mix. Adjust skillet on medium high heat. Allow the pan to preheat until it is very hot, but not smoking. Place fish filets in a single layer in he pan. The pan will smoke a little. Cook fish over medium high heat for 3 minutes. Use a spatula to care fully turn the fish over. The seasoning mixture will make a dark brown crust on the fish Cook the fish on the other side for 3 more minutes, or until it is solid white and flakes easily with a fork. Divide fish into six portions and serve each piece over ½ cup of cooked rice. You can sprinkle fish with lime juice if desired.
Join us for any program at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
On Friday February 10 and Thursday February 16 we will be making summer-sausage at the Extension Office at 12:00 noon. You must attend both days. All supplies will be provided. The cost is $25.00 per person or couple. On the 16th you will learn how to create your own charcuterie board using your summer sausage.
Monday, February 27 attend the Cards “R” Us Class and made your own beautiful cards you can send to a neighbor or friend. This is a free class Just show up at 9:00 o’clock.
Learn what cooking oils and flavored vinegars are out there and how to use them. You will learn about adding flavor to foods and dishes with cooking oils and vinegars at our Savor The Flavor Class. This will be Monday, February 27 starting at 1 p.m.
A demonstration of the Seasoned Fish with Rice will be given on Tuesday, February 28 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Extension Office. Please register in advance at 679-6361 so enough food will be provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.