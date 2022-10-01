Editor’s Note: This will be the final story ever written by the late great Don White. After 52 years in journalism, Don White passed away just hours after this story was written.
69 YEARS AGO
NOV. 26, 1953
In the beginning
Classes got into full swing this week at the new Eastern Baptist Institute with more than 50 students enrolled in the day and night classes,
Included in the enrollment are 20 ministerial students and 33 Christian workers.
Berry good news
A Philadelphia ice cream company, which is in the market for 10,000,000 pounds of strawberries a year, is willing to establish a Kentucky processing plant in the Somerset area if and when there is enough volume to justify it.
The company now operates plants in Salina and Livingston, Tennessee.
Company officials are working with County Agent Hugh Hurst on the project.
Tarter home burns
The stucco home of Zollie Tarter near Saline was heavily damaged by fire this morning.
Only some personal belongings could be saved.
Called into service
Twenty-six Pulaski County registrants have been called for induction Dec. 14, local Selective Service Board No, 84 said today,
Those called were:
Douglas Leighton Massey, Lee Roy Hardgrove, Francis Eugene Montgomery, Elmer Arnold Stevens, Ray Swallows, Coy Clay Tarter, Carroll Ray Dick,Bernard Cunningham, Jr., Edward Donald Akin, Ewell Kirby Brown, Harold Edwin New, Robert Brent Dalton, Jessie Burl DeBord, Carter Clinton Muse, Vernon C. Epperson, Chester Flynn, George Crabtree, Jr., Wiley Allen Goff, Glen Curtis Keeney, Robert Milton Tucker, Glen Dean Jones, Charles William Vanhook, Loyal J. Acton, David Harold West, Samuel Richard Baker, James Louis Flynn.
It’s a disaster
Following the recommendation of U. S. Senator John Sherman Cooper, the whole state of Kentucky has been declared a drought-disaster area.
Let’s get growing
Tobacco marketing cards for 1953 are being mailed to about 4,500 Pulaski County tobacco growers.
Suit settled
A $75,000 suit filed against the Cincinnati, New Orleans and Texas Pacific Railway in the railroad crossing death of Judge James S. Sandusky was settled out of court Monday for $8,000 and costs.
Judge Sandusky, 71, who had practiced law here and in other courts since completing his second term as circuit judge of the 28th Judicial District, was killed January 5 when his auto was struck by a freight train at the Science Hill crossing.
A first for Burnside
The first “Pyrofax” gas filling station in this area was opened in Burnside Wednesday afternoon and will be used to supply domestic and industrial customers with propane gas in Southeastern Kentucky,
The plant property in Burnside is owned by Charles E. Need and Miss Francis L. Holliday.
The filling plant will be operated by the Pyrofax Gas Company of New York.
New manse
The First Presbyterian Church will purchase the home of Mr. and Mrs. Alonzo Carter, 302 North Maple Street, for a manse.
The Carter property was sold for $10,000 with the present manse located at 504 Harvey’s Hill included in the transaction.
The Rev. and Mrs. John Parks, pastor of the church, will move into the new manse as soon as Mr. Carter completes his new home adjacent to his present house.
Classy bike
Firestone bicycles priced from $43.95 to $84.95.
Classiest thing on wheels….the bike with the “station wagon” look. Low as $3.75 per week.
What’s Wahoo?
Play Wahoo on Tuesdays at Lakeview Drive-In Theatre.
Good old days
Firestone talking service station $3.98. When car drives up you’ll hear “Gas and oil, please!”
Commented
