As a former reporter, I can’t help but think about how busy The Commonwealth-Journal newsroom must have been at this time of year in 1973. Newspapers from this week in July 50 years ago were packed with noteworthy pieces of news.
Oakwood, which had just opened the previous year, was trying to free itself from a scandal. The town was bustling with summer-time events. There was talk of a new hospital, a new middle school, and a new fire substation. And on a national level, the nation’s President was still under fire, food shortages were becoming more of a reality, folks in the medical field were adjusting to new abortion laws … and some seemed to think a huge switch to the metric system for measurements was on the horizon for the United States.
As you read through these news items from the past, please remember that certain terms were used during those days which would now be considered inappropriate. While I reprint most articles “as is” most of the time, this week, some terminology in the Oakwood article has been edited.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week in July 50 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth-Journal.
Psychologist Turns Down Oakwood Post Following Grand Jury Investigation
A Michigan psychologist has decided not to take the post of director at Oakwood, partially due to the recent grand jury investigation of the training center for the (intellectually disabled.) Dr. Nancy Bryant … has informed state Mental Health Commissioner Dale Farabee that she has considered her previous acceptance of the $18,588-a-year job and is turning it down. … Dr. Bryant — in a letter about two weeks ago — cited the grand jury investigation, questions about Oakwood’s budget and personal problems as reasons for her decision. … She had accepted the job earlier this year and was to have started July 2. The jury concluded its probe last Friday after investigating rumors of misconduct at the state’s newest treatment center for the (intellectually disabled,) which now has 364 patients and a staff of 580. No indictments were returned, but the jury directed Farabee to “eradicate immediately” what it termed “certain problems with a few personnel, policies and practices.” … The June special grand jury directed that the matters discussed in the confidential reports remain secret unless the problems at Oakwood are not solved by September 5. … (Part of the) general report submitted by the special grand jury reads: “ … The overwhelming majority of the employees and staff at Oakwood are dedicated, compassionate and hard-working individuals who are doing a wonderful and truly unappreciated work. They are laboring now under an added burden — the great number of suspicions and rumors that are widely circulated about Oakwood caused by only a few. … We feel that Kentucky authorities exercised good judgment in selecting Pulaski County as the site for this stunningly beautiful and unique institution. For the new concept in training the (intellectually disabled) by involving them in the community and vice versa, a more compassionate, sincere and genuinely concerned people could not be found. … It is the only institution of Its kind in America — a new and untried concept in training the (intellectually disabled.) … The problems which Oakwood has experienced are now identified and communicated to those who have authority to correct them. We are convinced these problems will be dealt with in good faith. Now let us get on with the task before all of us — the compassion for and care of the less fortunate — the rehabilitation of those who are ill — the rebuilding of torn lives — the nurturing with love of those whose souls are as dear to God as are any of ours.”
Body Recovered
The body of a drowned Somerset man was recovered from the Rockcastle River last night after approximately 24 hours of searching by the London and Somerset-Pulaski County Rescue Squad. The body of Floyd Brock, 44, Route 6, Somerset, was recovered in 40 feet of water at 7:55 p.m. yesterday evening two miles south of the Bee Rock Park. Brock and his 10-year-old daughter Janet were drowned when they were thrown from their motorboat after it hit some debris in the water. Two other Brock children and the Somerset man’s sister-in-law were also in the boat at the time of the accident but were apparently not thrown out. The body of Janet Brock was recovered before 6 p.m. Sunday by the London and Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squads.
Thieves Steal Truck Loaded with Carpet
Owners of the Carpets of Distinction by Palmer store located on north U.S. 27 were pacing the floor this morning after a truck loaded with $5,000 worth of new carpeting was stolen some time last night. According to owners Mike and Jack Palmer, thieves apparently broke in a window on the side of the building some time between 9 p.m. last night and 9 a.m. this morning. After ransacking a desk and office … the thieves apparently left the building and broke into a white 1967 2-T Ford van used by the company to haul carpets. … “After hot-wiring the ignition of the truck, the thieves must have tried to drive away not realizing the truck was in reverse gear,” the owners noted. The truck rammed into the side of the building, doing extensive damage, as soon as the driver stepped on the gas. … The building is owned by Jess and Marion Kemper of Eubank.
Local Physician Declines to Comment on KMA Abortion Decision
A Somerset physician says the Kentucky Medical Association is establishing guidelines for the performance of abortions in Kentucky, but declined to make public the KMA’s thinking at this time. … Dr. Robert N. McLeod said, “We are reasonably settled in our guidelines.” A spokesman for KMA, he was one of two physicians who spoke to the board on the abortion issue. The recent Supreme Court decision easing state restrictions on performing abortions at this point seems to have had little effect in Kentucky. … Most of the abortions apparently are being done in Lexington, according to information given the board, and very few in Louisville, the most populous area in Kentucky. … Dr. Philip Crossen, a Lexington gynecologist, estimated he performs 90 per cent of the abortions in Kentucky nowadays despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision easing state restrictions. Kentucky statutes forbid abortion except to save the mother’s life and will have to be revised next year in light of the Supreme Court ruling. Crossen called for the best medical procedure for the patient, abortions only by licensed physicians and the outlawing of criminal abortions. But he said if guidelines are too stringent, they might be challenged by federal court. … Dr. McLeod said the KMA views abortion as still under Kentucky’s restrictive law “and until the medical profession itself settles it, this is a real hot issue” despite the Supreme Court edict.
Fire Damages Holiday Inn
A fire at the Holiday Inn at 5:30 p.m. yesterday inflicted considerable damage to the electrical system, minor damage to the building and caused some inconveniences to guests at the facility last night. Innkeeper Joe Keeton said the fire was confined to the room which contains the electric service entrance. The motel was without all power for three and a half hours after the fire, he noted. … A coin-operated washer and drier and an ice machine were destroyed in the room where the fire was located. Most guests in the original section of the motel were without hot water during the night because the fire deactivated the circulation pump. The motel was still without cable television service at mid-morning.
Pulaskians Prepare for Skyrocketing Prices
A food shortage in Pulaski County may soon become a reality. This is a staggering statement to make but if many area merchants and suppliers are correct, local housewives can expect fewer items on grocery shelves and higher prices for eggs, milk and meat by this fall. Experts say the problem is caused by the 60-day price freeze imposed several weeks ago by President Nixon. The freeze, intended to curb the inflation rate, has prevented retailers, suppliers and processors and practically everybody but the farmers from raising prices. ... Walter Hail, manager of the Winn-Dixie store in the Tradewind Center, said prospects for an adequate food supply next winter are “hanging in the balance.” It is dependent on a good crop year, he noted. Hail predicts that inadequate supplies of grain will create a serious shortage of eggs by Thanksgiving. “Everybody’s getting out of the (egg) business,” Hail commented. The grocery store price for eggs which are available may run as high as $1.50 to $2 per dozen, he said. … By the middle of this week, Winn-Dixie’s supply of potato chips will be exhausted, Hail said. Suppliers no longer are packaging potato chips because of the high price of potatoes and the presidential price freeze, the manager noted. ... “We’re going to be out of meal in a week unless we can find some white corn at a price we can afford to pay for it,” reports Harold H. “Shine” Robinson, president of Robinson Milling Company. He said his company planned a price increase on meal but didn’t effect the new prices until the freeze was put on by President Nixon. “It puts us in a bind,” Robinson commented. He said that as far as he knows, there is no white corn available at any price, and it will be scarce until the new crop comes in. … “There is a distinct possibility of milk shortage as early as the late days of summer,” commented Ralph Shearer, president of Southern Belle Dairy. Shearer predicts that the shortage will show up first in cheese and manufactured milk “...and there certainly is a possibility that we won’t get enough (Grade A) milk to meet our demand.”
Hospital Plan Submitted to Commission
The much talked about expansion and renovation of Somerset City Hospital took on a different air last night as members of the Municipal Hospital Commission were presented with a proposition from a private corporation to construct a new 160-182 bed hospital in Somerset. Extendicare, Inc., a Louisville based firm which now owns and operates a chain of 47 hospitals, has been talking to local people during the last year about the possibility of building a privately owned hospital here, and last night presented the Hospital Commission with its recommendations as to the feasibility of present expansion plans. After an extensive study … the firm concluded that it would not be feasible to remodel and add to the existing hospital. … Ralph Shearer, chairman of the Hospital Finance Committee, reported last night that the hospital lost $1,170 last month. … During the last fiscal year the hospital operated at about a $42,000 loss. Without a rate increase the hospital cannot recover from operating at a loss much less be in a position to pay back loans on the planned expansion. … The Commission passed a series of motions in its regular May meeting to raise hospital rates in the delivery and labor rooms, nursery and all patient rooms subject to approval by the Internal Revenue Service. … “Somerset is on the move, doctors are on the move — this area is rapidly becoming a medical center,” the Extendicare representative said. “I can’t urge you enough not to box yourself in,” he said in regards to the hospital’s expansion plans. “If you build anything (at the present site of City Hospital) you’ve boxed yourself in.” Reading from his corporation’s proposal Grout said, “Extendicare has looked at five different sites in Somerset, and we would recommend that a site be chosen with good accessibility and plenty of room for expansion (15 to 20 acres). Extendicare would be prepared to immediately get an option on one of these sites as soon as approval is given to go ahead on the proposal.” … It is our recommendation that the existing hospital plant be leased out for offices or leased to a company that is in the extended care business. We would like to point out that considerable renovations would be necessary even to convert it to an extended care facility, therefore, you might be better off negotiating a sale of the building if this is legally possible.”
Hospital Outgrown Says C of C Official
Steven J. Fischer, immediate past president of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, has called upon the organization to take the lead in promoting the expansion of the city’s hospital facilities. … Fischer says the city has outgrown its present hospital facilities. He predicted that some of the doctors here now are likely to move elsewhere and that currently available hospital facilities will not attract new doctors. “This is a critical area … we need leadership ... and no one is leading,” Fischer commented.
School Plans Okayed
The Somerset Board of Education Monday night gave final approval to plans and specifications for construction of a new middle school building and high school football stadium, baseball diamond and track. The educational complex will be located just off the Ky. 80 Bypass where grading and preparation of the 32-acre site have been underway since last spring. Cost of the development has been estimated at about $2 million. Wilson Bond and Associates, Lexington, architect for the project, submitted the final plans and specifications for the 43,426-square-foot building and athletic complex last week. … The new building will serve seventh and eighth grade students when completed, however, the school board plans to eventually convert it into high school classrooms and move the junior high classes back to one of the College Street buildings. Junior high classes are now being conducted in the old Central School building on North College Street and the State Department of Education has recommended that this building be phased out of use. … The school board has agreed to purchase the present North College Street Somerset Area Vocational School building and convert it into classrooms, offices and laboratories. The Kentucky Bureau of Vocational Education is constructing a new building adjacent to its Aeronautics Center at the Somerset-Pulaski County Airport and expects to move from the College Street building this summer.
South Wins Races
It seemed like an “instant replay” at the North-South Championship outboard boat races yesterday on Lake Cumberland near Somerset. When the checks and trophies were handed out, there was Joe Burgess receiving the General J.J.B. Williams award as the outstanding driver for the two-day regatta, just as he did last year. Burgess, from Gallatin, Tenn., was also high point man for the South team for the second straight year with 7,568 points and claimed the General Robert E. Lee trophy. It was just like last year on the North team, too, as Jerry Hopkins of Goshen, Ohio, repeated as top Yankee driver with 4,971 points. He took home the General U.S. Grant trophy for his performance. … The fancy racing boats… were driven by over 60 drivers entered from 15 states. ... A sun-drenched crowd estimated at 12,000 … attended Saturday and Sunday’s races. ... Only local boats in the races were entered by Joe Thompson of Cumberland Marine in Burnside. Jim Goldson drove one of those to a first-place finish in the Unlimited II marathon. Goldson was also third in Saturday’s heat race for Unlimited II and third overall in that class. Larry Calhoun drove another of Thompson’s boats to a second place in Sunday’s heat race in the 40-50 cubic inch class and was also third overall in that division. ... The first North-South Championships were held in 1951, also on Lake Cumberland near Somerset. ... The only flaw in a perfect day for overall winner Burgess came when Miss Lake Cumberland, Linda Brookshire, refused to hand out a kiss along with the trophy. Other than that, he had a highly successful day.
Thousands Attend RECC Meet
“You go get granma an icee,” a harried mother commanded her young son at last night’s annual meeting of the South Kentucky RECC. “I wanna icee, too,” chimed in her small daughter. “Well, gimmie the money; what color do you want?” said the chosen son, impatient to be off with his cohorts to stroll around the grounds and watch the pretty girls (of which there were an abundance.) This was repeated many times by many harried mothers and impatient sons in the estimated 8,000 to 10,000 RECC member crowd, as many of the RECC members gathered before the proceedings at last night’s meeting began. Plenty of this went on (watching pretty girls both off and on the stage as well as eating) as the crowd saw Paula Miller, 16, Russell Springs, representing the Russell County High Home Economics Club, win first place in the Miss South Kentucky RECC beauty contest. … Not quite all the buckets of light bulbs were given away this year, RECC officials noted. There were 2,200 buckets of bulbs on hand, but only around 2,000 were given away, the officials said.
Air Show a Success
The Somerset-Pulaski County Airport was the site of the annual Air Fair held all day Sunday and airport officials estimate that 1,500 to 2,000 persons attended. Activities began early Sunday morning with a country-style breakfast. Featured during the day were parachute jumpers, aerobatics, radio-controlled model airplane shows, formation flying and local airplane rides to the public.
Court Denies AC to Driver Testing Offices
Pulaski Fiscal Court Tuesday refused to take action on a request to install an air conditioning unit in the Driver Testing Department in the courthouse. Judge John Garner claims that the state Division of Public Assistance, which formerly occupied the same office, moved the air conditioner from the room without permission. He said the air conditioning unit became a part of the courthouse building when it was installed, and the state had no right to move it.
City Firemen Anticipate Completion of Substation
No date has been set for completion of the new fire department substation on Sallee Street, but the building should be ready for use before the end of the month. … The council Monday night directed that a 7,000 lumen street lamp be installed on Sallee Street in front of the new substation and told Mayor Jesse E. Wilson to have a light installed at the rear of the building. The substation is designed to serve all areas of the city west of the Southern Railway tracks, including Oakwood. The remaining part of the city will be provided fire protection by the main station, located on East Mt. Vernon Street. … In other business, the city council referred to the Police Committee a proposal to air condition city police cars.
Scholarship Supper Slated in Honor of Combs
There’s plenty of good, country-style eating; typical of the man from the hills of Clay County for whom the event is named. It’s the Ninth Annual Bert T. Combs Scholarship Supper, sponsored by the Somerset-Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club. The purpose of the gathering at the main picnic shelter on General Burnside State Park next Tuesday night is to provide scholarships for deserving young Democrats to attend Somerset Community College. … The supper was named for the former governor because he is primarily responsible for the location of the community college here. … Most local Democrat dignitaries and many well known state Democrats are expected to attend the affair. … Tickets for the event may be purchased from any member of the Somerset-Pulaski County Democratic Women’s Club, or at the picnic grounds. Admission is $2.
FHA Honors Retiring Supervisor
Members of the local Farmers Home Administration staff surprised John W. Fietz with an open house at the FHA office in the First and Farmers National Bank Building June 29 on his last day of work as an FHA employee. … Fietz is retiring after more than 30 years of service in the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Farmers Home Administration. … Reflecting on his work with FHA, Fietz recalled that upon his graduation from the College of Agriculture, University of Kentucky, in February 1939, his first appointment was in Eastern Kentucky. The work consisted of helping people have enough food to eat. He said that the job was primarily giving garden seed and supervising home gardens. In the intervening years, the FHA program has grown from a relief type of program to supplementary credit program to help farm families own their own farms and have successful livestock and dairy programs. In recent years FHA authority was increased to helping rural families, both farm and non-farm build new homes. Over 300 families have benefited from this program in Pulaski County in the last 6 to 8 years.
Farmers Continue to Plant Seedlings
A record number of tree seedlings have been planted in Pulaski County this year, according to Earl Randolph, county ranger, Kentucky Division of Forestry. Seventy-nine landowners have planted a total of 175,500 trees during 1973, Randolph said. Pulaski County landowners have always done their part in planting trees, the local ranger noted, but when Harry Nadler, director, Kentucky Division of Forestry, asked for an increased number of plantings, the landowners came through by nearly doubling the number of trees planted the previous year. … There are a number of reasons for planting trees, stated Randolph. Some of these reasons are timber production, erosion control, wildlife cover, watershed protection, noise reduction, and increased property value. One of the most important reasons, noted by the ranger, is that forests can help control the adverse conditions which are occurring in our environment. Trees produce oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. An acre of young trees produces enough oxygen, if kept growing vigorous, to sustain 18 people for a year. In man’s haste to get land into more intensive use, little regard has been given to the general appearance of the farm and rural landscape, said Randolph. We may think that planting trees now will do us no good because it takes a long time for a tree to grow to maturity, stated Randolph. However, continued the ranger, what else could we leave our children and grandchildren that would be worth more than plenty of clean fresh air?
Community News:
-Mrs. James R. Biggs, Jr., entertained at her home in Maplewood Friday morning with a brunch honoring Mrs. J. Rue Wesley. Mrs. Biggs used roses and daisies from her garden in decorating and covers were arranged for twelve.
-Mrs. Norman Brummett and children, Lisa, Cathy, Tammy, and Mary, and Mrs. Mattie Decker of Norwood and Mrs. Bertha Crisswell and Mr. and Mrs. Tommy Criswell and children of Somerset visited Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Huff over the weekend.
-Due to the heavy rain July 4 a water line was broken on the Bull Road and several residents were left without water a few days. Some report that their hot water heater units were burned out on account of it.
-The residents of Grandview Subdivision sponsored a neighborhood picnic Friday night, July 6. Picnic tables and chairs were arranged on a vacant lot in the subdivision and serving was buffet style. Mr. Eugene Humble asked the invocation and the picnic supper was served to 110 persons. Games were set up in adjoining yards with the residents participating. It was decided by the group to make the picnic an annual affair.
-Mr. Elmer Hargis of Chula Vista, Calif., visited several of his relatives and friends here recently. It was the first time he had been back here in twenty-eight years. To him a lot of changes have been made, but he was glad to see everything progressing.
-Lightning struck the barn belonging to Mr. Everett Brock and burned the barn, a new tractor and other machinery. It was located on his farm in the Trimble community.
-Mr. and Mrs. Junior Meece and children Mike and Angie visited Mammoth Cave and Beach Bend Park last Tuesday. They also spent Friday at Cumberland Falls and Tombstone Junction.
-Mrs. S.I. Sexton returned home last Thursday after spending a week with her daughter, Mrs. Harold Newell, and family of Chattanooga.
-Mr. Gene Wilson, son-in-law of Mr. Ervin Buis, has bought the Vaught Brothers Supply at Science Hill and will have a furniture store there.
National News:
-Senate Watergate committee members are suggesting President Nixon will not be subpoenaed to testify, but there was disagreement today over what to do about presidential papers pertaining to Watergate. One senator called the papers public records that “belong to the American public.” Another said he was not concerned about getting the documents, that the committee could do its job without them. Nixon has told committee Chairman Sam J. Ervin Jr., D-N.C... that he will not appear before the panel “under any circumstances” or give it access to the papers. On a television news interview program Sunday, committee members Sens. Edward J. Gurney, R-Fla., and Herman E. Talmadge, D-Ga., said Nixon should make the papers available to the committee. “I’ve always thought that public records belong to the American public,” Talmadge said. He said the Senate should consider subpoenaing the papers if Nixon doesn’t turn them over voluntarily. … In Connecticut, Sen. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., R.-Conn., another committee member, was quoted in a newspaper interview as saying that Nixon’s refusal to appear or turn over the documents didn’t bother him. “We’re going to be able to do our job with or without him,” Weicker said.
-U.S. Sen. Harold Hughes, D-Iowa, said Sunday he hopes the next U.S. President is a nondrinker. Hughes, who won his own battle with alcohol, went on to be the Iowa governor and later senator. … “Personally,” said the Somerset, Ky. native, “I’d rather have a man in the White House who doesn’t drink, rather than one who does. I’m getting a little sick of seeing our international agreements toasted with vodka.” … Hughes said that America must be awakened to how serious its drinking problem is. … He said there is even some evidence linking alcoholism and birth defects and said more research is needed in this area. “There is no way to calculate the devastation of alcohol on our society,” he said. “It’s raping our society.”
-Consumers may find some of their favorite brands missing from supermarket shelves these days, but no one is likely to go hungry because of food shortages. That’s the finding of an Associated Press survey of major retailers across the country. Generally, the larger chains are in better shape than smaller companies which report some problems finding specific items — particularly fresh fruit and vegetables. … Retailers say the situation really depends on what happens after the expiration of the 60-day price freeze that President Nixon announced on June 13. Officials of the Cost of Living Council said on Thursday that they wanted to remove food price controls as soon as possible.
-Black homeownership in the United States is at an all-time high. Latest available figures show that 41.5 per cent of black families occupied their own homes, while 58.5 per cent rented.
-Notre Dame’s first group of undergraduate women has completed its first year at the formerly all-male university. Outnumbered 17-1, the 365 women registered a grade point average of 3.12 for the first term, compared with an overall university average of 2.94. … In their responses to a survey, the women generally commented favorably about the predominantly male faculty, but the tendency of some teachers to single out women for a “feminine viewpoint” during class discussion drew criticism as being “patronizing.”
-Another nation joins the world roster today as the Bahamas become independent after more than 250 years of British rule. The more than 700 islands — only 30 inhabited – with a total land area of 4,404 square miles and population of 168,000 remain a member of the British Commonwealth. More than 50,000 cheering residents of the islands proclaimed their freedom from Britain in midnight ceremonies combining royalty, pageantry, fireworks and a colorful salute to its history. At 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Union Jack came down for the last time. Bahama’s new tri-color flag took its place atop minutes later.
Events:
-The Ferguson United Methodist Church will have a homecoming on Sunday, August 26, to celebrate the 50th year of the present church. All former members and friends are invited. Dr. Kays, district superintendent of the Danville district, will bring the message. A pot luck dinner will be served at noon.
-Several hundred youths from throughout South Central Kentucky will be in Somerset tomorrow competing in the 24th annual district 4-H and FFA Dairy Show. Participants will register their animals at the Jaycee Fairgrounds on West Ky. 80 between 9 and 10 a.m. and the show will get underway at 10 o’clock. Breeds to be shown include Holstein, Guernsey, Jersey, Brown Swiss and Ayrshire with ribbons, halters and other awards going to the winners. Assisting in sponsoring the annual event is the Somerset Rotary Club.
-James and Lucille Adams household shower, 7:30 p.m., July 12, KU auditorium. House was destroyed by fire on Parkers Mill Road Sunday, July 1. Public invited.
From the Opinion Page:
The foot-long hot dog may become a casualty of progress. If plans to convert the U.S. to the metric system in 10 years are successful, carnival goers will find themselves munching on 30.48 centimeters’ worth of frankfurter instead! The chances are good that metric conversion legislation will be passed by Congress this year. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Senate passed a 10-year conversion bill in 1972, and now “...the House Science subcommittee has begun public hearings as the first step in assembling a bill.” … After a three-year study, the National Bureau of Standards said in 1971 that, “...a coordinated national switch is needed to avoid excessive costs and confusion for small companies.” … Right now, the world of meters, liters and kilograms seems as foreign to most Americans as Mars. Still, these “new” measurements may soon become an integral part of our lives.
Dollars and Sense:
“Mark Twain, upon being told by a friend that he had just heard of his death, replied: ‘That report has been grossly exaggerated.’ I have heard reports of rumors making the rounds that I am retiring as your banker, selling out, etc. I want to set the record straight. These reports are grossly exaggerated. I am not retiring. I’ll be on the job as long as I am able, together with all my present associates, working to make this an even better bank for you. I am reaching the age that prudent consideration makes it necessary that the best future management be provided to ensure that this strong bank continues its traditional service to this area. I am, and have been for three years, looking for the best talent that can be found and added to our bank to ensure continuity of good management that will continue the policies that have made this the greatest bank in all of southeastern Kentucky. Like everything I’ve done in the past as head of this bank, I am looking long into the future. I’ll not leave this very important matter to chance. It will be done and provided for soon. I’ve been studying and preparing for it for several years, but I’ll be here on the job many future years, I hope — doing an even better banking for this community.”
- J.T. Wilson, President, 1st & Farmers National Bank
Business News:
-Some changes were made in the management of the First and Farmers National Bank yesterday. J.T. Wilson moved up from president to chairman of the board; Jake F. Butcher became president and chief executive officer; R.G. Williams, Jr. was elevated from chairman of the board to honorary chairman; C.H. Butcher, Jr. was named chairman of the executive committee, and Ronald Scott was elected first vice president.
-La Casa Boutique (The House of Beauty), open since July 3 in the Highland Manor Shopping Plaza on South U.S. 27 at Beauchamp Boulevard, before the Pitman Creek Bridge, features “the very latest in ladies’ sportswear with styles created for the young junior miss and the continental woman,” according to Pamela Stewart Groves, manager. “Our clothes come directly from the fashion worlds of Atlanta, Dallas, and New York and we offer such brand names as P.L.W. Bodin Apparel, Russ, Catalina, Above All, Garland, Mickey Jrs. of California, and many more,” she said. Accessories, handbags, hosiery, boots, and jewelry are also featured. … Highland Manor, which will have its grand opening in the next few weeks, also features the C and S doughnut and Dairy Mart, the Rebel and Yankee Pizza Parlor, and the Cardinal Gift Shop.
Obituaries:
-William Henry Massner, 93, of Somerset, died suddenly at his home Tuesday in the Ringgold community. He was married to the former Savanna McClure, who preceded him in death. The son of William Massner and the former Louise Burkley, both deceased, he was born in Utopia, Ohio, on February 27, 1881. Survivors include one child, Mrs. (Rose) William Phelps of Somerset, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a sister. He lived here 23 years and was employed by Proctor and Gamble. Funeral services will be in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company Thursday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dale V. Adkins officiating. Burial will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Thomas D. Catron, 78, 202 N. Main Street, died Thursday at the Colonial Rest Home. The son of William M. Catron and the former Addie B. Cundiff, both deceased, he was born in Somerset on January 17, 1895. Survivors include a brother, Fred M. Catron of Somerset; a sister, Virginia Catron of Somerset; and a nephew. He lived here all of his life and was an assistant cashier for the First and Farmers Bank for many years. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and was a deacon and treasurer of the church for many years. Funeral services were held in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company Friday at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jack Wilhelm officiating. Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Lela West Gooch, 84, 511 W. Columbia St., Somerset, died at 4:35 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Rest Home in Somerset after an illness of one year. The daughter of the former Jenny Ingles of Lexington and Charles William West, both deceased, she was born Sept. 5, 1888, in Waco, Texas. Survivors Include her husband, Revel Gooch, whom she married on Dec. 29, 1923, in Lexington; two children, a brother, and four grandchildren. She came here from Lexington and was a housewife. She was a member of the First Baptist Church. Funeral services were Sunday at 2 p.m. at the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company with the Rev. Eldred M. Taylor officiating. Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Effie Hail Stringer, 77, 122 Bourne Avenue, Somerset, died Sunday at the Bethesda Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio, after an illness of several months. Born in Obion, Tennessee, on September 30, 1895, she was the daughter of the former Sarah Helton and Steve Hail, both deceased. She married John Stringer on April 29, 1913, in Somerset. He preceded her in death. Survivors include six children, Roy Stringer of Chicago, Harold Stringer, Beulah Boothe, Maxine Bye and Moneda Spears, all of Norwood, and Jeanette Griffith of Somerset; two brothers, a sister, 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She came here from Tennessee at a very early age and belonged to the Buena Vista Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Company with the Rev. Carl Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in the Somerset Cemetery.
Engagements and Weddings:
-Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Mize, 112 Hill Crest Avenue, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Beth Ann Mize, to Richard Eugene Burnett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Burnett, 517 North College Street. Miss Mize graduated at Somerset High School and attended Fugazzi Business College in Lexington. Mr. Burnett also graduated at Somerset High School and is assistant manager at Burger Queen. The wedding will take place Saturday, August 25, at the High Street Baptist Church at 11 a.m.
-Miss Diane McBryde and Orville Daulton were united in marriage Friday evening in the Baptist Church by her father, Rev. Earl McBryde. They will make their home at Nancy.
-Mr. and Mrs. Harold Haste of Route 3, Waynesburg, announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Ruby Colleen Haste, to Pvt. Bennie Ray Eldridge, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vilas Eldridge, also of Route 3, Waynesburg. Miss Haste will be a senior at Eubank High School this fall. Pvt. Eldridge is stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. No date has been set for the wedding.
-Miss Gaye Barnes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Barnes, Route 7, Somerset, became the bride of Carl Phelps, son of Mrs. Lucille Phelps, Route 3, Somerset, and Mr. Carl Phelps, Route 7, Somerset, Friday night, June 8, at 8:00 o’clock at the home of the bride’s parents. … The bride, given in marriage by her father, wore a long gown of white bridal satin styled with square neckline and long sleeves ending in a ruffle at the wrist. … Mrs. Eddie Tomlinson was her sister’s only attendant. … Eddie Tomlinson served as best man. The bride is a 1973 graduate of Pulaski County High School. The groom is a 1969 graduate of Pulaski County High School and will graduate at Eastern Kentucky University, Richmond, in December. He is presently employed with the USDA Soil Conservation Service in Hazard. The couple is making their home at Hazard.
-The marriage of Miss Catherine McLeod, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert N. McLeod, and Arthur McCreary Reynolds, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur McCreary Reynolds, Bowling Green, was solemnized Friday night, June 29, at 7:30 o’clock at the First Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Jack Wilhelm officiated at the impressive double ring service. … Miss Polly McLeod was maid of honor and Mrs. David Parker, III, Tuscaloosa, Ala., was matron of honor. Both are sisters of the bride. Miss Susan Reynolds, Bowling Green, sister of the groom; Mrs. Charles Tyler Richmond, Danville, Mrs. Lawrence Gorin, Mobile, Ala., Miss Glenda Kay Hall, Burnside, and Miss Sally Waddle were bridesmaids. … Mac Donaldson, Bowling Green, served as best man. Ushers were John Reynolds, brother of the groom, and Mark Taxon, Bowling Green, Toby Dalworth, La Center; Frank Loudermilk, Barbourville, Charles Bryant, Louisville, and Brad Watts, Alexandria, Va. … After a wedding trip to Pennsylvania and Canada the couple will be at home on Sycamore Drive, Lexington. The bride attended Centre College, Danville, and is a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. The bridegroom will graduate at the University of Kentucky in December. He is a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity.
-Miss Karen E. Bingham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Bingham, Shopville, will become the bride of Emanuel C. Stogsdill, son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Stogsdill, also of Shopville, Saturday afternoon, July 14, at 4:00 o’clock at the Fellowship Methodist Church. The Rev. Wilbur Hurt will officiate. A reception will follow the ceremony in the lower auditorium of the church.
Birth Announcements:
-Recent arrivals at Somerset City Hospital were: June 25, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Willie Vanhooser of Nancy; June 26, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Lany Bullock of Brodhead; June 27, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Flatt of Somerset; June 28, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Johnson of Nancy, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. James Mattingly of West Somerset; June 29, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Norman Gossett of Somerset; July 1, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Franklin of Somerset, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Enos Dick of Ferguson, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Chester Kidd of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Sweet of Science Hill; July 3, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Keller Campbell, Jr., of Somerset; July 4, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Smith of Somerset; July 5, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. William Dancy of Tateville, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Paul McGowan of West Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Hines of Bethelridge, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Matt Sargent of Brodhead; July 6, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Russell Simpson of Nancy, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Baker of Nancy; July 7, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. James Vaught of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Polson of Somerset, a son born to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Smith of Somerset.
-Mr. and Mrs. Howard Watson of Science Hill announce the arrival of a son born Monday, July 9, at Somerset City Hospital. He is their first child and they have chosen the name Christopher Stanley for the baby. Mrs. Watson, before her marriage, was Miss Frances Ann Wesley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Watson of Science Hill. Stanley Watson of Science Hill and Mrs. Lenore Watson of Cincinnati, Ohio, are the baby’s paternal grandparents. The baby is a great nephew of Miss Ruby Humble.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Gary Robinson pitched a no-hitter Friday as Somerset’s 13-year-old Babe Ruth League team defeated Danville 9-1 in the District Five Tournament. … Danville scored its only run in the last inning when Robinson walked a batter, who eventually scored on an error. With Eddie Mounce catching, Robinson held Danville scoreless through six innings while Somerset was building up an 8-0 lead. Three double plays by Somerset helped preserve Robinson’s no-hitter. Randy Dawes, Scotty Jamison, Anthony Randall, Mounce and Tim Roberts each had a single for Somerset as it made good use of eight Danville errors in scoring runs. … Somerset’s team is managed by Jackie Vaught. Roger Robertson and Hobe Withers, Jr. are the coaches.
-The Somerset City Tennis Tournament gets underway today and continues through next week with play in both men’s and women’s divisions. There are three age divisions for both men and women in the tourney: nine — 11, 12-15, and 16 and up. Only singles matches will be played in the younger divisions, but singles and doubles will be played in the 16 and up class. In last year’s tournament, Larry Nichols won the men’s 16 and up division by defeating Russell Burke in the finals. Susan Padgett defeated Nancy Catron to win the women’s 16 and up class.
-The Mini League is getting set for its first all-star game, marking the midway point in the new league’s first season. The game, between the winners of the American and National leagues for the first half of the season, is set for Saturday at the Science Hill Community Park. The American All Stars are Doug Begley, Donnie Carter, Louie Mofield, Mike Broyles, Bruce Roberts, Robert Burgin, David Linville, Andy Roberts, Chuck Hendricks, Joe Cothron, Bart Williams, Ed Dick, Tim Lipcomb, Tim Price, Norman Mofield, Bud VanHook, Terry Hart, Gerald Hines, and Jerry Stogsdill. Coaches are Tom Burgin, Bobby Sears, James Mills and Joe Eden. To play the American League All-Stars in the Mini League’s first all-star game Saturday at Science Hill Community Park are the National League All-Stars. Members of the team are Doug Thurman, Leroy Wesley, Bryon Jasper, Jimmy Dick, Greg Whitis, Paul Asher, Mark Bastin, Jim Melton, Eddie Taylor, Bruce Phelps, Rickey Daulton, Scott Farmer, Tracy Watson, Alan Tilley, Brian Stapleton, Steve Elliott, Mike Colder, Travis Keith and David Wells. Coaches are Gordon Wiles and L.B. Taylor.
-The Ladies’ Softball League is being held on Monday and Thursday nights from 6:30-8:30 p.m. If you would like to enter a team, call the YMCA.
-The local Babe Ruth organization will meet with heads of various civic organizations tonight at 7:30 in the KU Auditorium to plan housing for the some 90 boys who will be in Somerset for the state 14-15-year-old Babe Ruth Tournament set for July 21. Some 45 families are needed to provide housing for the players, according to Jess Turpin, league president.
A Proclamation:
WHEREAS, the Babe Ruth Baseball program has contributed much to the youth of our Country in helping create a strong and clean body and soul, sportsmanship, courage in defeat, modesty in victory and excellent characters which will mean a great deal to our future generations. WHEREAS, recognition and honor should be given to them. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the week July 20 to and including July 27 be and the same is now proclaimed “Babe Ruth Baseball’ week in the City of Somerset, Kentucky, and all citizens are requested and urged to assist, cooperate, honor and help in every way the Babe Ruth Baseball Program of this community.
Dated at Somerset, Kentucky, this 6 day of July 1973.
- Jesse E. Wilson, Mayor
This Week’s Ads from Local Businesses:
-Somerset Auto Parts No. 2 – Now open next door to Cornett Machine Shop. Complete line of automotive and truck parts and tractor parts.
-Burger Queen – We’re having a birthday celebration! We’re three years new! Help us celebrate this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
-Big K – Somerset Plaza. Coleman campers’ specials. 3-gallon rust proof Coleman jug, $7.77. Coleman deluxe metal cooler, $14.88.
-Roses – Bathroom tissue, 3 packages for 88 cents. Zebco 202 rod and reel combo, $3.99. Two-man boat kit, includes oars and pump, $18.44.
-Winn-Dixie – Bucket of chicken, 9 pieces fried, $2.49. 5-pound package ground beef, 89 cents/pound. Folger’s coffee, 69 cents/pound.
-Smith Monument Works – A personalized monument, carved of select Barre Granite, can say more than many words. It will be an everlasting tribute to a loved one. See our display of Barre Guild Monuments, backed by the industry’s strongest monument guarantee.
-M.N. Berry Co., Inc. – 118 N. Main Street. Get a free automatic ice maker with popular-size Frigidaire refrigerators, priced at $369 and $347.
-Alton Blakley Ford – South U.S. 27. If we don’t think a car is right for you we won’t recommend it. We believe you deserve an honest deal. An honest dealer and honest salesmen. That’s why we always try to see things your way.
-Looking for a car? Try Girdler’s Used Cars, just north of Crane Company, Ferguson, Ky. This week’s specials: 1971 Chevelle, $1,700; 1970 Roadrunner, $950. 1972 Chevrolet pickup, 1972 Duster, several other cars and prices to choose from.
In the Classifieds:
-Notice: Babysitting in my home for under four years of age, in your home if older. Light housekeeping, have references.
-For sale: Lot, 3 miles north of Somerset on Highway 27, 150’ × 120’, city water, $2,600.
-For sale: Three-bedroom brick home. 1 ½ bath, all electric. Attached garage. Green Meadows.
-Towering Hills Mobile Home and Cottage Lots — Size 100’ × 130’, city water and blacktop streets, 6-acre artificial lake. One 45-acre tract. 2-3 acre lots available.
-For sale: AII electric brick house, 3 bedroom, completely carpeted, 2 baths, large lot. Maplewood Estates.
-For sale: New 3-bedroom brick, fully carpeted, 2 baths, 2 car garage, central vacuum, large lot. $25,900.
-For sale: 2 apartment brick house, 127 Bourne Ave., $15,000. Shown by appointment.
-For sale: 1968 1300 Datsun pickup truck, radio, heater. Priced for quick sale.
-For sale: Motorcycle, ‘70 Tryumph extended front end and etc. $600.
-Wanted: Experienced full line cook. Apply in person only at Holiday Inn. U.S. 27 South, Somerset, Ky.
-Wanted: Waitress full and part time. Short order cook. Apply in person. Ask for Mr. Cromer at Country Kitchen, East Bypass 80.
-Wanted: Waitresses for third shift. Scotties Restaurant, South Highway 27. Apply in person.
-Wanted: Boy, 14 or 15, to do light farm and miscellaneous work. Must be dependable.
-Wanted: Bodyman at Four Lane Service Station and Body Shop.
Showing This Week at the Virginia Cinema and Lakeview Drive In:
French Connection – Fillmore – Hitler: The Last Ten Days – Now You See Him, Now You Don’t — Joe Kidd – Ulzana’s Raid
