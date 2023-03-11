It was a little like a game of hot potato, the back and forth between city and county government over who was – or who was going to be – responsible for the combined city-county EMS department in March of 2013. Thankfully, spats like these usually get resolved. For the last several years, it’s seemed to be smooth sailing for all parties. The first three news articles featured below were spread out over the course of the week of March 8-14, 2013, in the Commonwealth Journal, as readers tuned in daily to learn the newest twists and turns in the saga.
Meanwhile, there was more news happening in the county – both good and bad. Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County during the second week of March 2013, from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal.
Fiscal Court Says No to EMS Payoff
County officials aren’t ready to spring for a reported EMS funding shortfall until they see some proof of the shortage. Magistrates and Pulaski County Judge-executive Barty Bullock met in a special-called session Friday to discuss several county issues. The Somerset-Pulaski County EMS situation, one which began in January after the City of Somerset reported a shortfall with its funding, took up much of the discussion. Bullock said a 1995 inter-local agreement between the city and county established the City of Somerset as an “overseer” for EMS. According to the agreement, EMS receives funding from the county’s occupational tax revenue with the remainder of that to be covered by the city. But a clause exists in that contract that states any shortfall in the funding is the county’s responsibility. For the 2011-2012 fiscal year, the city had to write off a $970,000 shortfall. Since then, the loss has grown to a little over $1 million. County officials aren’t happy with what they said is little proof of that shortfall.
Magistrates Concerned about New Tax Structure
A new occupational tax structure that would have the City of Somerset claiming a larger portion of the revenue has Pulaski County officials concerned about who will ultimately feel the effects. “I think our goal is to be fair with everybody and do what’s best for the people in the county and not a select group of people, whether that be in the city or the county,” said Pulaski County Judge-executive Barty Bullock during a special-called Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting on Friday. The county and city entered into an agreement recently that would establish a new occupational tax system — much of which funds a large portion of county government’s budget — after the city announced that they were dealing with a funding shortfall with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. The city recently heard a first reading of an ordinance that would allow them to collect their own tax against the county. That wouldn’t mean new taxes for anybody. It would mean that the city would claim a larger portion of the occupational tax than it had received in the past. The magistrates expressed concern that the new structure will leave the county reeling, even if the city doesn’t claim its full portion of the occupational tax. “That tax is our only revenue source,” said First District Magistrate Jason Turpen. “We don’t have a gas company or water company or sewer company to make us money,” Fifth District Magistrate Mike Strunk agreed.
City to Kill EMS Agreement
Somerset officials on Monday gave notice of their intent to terminate a decade-old agreement with the county that had established the funding and management structure for Somerset-Pulaski County EMS. The move, announced through a reading of a resolution during Monday’s Somerset City Council meeting, comes after a Friday special-called Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting during which magistrates expressed a reluctance to cover a nearly $1 million shortfall in the EMS budget. “I just hope this is a mechanism ... we can use to bring both governments together and clarify the issues of the contract and the agreement,” said Ward 12 Councilor Tom Eastham. “By doing this ... they’ll sit down, we’ll have a new agreement … or maybe they (the county) want EMS. Either way, we cannot put the burden of 56,000 Pulaski Countians on the city taxpayers without the county’s help. We can’t do that.” The resolution gave a 60-day notice of termination of the EMS agreement with the county. Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler said the city is glad to allow the county to take over EMS operations. “They’ve indicated they have a few better ideas than we do, and that’s great,” said Girdler. The council unanimously passed the resolution. In a related move on Monday, the council also unanimously approved the second reading of an ordinance that would establish a city occupational tax to be levied against the county tax. “The purpose of the occupational tax is to deal with the EMS issue, to divide up the pot, that’s all we’re doing,” said Girdler.
Meetings Begin to Discuss Stability of Wolf Creek Dam
Officials of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a series of meetings Tuesday afternoon during which the integrity of recently inserted permanent barrier wall in Wolf Creek Dam will be determined as well as performance of the mile-long structure that impounds Lake Cumberland.
Woman Found Dead in Walmart Parking Lot
A shocking discovery made in the parking lot of a major local commercial center Saturday has police investigating the death of a Bronston woman. At around 2:50 p.m., patrol units were dispatched to assist Somerset-Pulaski EMS on a call taking them to the Walmart store on South U.S. 27. Someone had discovered a woman unresponsive in a 1995 Chevrolet Camaro there in the parking lot, according to Lt. Shannon Smith of the Somerset Police Department. The woman was found to be deceased by emergency personnel. Coroners were unable to immediately determine a cause of death.
Black Ice Culprit in Fatal Accident on Bridge
Hazardous road conditions are to blame for a fatal accident that happened early Thursday morning on the Pulaski-Laurel line. Emergency workers received a report of an accident between a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer at 7:48 a.m. Thursday. The accident happened on East Ky. 80 right at the Pulaski-Laurel line on the Rockcastle River bridge. An eastbound white 1996 Jeep Cherokee SUV, driven by a 53-year-old Somerset woman, lost control on the ice-covered bridge. The SUV struck a westbound 2009 Sterling tractor trailer.
Somerset on Cutting Edge of Natural Gas Boom
Somerset seems to be moving faster in the energy field than New York City. Oklahoma State University alum, oil entrepreneur and billionaire T. Boone Pickens and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg recently held a press conference to introduce the city’s first food truck fully powered by compressed natural gas. Natural gas powers the engine, accessories, and oven in this unique vehicle. “Natural gas is the answer to the nation’s energy problems,” Pickens said. Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler has been ballyhooing the advantages of compressed natural gas for several years. And Somerset apparently is significantly ahead of New York in conversion of city-owned vehicles from gasoline to natural gas. Girdler said Somerset currently has six vehicles powered by compressed natural gas and has on order a $225,000 sanitation truck fueled by compressed natural gas. “Within two years, we expect to have about 50 of our fleet of more than 75 vehicles fueled by natural gas,” Girdler said. City officials are excited about the amount of taxpayers’ money that can be saved by using compressed natural gas-powered vehicles. “We’ll save 75 to 80 percent of the cost of fuel by switching to natural gas,” the mayor declared. “Somerset’s natural gas business has grown to the point where we can make a major impact on Kentucky and the United States.” Girdler predicted the natural gas expansion will create as many as 2,000 jobs in the region, mostly from Somerset east to Virginia and West Virginia. Girdler also said the city is finalizing plans for the proposed energy center. “We should be ready to advertise for bids sometime in June,” he said. The energy center, to be located at the corner of East Mt. Vernon and College streets, will house sophisticated equipment to monitor the city’s vast natural gas network. It also will include offices for a new city hall.
Pulaski, Russell Animal Shelters to Team Up
County officials approved a new contract between the local animal shelter and Russell County to help adopt out animals from elsewhere in the region. Pulaski County Animal Shelter Director Darren Wesley asked on Friday during a special-called meeting that Pulaski County Fiscal Court approve the newest contract between the counties. Another contract between Pulaski and Russell counties had proven successful, according to Wesley. “We got about 80 percent of their dogs a home,” said Wesley. Wesley said the animal shelter’s euthanasia rate is around 11 percent, and he said the shelter adopted out 51 animals in February. The court approved Wesley’s request.
Community Friends Turn out for Bethany House
The Bethany House Ninth Annual Reverse Raffle last month welcomed 300 shelter supporters to dinner at The Center in Somerset. The money raised will go toward programs that help victims of domestic violence and their children in the 10 counties of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District. Sponsors help to pay the expenses for the evening in order that more of the money raised can go to the shelter. Guest speaker for the evening was Nellie Gilmore, who shared the devastating effects of domestic violence on her family. Schafer’s Catering provided the meal and David Blue Sound System provided dinner music. Stefanie Tarter, meteorologist, was the emcee.
Local Business News:
-Alison D. Hunley, Attorney at Law, is pleased to announce the opening of her law office, located at 126 South Main Street, Suite 100, Somerset. The firm will provide legal services in Kentucky and Tennessee and the primary areas of practice of the firm are family law, personal injury, criminal law and estate planning. Alison D. Hunley, daughter of the late Gary D. Hunley and Glenda Hunley, was born in Somerset on Jan. 4, 1982. She graduated from Pulaski County High School in 2000.
-A partner in a local CPA firm has been named 2013 Business Woman of the Year by the Somerset Business and Professional Women’s Club. Lisa Mullins, an associate in Evans Harville Atwell and Company, CPAs, was honored during the March membership meeting of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. Mullins is a native of Somerset. She is a graduate of Pulaski County High School and Eastern Kentucky University. Mullins is past president of Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club and assistant governor-elect for Rotary District 6740. A former board member and treasurer of Lake Cumberland Area Chapter of the American Red Cross, Mullins has also served as a Relay for Life committee member for the Pulaski County Chapter of the American Cancer Society. Mullins has 25 years of experience in the financial service profession. She has served as a coordinator of investment services and manager of a financial service entity. An associate at Evans Harville Atwell and Company said, “Mullins has a genuine concern for her clients and works hard to provide the best service possible with the client’s best interest at heart.” Mullins is an elder and past Sunday school teacher at Somerset First Presbyterian Church and the mother of two children.
-Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held this week for: Orange Leaf and Dunkin’ Donuts.
State News:
The number of firearm training certificates issued to residents who wish to carry a concealed gun in Kentucky jumped to its highest number in a decade in the month of January, state officials said. The issued certificates spiked from 4,355 in December to 12,685 in January, The Courier-Journal reported. The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice training said the number declined to 8,677 in February, but it was still at least double that of any month last year, aside from December. The training is required to receive a concealed carry license, which allows Kentuckians to carry a weapon out of sight under their clothing in public.
National News:
-Valerie Harper, who played Rhoda Morgenstern on television’s “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spinoff, “Rhoda,” has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. The 73-year-old actress received the news on Jan. 15. Tests revealed she has leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a rare condition that occurs when cancer cells spread into the fluid-filled membrane surrounding the brain. Harper’s doctors have said she has as little as three months to live.
-Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina was elected pope Wednesday, becoming the first pontiff from the Americas and the first from outside Europe in more than a millennium. He chose the name Francis, associating himself with the humble 13th century Italian preacher who lived a life of poverty. Looking stunned, Francis shyly waved to the crowd of tens of thousands of people who gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the announcement, marveling that the cardinals needed to look to “the end of the earth” to find a bishop of Rome.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Southwestern High School baseball head coach Alex Eaton’s Warrior ball club came away with an 18-0 victory over Clinton County Friday evening at Warrior Stadium.
-Last week the Somerset Christian School boys’ basketball team competed in the NACA National Tournament. The Cougars finished fourth out of 17 teams in their Division 5.
-The Pulaski Thunder won the 2nd grade Division 1 State Championship at the KBA open recently in Lexington. Pulaski defeated Mason County’s Mighty Royals and the Ky Extreme (Hazard) in pool play, giving them the top seed in their pool. The tournament was a complete team effort in which all of the kids contributed in the tournament win. Team members were Kameryn Hargis, Chandler Godby, Will Blankenship, Brady Cain, Declan Hays, Barek Williams, Ethan Cooper, Brysen Dugger, Mason Acton, Eli Gover, Cayden Lancaster, and Cade Sullivan.
-Missy’s Power Tumblers competed at the Mardi Gras Invitational in Morehead, Ky. Missy’s team as a whole brought home six first place awards, two second place, five third place, one fourth place, three fifth place, one sixth place, one seventh place, and one high point award.
-Somerset Elite Stars traveled to Lexington to compete in the mini, youth and junior level divisions at Tates Creek High School. All three all-star cheerleading squads captured 1st place in their respective divisions while also claiming Grand Champion in both session 1 and 2. The mini squad placed first out of six teams. The Youth Level 2 squad amazed the crowd with their first place winning. This squad also captured Grand Champion in session 2 for the day.
-Somerset Pro Strongman Mike “The Machine” Bruce was recently invited to perform at The Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio. This was the second time Bruce had the honor of performing on the main stage in front of well over 20,000 spectators. Bruce did feats of strength using his world-renowned neck, such as having a baseball bat broken over the front of his throat and a 5/8” piece of steel bar bent across the front of his throat. The Arnold Classic is the largest health and fitness expo in the world.
-Athletes of the Week:
Colby Alexander, Somerset Christian School junior, who was named to the National Association of Christian Athletes Division 5 All-Tournament Team. Alexander led the Cougars with 21 points in two different tournament games.
Bethany Edwards, Somerset High School senior, who was named to the Girls 12th Region All-Tournament Team. Edwards helped lead Somerset to their first regional tourney in 13 years. Edwards scored 20 points in the Lady Jumpers’ district win over Rockcastle County.
Obituaries:
-Curtis Ray Coomer, 67, of Somerset, passed away Monday, March 11, 2013, at his residence. He was born June 4, 1945, in Somerset, to the late Lannis and Dorothy Stringer Coomer. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vickie Spears. They were married in Jamestown, Ky. Curtis was the owner of Countryside Upholstery. He was a member of Saline Church of God. He enjoyed collecting classic cars and restoring them, going to the beach in Florida, going to the Rod Runs in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., deep sea fishing, and listening to all kinds of music. He was a Somernites Cruise enthusiast and participant. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was a Dale Earnhardt Sr. fan. He loved his dog, Slim. Curtis is survived by his wife, and his sister, Fayrene Coomer of Somerset. Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Clarence “Goober” Coomer. A celebration honoring the life of Curtis will be held Thursday, March 14, at the chapel of Somerset Undertaking & Crematory. Interment will be in the Ringgold Cemetery. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Somernites Cruise in Memory of Curtis Coomer.
-Andrew “Andy” Mounce, 88, of Somerset, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2013, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born on July 17, 1924, to the late Marion and Clara Mounce in Somerset. Andy was a member of First Baptist Church and attended the First Christian Church of Somerset. He was a member of the Model T Club of America as well as the American Legion Post 38 and V.F.W. Post 269. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter, Joan (and Kenny) Isaacs of the Oak Hill Community; son, Andrew L. (and Kellie) Mounce of Tampa, Fla.; sister, Lillian Burgin of Somerset; five grandchildren, Michael, Rachel, Joshua, Rebekah, and Sarah. He is preceded in death by his parents along with his wife, Joan Smith Mounce, whom he married on June 17, 1949, in Somerset; brothers, Lafon Mounce and Leonard Cecil; sisters, Lois Tucker, Helen Morrow, and Louise Botner; along with five half brothers and sisters. Graveside services will be conducted today at 1 p.m. at Somerset City Cemetery.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Lay-Simpson Furniture — East Mt. Vernon Street. March Madness Sale. Catnapper recliners starting at $299.95.
-Burton & Poynter Furniture — East Mt. Vernon Street. Brand name furniture, interest free financing.
-DISH Network — Starting at $19.99/month and high-speed internet starting at $14.95/month.
-Nation’s Medicines — Professional service, professional care.
-Food Fair — One-pound Zesta crackers, 3 for $5. Ground beef, $1.99/pound. T-bone steak, $4.99/pound.
-K&T Saw Shop — N. Hwy. 1247. eXmark zero turn mowers, $2,999 — $5,599.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — Maroon/gold/green couch, $150.
-For sale — Farm fresh lamb meat and farm fresh eggs.
-For sale — Very nice updated home in city limits in Hillandale Subdivision with three bedrooms, two baths, living room, dining room, family room with fireplace, kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, and large covered patio with privacy fence in backyard. $189,000.
-For Sale — Price reduced to $280,000, great family home in Waides Woods. 3,300 square feet on two levels. Four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled throughout, new paint and carpet, granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances in kitchen, granite and tile in bathrooms, big yard for kids, unfinished walkout basement. Move in ready.
-For sale — 1999 Suburban, four-wheel drive, 167,000 miles, loaded, rebuilt, $6,000.
-For sale — 2002 Z71 Chevy 1500 Extended Cab. Nice truck. $8,650.
-For sale — 1991 Cress 24’ pontoon with 70 Hp Johnson. Power trim, tandem trailer, stereo, hardtop. Excellent condition. Family boat. Floor and carpet like new. Must see. $5,500.
A Word from Your Humble Reporter (Bill Mardis):
Friends, I ain’t never seed nothin’ lack hit an’ your humble reporter’s ol’ knotty haid is grayer’n a fox. I got four more snows last week, givin’ me 10 rabbit trackers. That means we’ins has got jest two more snows to go a’fore warm weather finally gits c’here. Your humble reporter shore will be glad when warm weather gits c’here. My rheumatize hurts me so bad these cold damp daze that I kan’t hardly walk.
