Ten years may not seem like much of a look back into our past, but as we look at the pages of the Commonwealth Journal from March of 2013, it’s clear that a lot can change in a short amount of time. Ten years ago, Somerset and Pulaski County were both under the leadership of different individuals than we have now. Ten years ago, our lake was dried up in most areas. Ten years ago, the concept of buying alcohol in Somerset was new. And ten years ago, people who are now nearing their 30s were just kids playing high school basketball.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County 10 years ago this week, from the pages of the Commonwealth Journal.
Former County Judge Garner Dead at 80
A former Pulaski County judge-executive, long-time educator and part owner of numerous businesses in Pulaski and surrounding counties is dead. Jacob Verl Garner died about 8 p.m. Friday at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was 80. Garner, a resident of Cains Store, served two consecutive terms as county judge-executive. He was first elected in 1973 and took office in 1974. “He brought Pulaski County government into the modern age,” said close friend Rick Barker.
Last Pile is Poured at Wolf Creek Dam
There were congratulations all around yesterday afternoon as the final pile was poured to form a permanent concrete barrier wall designed to stop uncontrolled seepage in Wolf Creek Dam. The wall, according to the Corps of Engineers, is a permanent fix for a dam that has leaked since it was completed 62 years ago. The structure was declared in high risk of failure in 2005 and a complete rehabilitation was necessary. Lake Cumberland has been kept about 40 feet below normal for six years to facilitate rehabilitation of the dam.
Everything Going as Planned for Continental Refinery
Missy Shorey, spokesperson for Continental Refining Company, said this week there have been no hitches since the former Somerset Refinery restarted operations about the first of the year. An official local announcement was made Feb. 3 that crude oil was again being refined at the Monticello Street location. The plant’s revival was announced nationally Feb. 4. The start-up is gradual, and the refinery is expected to be operating at full capacity in about six months.
Somerset Helps Push Kentucky to 5th in New Expanded Industry
An Atlanta-based publication has ranked Kentucky fifth in the nation for new and expanded industry activity in 2012. Kentucky had 10 cities ranked in the top micropolitan list. Somerset tied with Campbellsville and Maysville for 45th place.
Council hears First Reading of Tax Ordinance
City officials last week heard the first reading of an ordinance to establish its own occupational tax in an effort to claim its share of the revenue. Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler emphasized the city’s own occupational tax rate is offsetting the county’s current one percent rate, taken from employees’ pay and from businesses’ net profit. That means no one will be paying an occupational tax to two different entities. “There will be no increase at all on anybody’s taxes,” Girdler said.
ABC Administrator Speaks at Rotary Meeting
Nick Bradley, former community planner for the City of Somerset, recently attended a noon meeting of the Rotary Club of Somerset to discuss his new role as the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Control administrator. Bradley explained the reasons behind the city’s request for additional liquor licenses and presented interesting numbers regarding alcohol sales since the city voted to go “wet” just four months ago.
International Dinner a Success
The 13th annual International Dinner — hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club — was held Saturday at The Center for Rural Development. The event helps raise money for the numerous local and global causes through which the Rotary Club strives to improve lives, including the eradication of the disease polio throughout the world. As many as 31 nations and cultures had their food on display for local individuals to sample, everything from France and England to Gambia and Guatemala to India and Thailand, and even food found right here in Kentucky.
From the Opinion Page:
Online learning is here, it’s exciting, and colleges and universities are embracing it as the wave of the future. But the future may be arriving a little too fast for some online learners. If you think online education is for you, ask yourself whether you’re truly the highly skilled and highly motivated student you think you are. If you’re concerned you’d do better with the personal attention a real live instructor can provide, perhaps you’re better suited for the standard classroom setting. Studies have repeatedly shown that online students are more likely to fail or withdraw. Also, students who struggle in traditional classes are likely to struggle even more online.
State News:
-U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul joined their colleagues from Tennessee, Senators Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, in introducing the Freedom to Fish Act Friday. The legislation would prevent the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from installing physical barriers along portions of the Cumberland River, which would block fishing access to the tailwaters of the Wolf Creek and Barkley Dams. “Safety can be promoted in this area without completely blocking all boating below the dams, and by working together I believe we can come to a solution without imposing burdensome regulations that seek to hurt local businesses and residents,” Sen. Paul said.
-Couples who don’t live together — including minors — could obtain protection from abuse orders under a bill that cleared a Senate panel on Thursday. The bill, which already passed the House, would add the term “dating relationship” to Kentucky’s domestic violence law. Democratic Rep. John Tilley of Hopkinsville, who sponsored the proposal, said Kentucky is one of three states that lack civil protection for couples who are dating or have dated.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Just over a year after their season-ending loss to Casey County in the district tourney, the Somerset Jumper boys’ basketball team found themselves playing for a coveted regional title and a trip to Rupp Arena for the PNC/KHSAA Sweet 16 Boys State Tournament for the first time since 1989. After victories in the first two rounds of action, the Jumpers earned a trip to the regional finals, where they met up with long-time rival Wayne County. Unfortunately for the Purple and Gold, the championship meeting with the Cardinals wouldn’t be as kind, as the Cardinals came away with a 61-48 victory.
-The Somerset Lady Jumpers first-year coach Erin Walker guided her program to their first regional tourney in 10 years, but they fell to Lincoln County 62-43.
-Local players selected to the Boys 47th District All-District Team were Pulaski’s Tyler Goins, Kody Johnson and Taylor Gover, and Somerset’s Ryan Dishman, Tyson Williams and Ryan Weddle. Selected to the Boys 48th District All-Tournament Team were Southwestern’s Justin Schulz, David Kapinga, Isaiah Collier and Justin Edwards.
-Local players selected to the Girls 47th District All-District Team were Somerset’s Virginia Scott and Bethany Edwards, and Pulaski’s Haley Warren and Bethany Warren. Selected to the Girls 48th All-District Tournament were Southwestern’s Elisabeth Latham, Destiny Molden, Brittany Combs and Adison Corder.
-Athletes of the week: Maranda Mills, Somerset High School, track. Ryan Weddle, Somerset High School, basketball.
-The Somerset Christian School cheerleaders placed first in the Kentucky Christian Athletic Association division of the Ultimate Battle Cheer Competition held at Tates Creek High School in Lexington. The squad consists of Kristen House, Maddie Hays, McKenzie Morris, Katie Grippe, April Wood, Torri Ricks, Greer Rutt, Johanna Stein, Caleigh Holmes, Allisha Turpin, Abby Scott and Lexie Turpin. Coaches are Julia Smith and Mia Morris.
-The Shopville Archery Team won first place at the Region 10 Tournament at Northern Middle School. Several students placed and will advance to the state tournament. In the fourth-grade male division, Hunter Carlton won first; Willie Nelson, third; and Blake Turner, fifth. Emily Chaney took third and Kelsie Cobb fourth in the fourth-grade female competition. In the fifth-grade male division, Payton Daniels took second, and in the fifth-grade female division, Cecelia Burton placed fourth and Kaylin Wagner fifth. The team also won a first place at the Burnside Tournament, first place at the Eubank Tournament and a second place at the Southern Middle Tournament.
-Three Eubank Elementary students won at the Region 10 archery tournament qualifying them to compete at the State Tournament in March. Shelbie Black won first place, fourth grade girls; Olivia Turpin took first place, fifth grade girls; and Stephanie Davis, fifth place, fifth grade girls.
Military News:
Air Force Airman Joshua S. Pence graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Pence and other airmen completed an intensive, eight-week program which included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Pence is the son of Gary Pence of Evergreen Drive, Somerset. The airman is a 2006 graduate of Somerset High School.
Engagement Announcement:
Mariah Desmona Brinson, Somerset, and Dustin Lee Moore, Eubank, announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage. Ms. Brinson is the daughter of Travis Brinson and Miranda Dane, both of Somerset. She is the sister of Courtney Brinson. She is the granddaughter of Jerry and Barbara Brinson, Somerset, and Keith and Evelyn Dalton, Somerset. Ms. Brinson is a 2009 graduate of Pulaski County High School. Mariah is employed as a surgical assistant at Commonwealth Periodontics. Mr. Moore is the son of Roger and Anna Moore, Eubank. He is the brother of Andrew Moore. He is the grandson of Dr. George and Alice Moore of Eubank and Louise Butte and the late Eugene Butte, Eubank. Dustin is a 2007 graduate of Pulaski County High School. He is a delivery driver at Lowe’s of Somerset. The wedding will be held May 4, 2013, at Eubank Baptist Church at half past one o’clock in the afternoon.
Obituaries:
-Charles Robert “Charlie Bob” Bowen, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2013, in Somerset. He was born on May 10, 1929, in Somerset, Ky., to Oscar Bowen and Dorothy K. Smith Bowen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Brown Bowen, of 57 years, his father, mother, and stepfather, Sam Gover. Surviving are his sisters, Kathleen (and John) Adams and Nancy (and Gene) Turpin. Charlie Bob was a faithful, active member of First Baptist Church of Somerset for more than 62 years. He was reared at High Street Baptist Church. Charlie was the owner of Bowen’s Office Outfitters on the square for than 20 years. He was a member of the Somerset Masonic Lodge, receiving his 50-year pin in 2010, and a member of Oleika Shrine Temple and the Mini Bike Unit and Somerset Lions Club. Charlie loved woodworking and weaving. A funeral honoring the life of Charlie Bob will be held Sunday, March 3, 2013, at 1 p.m. at the Pulaski Funeral Home with Dr. French Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Somerset Cemetery.
-James Monroe Hopper, 76, of Faubush, Ky., departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born on Sept. 9, 1936, in Russell Springs, Ky., to Sylvia Faith McBeath and the late Claude E. Hopper. He was a member of the Nelson Valley Baptist Church. Mr. Hopper was a former truck driver and a school bus driver. He retired from the Pulaski Board of Education. He is survived by his wife, Wanda Fern Flanagan, whom he married Aug. 27, 1959, in Russell Springs; two daughters, Lucinda “Cindy” (and Lawrence) Abbott and Melinda (and Tracy) Hislope; five grandchildren, Amanda Martin, Jessica Wilson, Tabitha Brock, Emiley Hislope and Olivia Hislope; three great grandchildren, Kasen Brock, Kain Martin and Kinsley Brock; five brothers, C.O. Hopper, Lowell Hopper, Randal Hopper, Lloyd Hopper and Phillip Hopper; and four sisters, Bonnie Hughes, Nila Lothery, Lyda Foster and Tina Haydon. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Hopper, a son, Justin Daniel Hopper, and a grandson, Travis Hopper. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Brother Grant Hardwick will officiate. Burial will be in the Weddle Cemetery in Faubush.
-Flora B. Jones, age 84, of Somerset, Ky., departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2013, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born on Dec. 14, 1928, in Somerset, Ky., to the late Willie Fox and Maggie Rice Ingram. Mrs. Jones was a longtime member of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. She was involved in the Somerset Women’s Civic Club, Dunbar Alumni Association and the Cougar’s Club. Mrs. Jones was a housekeeper. She is survived by her husband, Eugene H. “Big Red” Jones, whom she married on July 20, 1952, in Somerset. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clinton Ingram, and a sister, Anna Ruth Madison. Funeral service will be Friday, March 8, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Rev. Seibert F. Taylor officiating. Interment will be in the Mill Springs National Cemetery in Nancy. Pallbearers will be Robert Anthony Gaines, Roger K. Stigall, Twig Weigel, Danny Bell, Jimmy Goggins and George Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be George Mills and Billy Gaines.
-Mary Eathel McFall, 93, of Nancy, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2013. She was the daughter of the late Dewitt and Lora Baker Burton. She was born in the Delmer community on July 9, 1919. She was married to Lloyd McFall who preceded her in death in 1971. She was a long-time employee and retired from Nancy Supply. She was active in the Nancy Fire Department Auxiliary and the Pulaski County Bone Marrow Donors Group. She was a member of White Oak Baptist Church for over 70 years and attended regularly until her health began failing in the past three years. She is survived by one son, Gene (and Sharon) McFall of Georgia; two daughters, Judy Groseclose of Pennsylvania, and Sandra Frye of Nancy, Ky.; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister and several nieces and nephews. A celebration honoring the life of Mary will be held Monday, March 4, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Nancy Funeral Home. Interment will be in the White Oak Cemetery.
-Everett Truman Mays, MD, of Somerset, Ky., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2013, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. He was born in Corbin, Ky., on June 7, 1931, the son of the late Chester A. and Mary Warfield Mays. Dr. Mays was a member of First Baptist Church. He was a retired surgeon. Dr. Mays is survived by seven children, Everett Truman Mays, Elizabeth Babb, Mary Jane Hines, Katherine Willis Corder, Monica House, Michael P. Mays, MD, and Chester Joseph Mays. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren. Dr. Mays was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Bradley Wolf Mays, MD. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Tuesday at 6 p.m. with Dr. French Harmon officiating.
A Word from Your Humble Reporter (Bill Mardis):
I done got me a nother rabbit tracker, just shore as shootin’. Hit snow’d off an’ on Wednesday nite an’ thar wuz ‘nough snow on the ground Thursday mornin’ to track a rabbit if’n you’ins wuz grass gutted. Friends, your humble reporter shore will be glad when the weather gits warm. I done begin to smel a little funky an’ I needs to go down to Pitman Creek an’ take me a bathin’. I don’t lack to take no bath in the winnertime ‘cause a feller cud cume down with a death ‘uv cold.
