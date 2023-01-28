Earlier this month, we were complaining about the coldest temperatures many of us had seen in our lifetimes. But how many of you remember the winter of 1963? The county’s lowest recorded temperature in January 60 years ago was 28 below zero.
If you were in Somerset in the late 1950s and early 1960s, do you remember when Fountain Square almost ceased to exist? It was all thanks to Somerset’s city council at the time. County government swooped in to save it – which might explain why the fixture in the middle of downtown Somerset has remained under the county’s control ever since.
There were many newsworthy events reported in the last two editions of the Somerset Journal in January of 1963 – so many that I found it hard to narrow down what to include. Here’s just a taste of what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 60 years ago, from the pages of the Jan. 24 and 31, 1963, editions of the Somerset Journal.
Arctic Air Drops Temperature to -28
A wave of arctic air moved into the area on the heels of a blizzard and dropped temperatures in Somerset to officially 28 below zero. The temperature made history in Pulaski County. Schools and several business establishments closed. The low temperature brought an appeal from Mayor A.A. Offutt for conservation of natural gas in the city. He asked businesses to reduce their temperatures in order to allow sufficient supply for residences. Motorists found the going extremely slippery because of a layer of ice beneath the crust of snow. Edwin Harold Randolph, 42, of Elrod, was killed and his wife injured when the pick-up truck in which they were riding ran off Ky. 39 north of Somerset and overturned in a creek. Accidents in the county also included a two-vehicle crash involving the mobile news unit belonging to Radio Station WTLO and an auto driven by William C. Vaught, Science Hill. According to reports, the WTLO unit, driven by William Mardis, had stopped on North Main near the Cundiff Seed Co. due to traffic congestion. The Vaught car reportedly was unable to stop and struck the WTLO unit. No injuries were reported. Two homes were completely destroyed in Burnside during the week, one of which was one of the oldest homes in the area. The homes were located on West French Avenue and West Antioch Street. The last few days of January brought warmer temperatures, but more days of snow and freezing rain. Pulaski County schools missed more than seven school days in a row due to the weather.
(Writer’s note: The above paragraph is a summary of several news reports, not a direct copy of an article from the archives.)
Court of Appeals Rules Fountain Square Park to Stay
The park in the center of the Fountain Square in downtown Somerset got a new lease on life when the state Court of Appeals ruled that Somerset City Council did not have authority to bulldoze it to make way for a street. Four years earlier City Council passed an ordinance calling for removal of the park so as to run Ky. Hwy. 80 and U.S. Hwy. 27 straight through the Square. Pulaski Fiscal Court took exception to the authority of the Council to take such action and obtained a temporary restraining order pending outcome of a suit brought by the county to determine whether the city or county had jurisdiction over the park. In February of 1959, The Commonwealth (newspaper) conducted an opinion poll of residents in Pulaski County. By a vote of four-to-one, Pulaski Countians were in favor of keeping the park. The following month, Senator and Mrs. John Sherman Cooper offered to restore and beautify the park. Senator Cooper said they would like to make the improvements as a “feeling of gratitude to the people of my own county.” In April of 1959, Senator and Mrs. Cooper brought one of the nation’s outstanding landscape architects and site planners to Somerset to make recommendations. In June, he submitted his plans along with a scale model of his conception of the park’s appearance. He planned to plant pink magnolia trees around the perimeter of the park behind an evergreen hedge. Flagstone walks would provide a walkway around the fountain and flower beds of pink roses. These would be outlined by grass walks and evergreens.
The flowing fountain and pool would be bordered with vinca plants, and benches would be placed between the magnolia trees. Nothing further was done by the Coopers, pending outcome of the dispute between the city and county. On Sept. 29, 1960, a judge ruled that the city had jurisdiction over the park and said that the city’s ordinance calling for removal of the park was valid. He denied the county’s request for a permanent restraining order and dissolved the temporary restraining order. The following week, members of Fiscal Court attempted to reach a compromise with City Councilmen. The magistrates said they would agree to let the city tear out the center portion of the park if the city would extend the park over to the sidewalk on the north and south side of the Square. The city would be given jurisdiction over the streets and a joint city-county park board would be formed to care for the park. The city took no action on the proposal and Fiscal Court appealed the judgment to the State Court of Appeals. This week in 1963, Commissioner Robert Cullen reversed the judgement and said the city could not abolish the park. The court declared the city ordinance invalid and granted an injunction preventing the park’s removal. Commissioner Cullen pointed out that the park was built in 1909 by the Commercial Club of Somerset, the city, and the county, with each paying a third of the cost. From the beginning, he said, evidence shows that the area has been designated, maintained and used as a public park in every sense of the term. Cullen said the original site of Somerset was deeded to the town trustees “for the county’s use.” The deed referred to the “publick square, which the courthouse of Pulaski County is to be fixed on.”
Cost of Parking on Square to Go Up
Beginning Monday morning, it will cost motorists a nickel for a half hour and a dime for an hour to park their cars on the Fountain Square. In the past, the meters in that area have given an hour for a nickel.
County Valuation Set at $29 Million
For the first time since 1957, the Government has made a full-scale survey of property tax values in Pulaski County. It was undertaken by the Census Bureau in connection with its 1962 Census of Governments. In Pulaski County, it shows, the gross value of local property came to $29,635,000, as compared with the total on the books in 1957, $25,939,000.
Highway Engineer Fatally Injured in Fall
Robert Joseph Newton, 53, of 102 Jasper Street, a civil engineer for the Department of Highways, was found dead Monday at the bottom of a 40-foot shaft near Monticello. Death was apparently caused by a fall into the shaft, known as Rankin’s Cave. Wayne County Sheriff Ray Jones said he discovered Newton’s body after a routine check of an abandoned car. The sheriff said Newton’s car apparently became stuck in mud as he attempted to turn it around and he was seeking help when he tumbled into the cave. Jones said he believed the accident occurred early Saturday night. Newton had been reported missing during the weekend. The son of the late Sylvester and Pauline Malone Newton, he was born Dec. 7, 1909, in Somerset. He was married to Josephine Connely in 1934. Mr. Newton was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and had lived in the county all his life. He was a veteran of World War II and served in the Security Division of the U.S. Army. Mr. Newton was a member of St. Mildred’s Catholic Church. Survivors include his wife, two sons, and two sisters. Funeral services were held Wednesday at St. Mildred’s with Rev. Thomas E. Buren officiating. Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery. Rosary was recited Tuesday.
Unbalanced City Budget Under Fire by Council
The City of Somerset’s proposed $10,000-deficit budget was picked to the bone by members of City Council Monday night, but action to approve the budget was postponed until the next meeting. Chief objection now rests in proposed expenditures for the library, Babe Ruth and Little Leagues, and in the recreational development fund. Councilman A.S. Frye proposed the following changes: Reduce the executive travel and miscellaneous fund, cut the contingency fund, and reduce the amount designated for Street Department supplies and tools. Alternatively, he proposed cuts in appropriations for construction and repair of streets and storm sewers, street lighting, street department miscellaneous funds, fire hydrants, various youth services, the library, and the welfare fund. Frye’s proposal to reduce appropriations to the library and to the youth recreational programs brought a storm of protests from several councilmen. After arguing the budget for almost two hours, Mayor A.A. Offutt referred it to the Finance Committee.
Burnside Needs Improvements
“Burnside needs to make some substantial improvement on the existing appearance of the community, and it needs to sell its assets to create a market from outside the existing trade area.” John VanderWier, housing specialist with the Urban Renewal Section of the Kentucky Department of Commerce, told this to members of the Burnside Chamber of Commerce Monday night. The housing specialist said industrial development is a possibility for Burnside, however, “more emphasis should be placed on other developments such as tourism and retirement housing.” He said “the constant decline of population from 1,117 in 1910 to the present 575 to 600 in 1962 has adversely influenced the housing market.” Land is available for construction of new residences and buildings, but there is no market for them.
He said 707 families live within the census boundaries of the Burnside area. Many of those persons are over 65 years of age, and others have incomes of less than $3,000 per year. “It is apparent from the statistics that fewer than 160 families in the area are capable of purchasing new homes and approximately 80 percent of those families live outside the present confines of Burnside,” VanderWier said. He said the obvious asset of Burnside is its location on Lake Cumberland. In addition, there is developable land available, the existence of tourist facilities, and the development of the state park should create further growth, he said. He suggested the undertaking of a community-wide clean-up program, construction of public housing for the elderly, and an advertising program for attracting tourists and retired persons to Burnside.
Somerset High Bulges at Seams
An already crowded high school will be bulging at its seams next year and will be bursting apart within two years, City School officials predict, as a result of the bumper crop of children of the war years. In six years, there will be about 820 boys and girls enrolled in the school. These estimates are based on the present enrollments in the elementary schools of Somerset and do not take into account any growth of the community. The Board has called an election in the City School District for Feb. 11 to submit to the voters a proposal to increase school taxes by 50 cents on each $100 of assessed property valuation. If the issue is approved, the school board plans to issue an estimated $700,000 in bonds and start construction immediately on a new high school building. The addition would be constructed on the south side of the present building and would consist of 21 regular classrooms, laboratories, art instruction room and an auditorium, plus other necessary operational rooms and facilities. If the additional tax is not authorized by the voters, the school board has two alternatives, neither of which are considered satisfactory answers for a progressive community. The present curriculum could be watered down by cutting out classes such as advanced French, Latin and mathematics and doing away with the Junior Band program. The other alternative, as was explained yesterday by Principal W.B. Jones, would be to go on double sessions. This would mean that half of the students would go to school from 7 a.m. until after noon and the other group would then start classes and get out of school at 6 or 7 p.m. The principal suggested another answer to the conditions. He said the state Legislature could change the law requiring children to attend school until they are 16 years old. They could lower the age limit to 14 and a lot of boys and girls would drop out of school. But that would be a cruel thing to do, he said. Jones said the last time the community put any money directly into the high school building was in 1910 when the old section of the present building was constructed.
Courthouse Clock Proving Difficult to Repair
County Judge John Garner reported that every effort is being made to get the courthouse clock repaired. A piece from the clock has been sent to New York for repairs, however, the company that manufactured the clock is now out of business and the piece will probably have to be sent to Switzerland for repairs. He said the clock had been in use in the courthouse steeple for the past 80 years.
Rev. R.A. Hill Resigns Pastorate
The Rev. R.A. Hill, who has been pastor of the High Street Baptist Church for the past nine years, resigned last Wednesday night and has accepted a position with the Arkansas Baptist State Convention in the Church Survey and Development Department, a post which he held for several years before coming to Somerset. He is a member of the Somerset City Hospital board and only last week was appointed to a new three-year term by Somerset City Council. In his ministerial capacity, the Educational Building of the High Street Church was completed in 1959, costing $80,000, and the church sanctuary was redecorated. His resignation will be effective Feb. 18 at which time he and Mrs. Hill will move to Little Rock, Ark.
Burnside Woman’s Civic Club Organized
The Burnside Woman’s Civic Club was organized with 50 members Thursday, Jan. 17, at the Seven Gables Restaurant and will aim at a goal of service to the community. Mrs. Marguerite Sloan was elected club president. Mrs. William Cundiff will serve as vice president.
Youth Center to Remain Closed
Members of the Somerset-Pulaski County Recreational Development Association voted Monday night to keep the Somerset-Pulaski County Youth Center closed until more interest is shown. “We need some 50 families interested in the Center before it can be re-opened,” an official of the association explained.
In Other News
-Among the students at the University of Kentucky who are spending the mid-term vacation at home are: Eddie Boss, Bill Cain, Wade Cain, Sandi Dye, Steve Freeman, Amanda Green, Becky Harris, Carolyn Hughes, Jim Fred Kopenhofer, Jane Ledford, Richard Ledford, Bob Long, Clifford Linkes, Walter Maguire, Anne Meece, Tim Prather, Alan Ramsey, Tommy Reesor, John Darrell Sears, John Robert Sears, Bill Smith, Emily Spears, James Trammell, Lydia Walker, Judy Weddle, Linda Wilson, Margaret Wilson and Richard Franklin.
-First Baptist Church, South Maple Street, schedule for Sunday, Jan. 27, will be 9:30 a.m. Sunday School and 11 a.m. morning worship. The music will be rendered by the junior choir and the praise Chorus; sermon by pastor, Rev. E.L. Matthews; subject: “Worship and Work,” B.T.U. at 6 p.m. and evening worship at 7 p.m. The Davis Chapel a.m.E. Church and their pastor, Rev. J. Tyree, will worship with us in this service. This is a special service to help get our track rug for the main auditorium. On Feb. 3, a communion service will be held, and at 3:30 p.m. there will be the Children’s Day Program as this is Loyalty Month.
-Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Criswell announce the arrival of a son, born Thursday, Jan. 17, in the Somerset City Hospital. He is their first child and has been named Thomas Joseph Criswell Jr. Mrs. Criswell is the former Miss Myrna Herrin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.D. Herrin. Mrs. Joseph Criswell is the baby’s paternal grandmother.
-Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Barnett entertained with a family dinner Saturday night at their home, 202 Hawkins Avenue, in honor of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Claunch, who were celebrating their fiftieth wedding anniversary. Covers were arranged for 19.
-Mr. Ira Kissee is improving from a recent accident, when a rick of baled hay fell on him pinning him to the floor of the barn loft.
-John Parker Hill III, son of Dr. and Mrs. John P. Hill Jr., sustained a broken left leg while playing basketball with a group of boys Thursday afternoon. He is recovering nicely at home.
From the Editor
Another year has passed and another primary election is upon us without a decision on the use of voting machines in the county. Each year the county is losing approximately $4,000 in assistance from the state on elections held because the county has not complied with a state law for installation of voting machines. County officials have said facilities are not available for voting machines. Many of the voting houses are inadequate, many are not wired for electricity, and storage space is not available for the machines. Since we are a progressive community, we might as well face facts. Voting machines come with progress and eventually we will have them here. Why not now?
Obituaries
-Elizabeth Ann Massey, infant daughter of Edward and Irene Phelps Massey of Science Hill, died Tuesday. She was four months old. She was born Sept. 24, 1962. Survivors include her parents, four sisters, two brothers, one half-sister, two half-brothers and her maternal grandmother, Mrs. Nannie Radford of Science Hill. Funeral services were held today at the First Baptist Church in Science Hill. Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery.
-Theodore S. Reynolds, 87, former postmaster at Waynesburg and a retired Standard Oil dealer, died Sunday after a month’s illness. Mr. Reynolds began service as postmaster in 1915. He also served several years as a deputy sheriff. Later, he became a Standard Oil dealer and retired after 30 years’ service. He was a member of Double Springs Baptist Church. The son of the late Logan and Susan Alice Warner Reynolds, he was born Dec. 23, 1875, in Lincoln County. He was married to Ophia Reynolds. Survivors include his wife; four daughters; and two sons. Funeral services were held Wednesday at Barnett Funeral Home. Burial was in the Double Springs Cemetery.
Engagements, Weddings and Anniversaries
-Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Claunch observed their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday night, Jan. 19, with open house at their home, 107 James Street, from 7 to 9 o’clock. Mr. and Mrs. Claunch were married Jan. 23, 1913, at Welborn, Ky., with the Rev. Farley officiating. It was raining very hard and they stayed in a buggy to be married, the preacher coming to them. Mrs. Claunch before her marriage was Miss Flonnie Woodall. She is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Green Woodall. Mr. Claunch is the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Claunch. They are parents of five children, four of whom are living. Many relatives and friends called to extend congratulations and best wishes. The lace covered table was centered with an attractive arrangement of yellow chrysanthemums and gladioli flanked by yellow tapers in silver candelabra. The beautifully decorated wedding cake was topped with the numerals 50 in gold.
-Mr. and Mrs. William E. Farris of Science Hill announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Miss Carolyn Jessamine Farris, to David Franklin Phelps, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Phelps also of Science Hill. The wedding will take place at the Methodist Church in Science Hill Thursday night, Jan. 24, at 7:30 o’clock. The Rev. Ernest Farris, grandfather of the bride, will officiate. Miss Jerry Boyles will serve as maid of honor and Miss Marilyn Gill as bridesmaid. Beverly Isaacs and Sonja Dick will be flower girls. Ronnie Dick will be best man and Gordon Wiles will seat the guests. A reception will be held in the social room of the church following the ceremony. All relatives and friends of both families are invited to the wedding.
-The marriage of Miss Judy Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Smith, London, and Charles O. Burdine, son of Mr. James C. Burdine, Squib, and the late Mrs. Burdine, was solemnized Friday night. The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Dennis Kirby at the church parsonage at Fariston, Ky. Maid of honor was Elayne Nolan, London. Jim McCracken, London, served as best man. Mr. and Mrs. Burdine are students at Sue Bennett College.
This Week in Local Sports
-Adolph Rupp, the Baron of Basketball, came to Danville Tuesday night to scout 6’ 7” Kenny Gibbs and Briar Jumper guard Jerry Girdler, and got an eye full of basketball Kentucky style. Rupp saw Somerset roll to a 58-47 victory as Gibbs tossed in 26 points and pulled off 20 rebounds. Following the game, the chief mentor of the University of Kentucky paid a visit to the Somerset locker room and after congratulating the Jumpers on the win he added “I like the way you boys play ball. Keep it up.” He added later, “this Somerset club runs its plays better than my Kentucky team. They have a real good high school team and from what I have seen should go far.” Gibbs was the game’s high scorer. Jack Keeney and Jerry Girdler added 9 points each; Bobby Kidd, 6; and Joe Ford, 4.
-The Pulaski County Maroons of Bob Randall turned in their best exhibition of the year in turning back the Russell County Lakers on their home floor 60-52 with Galen Jasper hitting for 25 points. The following week, their winning streak continued with two impressive victories over Monticello and MMI, both on the road.
This Week’s Advertisements
-Singer Sewing Machine Co., 112 South Main Street, Somerset – January clearance sale now in progress. Singer Slant-Needle Console Electric sewing machine, regular price $224, sale price $164.
-Kentucky Utilities Company – “We have 24 electric appliances in our 1,974 sq. ft. home,” says Mrs. F.L. Toftness of Owenton, Ky. “And what a great help they are!” The service she’s most sold on is electric heating. “It’s so clean and so convenient – with its room-by-room individual control.” For all this convenience, her monthly bill is only $34.96.
-Somerset Television Reception Corp. – Rate No. 1, less than 14 cents per day. Rate No. 2, less than 20 cents per day. Four channels, three networks.
-M.N. Berry Co, Inc. – Modern and durable double bowl stainless steel sink that won’t rust or stain ever for $57.50. The low, low price includes a beautiful chrome-plated single lever faucet, aerator, handy spray, and two stainless steel basket strainers.
In the Classifieds
-Classified rates: Local rates – 3c per word, minimum 10 words. Foreign rates – 4c per word, 60c minimum.
-For rent – Five room modern apartment, nice location, 510 Jacksboro Street in Ferguson. Outside entrance. TV antenna already up. $50 per month.
-Men Wanted – Permanent employment. Are you ambitious? Do you have high school education or equivalent? Are you available for immediate employment? Are you willing to work? Can you meet and talk intelligently with people? Are you willing to be trained in our methods and sales presentation? Are you between 21 and 45 years of age? Can you be away from home Monday through Friday? If you can answer yes to the above questions, we would like to meet and talk with you. We need two men. No experience necessary, but you must have a car. You will be trained. Your income starts when you report for training. Starting salary $105 per week, guaranteed, plus bonus. See Mr. E.W. Butler, Kentucky State Employment Office, Somerset.
Showing This Week at the Kentucky and Virginia Theatres
The War Lover – Cole Younger, Gunfighter – What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? – The Legend of Lobo – No Man is an Island – 3 Stooges in Orbit – The Boy and his Pirates – King of the Wild Stallions – The Phantom Planet – Adventures of a Young Man – It Happened in Athens – The Cabinet of Caligari – El Cid
Kentucky Theatre admission prices: Matinee, Adults 65 cents, teenagers 50 cents. Nights and Sundays, Adults 90 cents, teenagers 65 cents, children 11 and under 25 cents.
