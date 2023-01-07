Scott Cooper is one of the most successful writer-directors in Hollywood today with six films under his belt including his debut, Crazy Heart, in 2009. On and off the film set, his inner circle includes Academy Award-winning actors Christian Bale, Robert Duvall, and Jeff Bridges. I interviewed Cooper about his new film, The Pale Blue Eye. He was surprised to learn I am a Pulaski County native who recently returned to Somerset to live while working remotely as a freelance entertainment journalist in New York City.
Cooper and I talked about his new film, but we also talked about his time living in Somerset and attending Meece Middle School. “It’s really kind of that almost Norman Rockwell-esque sense of community that permeates Somerset and the Bluegrass State,” said Cooper. “I was there in the late 70s and early 80s. Largely spent my life in Virginia, but we moved to Somerset. My brother (Todd) was a Briar Jumper in high school and ran track and cross country. So we spent a lot of time at track meets all up and down the Bluegrass State. I remember Somerset fondly and all of my friends that actually maybe still live there, Marc Travis and his family.”
I showed Cooper a picture of him skateboarding with his childhood friends. The photo was from a previous story about Cooper in The Commonwealth Journal. He instantly recognized it. “Wow! That was in Hill and Dale and at Wayne Wilson’s house, and the young gentleman who was camera left to my right in that photo was a dear friend who is no longer with us named Robbie Bianchi.” Cooper lived in the Hill and Dale neighborhood. During my interview, he proved he hadn’t forgotten his Old Kentucky Home, even if it had been his home for just a couple of years.
Cooper’s first success as a writer-director came with his film Crazy Heart. It was a hit with audiences and film critics, which is not an easy feat. The film won several awards, including an Academy Award for Bridges, who played Bad Blake, a fading country music star. Since then, Cooper has written and directed Out of the Furnace (2013), Black Mass (2015), Hostiles (2017), Antlers (2019), and this newest film, The Pale Blue Eye.
His career in movies began as an actor appearing in films such as Get Low and Gods and Generals. Cooper told me his love of the art form began here in Kentucky. “Actually it probably was in Somerset. I guess it was Meece Middle School where I was in my first school play (“The Music Man”) and caught the bug,” Cooper said. “And then I went back to my hometown of Abingdon, Virginia: that’s where the Barter Theatre, the state theater of Virginia is in the small town of Abington where my family still lives, most of my family, and where I went to high school. It’s kind of the artistic crown jewel of Virginia, in the southwestern part of the state in the shadows of the Blue Ridge Mountains, but I would say that it probably started in Somerset.”
Cooper currently lives in California but there is plenty of Kentucky in his veins. “I still follow the Kentucky Wildcat basketball team. Once that’s in your blood, you never get rid of it. I remember spending quite a bit of time as a young boy along the rails at Keeneland. I still love horse racing and tune into the Derby, of course, every year. So I remember those times fondly and two people with whom I worked spent quite a bit of time in Kentucky: one was Johnny Depp, whose family’s from Kentucky, and the other was a mentor of mine and close friend, the writer Sam Shepard, who ultimately died in Kentucky.”
Cooper also has a very close relationship with actor Christian Bale who stars in The Pale Blue Eye. The film marks their third collaboration after Out of the Furnace and the western Hostiles. “Christian is, I think, the finest actor of my generation. I find him compelling to watch. He is my closest collaborator, he is my closest pal. We spend a lot of time together off-set. I really admire him off-set as a good friend,” said Cooper. “I think we both like stories that say something deep-rooted about American life and its relationship with the darker corners of the human psyche.” Those dark corners are explored in the gothic mystery The Pale Blue Eye streaming now on Netflix.
Bale plays a retired New York City detective in 1830 who is called upon to solve a murder at the military academy West Point. He teams up with one of the cadets, a young Edgar Allan Poe played by Harry Melling, to investigate. The film “The Pale Blue Eye” is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Cooper credits his father for introducing him to the novel. “He said, I’ve read the most ingenious novel by Louis Bayard who placed a young Edgar Allan Poe at the center of the detective story,” said Cooper. “I read it just for pleasure and I thought, wow, this can make for a really compelling film, because we have entrenched in our minds this idea of Poe who is, of course, the master of the macabre and the dark arts and someone who is interested in tragedy with death and grief and shame. But the Poe that I’m presenting in this film is much younger, is warm, witty, humorous, and kind of prone to poetic and romantic musings. This film is in one way an Edgar Allan Poe origin story because the events that take place in this film, though they’re fiction, really motivated him to become the writer that he became. So that was a real interesting challenge. I’m really interested in films that push me into an uncomfortable space. I think the great danger is doing safe work and with each film, I want to be on unfamiliar ground because I think artistic risk is one of the great pleasures of making art.”
Cooper wrote the character Augustus Landor in The Pale Blue Eye specifically for Bale. “I find great pleasure in writing for Christian and having him bring these characters to life in ways that nobody else could. Christian has so much range that he can be a wonderful Batman in all of Chris Nolan’s films. He can bring certain quirks to life in his movies with David O. Russel (American Hustle) and Adam McKay (Vice.) I write for a Christian Bale that you don’t often see on screen; one with an incredibly rich interior life and one that comes from life experience and shared sensibilities.”
Cooper hopes his new film will transport audiences to 1830 for a who-done-it mystery. “I also hope that it makes them think about what drives someone to madness, or how much pressure has to build before they explode in violence, or what causes morality and decency to erode in otherwise decent people. We see this every day. But we also see that real horrors seldom have easy explanations. And no one knew that better than Edgar Allan Poe. So my hope is that this influences people to say, “Well, I’d like to read more Edgar Allan Poe, The Murders in the Rue Morgue or The Tell-Tale Heart, or The Raven, and not just know Poe as the man who gave the Baltimore Ravens their mascot.”
Before we said our goodbyes, Cooper asked me to pass along a message to our community: “Give Somerset my best. I have fond memories of the Bluegrass State and summers at Lake Cumberland.”
S. F. Johnson grew up in Pulaski County and attended Pulaski County Elementary and Pulaski County High School. After working at WKYT-TV in Lexington, Sharon moved to New York City for a 20+ year career in news and entertainment at CBS News. Johnson recently relocated to Somerset and continues to work in New York as a freelance entertainment journalist.
