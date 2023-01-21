We have experienced one week of really cold weather, and we are sure to have a few more snow and ice days. Even though we may not enjoy those days when we all need to stay inside, the winter months are a great time to catch up on family time.
When it is zero and below temperatures outside, you need to be staying inside. Inside your home you can create meaningful family experiences and make lots of wonderful memories. Family time promotes positive emotional health in children. Experts say it leads to a greater likelihood that they will avoid risky behaviors such as drug use. They will also have a lower risk for depression when they have a good family environment.
Here are some ideas to think about doing with your children when they are at home, and you want your family involved: How about telling stories. Let your imagination run wild as you make up stories together. Have them guess what are true parts of the story you are telling, or if you added parts to make the story more enjoyable. Share your childhood stories with your children about what you enjoyed doing when younger. Share stories that you can tell about events they were involved in, but have forgotten. Make up a silly story to tell your children or involve them in the creation of a silly story.
Kitchen time can always be fun. Spend family time cooking in the kitchen. Select easy recipes that all can do. Whip up something sweet to share for an after-meal treat. If it is a deep snow, make snow cream. Have your children help you prepare food items such as a boxed pizza, or hot chocolate. When sharing a recipe include some math skills like how much would you add if you doubled a recipe. You can teach them valuable math skills with fractions and enjoy the life skills you are developing.
Have a dance party with your children to get in those needed exercise. Dancing to music is a great way to improve everyone’s mood and get your heartbeat pumping. Most of them have never heard of the “twist,” “moon walk” or other dancing moves you grew up with. Remember the “let’s go to the hop.” You can hop around even though you may not think you are a great dancer. Let each child have a turn selecting a dance move and music. Keep the dancing and music at the right age level for young children. You may end up doing “the Farmer In the Dell” or “Ring around the Rosies.”
How about going on a scavenger hunt in your house. Give so many points for items found. Give the children a list of objects to find and bring back to you in a certain amount of time. It can be as long or short as you wish, and as hard as you want it to be. Start by making a list of items found around your home. Then add items that may require finding a “buried treasure.” It can be a coin with a certain date on it, a baby picture, a school paper with a grade or note on it. You make up the hunt, but not so hard they can’t find the objects. When it is too cold to play outside, then enjoy the time with your family inside.
For more information on playing with your children contact the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension Service. Educational programs of the Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
An easy recipe that all can get involved with is “No Bake Cookies.” The children can help measure these ingredients, even if it is to take the wrapper off the butter. Show them the difference between a liquid measuring cup and a dry measuring cup.
No Bake Cookies
2 cups sugar
½ cup milk
1 stick of butter
¼ cup cocoa powder
3 cups rolled oats
1 cup peanut butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Line a baking sheet with wax paper or parchment paper.
Measure the ingredients using dry measuring cups and liquid measuring cups. Pour the sugar, milk, butter and cocoa powder into a 3-quart saucepan. Bring the sugar, milk, butter and cocoa to a boil in a medium size saucepan, over medium heat. Stir occasionally, and when it reaches a full boil, boil for 1 minutes. Remove from the heat. Add the oats, peanut butter, and vanilla and stir to combine all ingredients. Drop by the teaspoonfuls of the mixture onto the prepared baking sheet. Allow to sit at room temperature until cooled and hardened, about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container. (You make the cookies as large as you want them)
Join the Card Making Class on Monday, January 23 at 9:00 o’clock to make beautiful cards at the Extension Office. The class is free and open to the public.
A Class on “Managing Stress Eating” will be held Monday, January 23, at 1:00 o’clock at the office. If you are a “stress eater” you need to take this class.
“Cooking From the 2023 Food Calendar recipes” will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 11:30. This is a free class but you need to register by calling the office, 679-6361.
A Radon Class will be held on Friday, January 27, at 1:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. You will learn how to check for Radon in your home, where to get a free radon kit, and what to do if radon is in your house.
Make a beautiful cookie or candy plate at the Extension Office on Monday, January 30, at 1:00 o’clock. The class is free to all homemakers and $5 to others. Participants need to register at the office and bring a quarter piece of material to cover their plate. Your finished plate will be the material you select to cover your plate with.
