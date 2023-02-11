The importance of soil to humans has been summed up as follows:
Despite all our achievements, we owe our existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains’
– Farm equipment association of Minnesota and South Dakota
Successful gardeners and farmers, as a rule, know more about their soils than those who are not as successful. It only stands to reason since half of any plant (and sometimes the majority of the plant) is underground. Roots must survive and thrive in soil in order for the shoots to have a fighting chance.
The most problematic soils in Kentucky are often described as clayey. Yes, these soils can be a real pain to work in, especially when it’s too wet or too dry.
However, clay soils can be very fertile soils. They hold on to a lot of nutrients. Gardeners faced with clay soils need not despair. Long term, these soils can be improved. Short-term improvements come with using raised beds.
IMPROVING CLAY SOILS
Raised beds can be simply made by mounding up native soil in convenient rows for planting. This will allow better drainage right away. Ideally, beds should be 4-6” high but any depth will provide better drainage than without raised beds.
Clay soils (or any problem soil) can be improved through the use of organic matter, both in the form of cover crops and soil amendments such as compost. This is a long-term process but will pay off.
Always having the soil covered is one of the tenets of soil improvement. Cover crops planted over the winter or in between crops can be effective. The roots of those crops make channels through the soil and once the crop is dead, adds organic matter into the soil.
The shoots of cover crops, once they die or are killed, add organic matter to the soil surface. Often, earthworms (and other macro-invertebrates) will drag pieces of the residue into their burrows. Organic matter has just been incorporated into the clay soil!
If the job of cover cropping is not feasible, applying organic matter on the soil surface is better than nothing. Incorporating these into the native soil is a better use of the amendment.
Here’s a list of organic materials that can be surface applied:
– Leaves
– Bagged compost
– Aged manures (for vegetable gardens, avoid ruminant manure)
– Shredded newspaper
– Biochar
– Organic mulches
Soil testing is always a good idea and in Pulaski County, residents receive 25 free soil tests per year. Call our office for more information about soil testing and how to do it.
If you want to learn much more about soils, consider attending the program described below.
Soils 101: Essential Knowledge for All Gardeners, will be held on February 20 at 4:30pm. Please see our website or call our office for more information.
