Girl Scout Troop 2983 collected over 3,000 books and built, prepped and installed three free community lending libraries. The library’s were installed at Firebrook Park, Eubank Park and Cole Park. By installing these free libraries, and providing over 3,000 books to help sustain the libraries, they are helping encourage and promote literacy.
As a result of their hard work these girls were awarded two of Girls Scouts highest awards, the Bronze and Silver Award.
