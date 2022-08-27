90 YEARS AGO
AUGUST 13, 1953
Zoning issue
City Council took no action Monday night on a request that the business zone be extended from Crawford Street to the city limits after a number of residents appeared to oppose the request.
Seeking the extension was Everette Wiese, who proposed to build a service station at the northeast corner of east Mt. Vernon Street and Jasper Street. Wiese told the council that he planned to spend between $12,000 and $15,000 on the project.
Mrs. Dudley Connelly and other property owners opposed his request on the grounds that construction of the service station would lower the value of their property.
Unusual air show
The Kentucky Wing of the Civil Air Patrol, U. S Air Force Auxiliary brings to Somerset this weekend one of the most unusual air shows seen in Kentucky. Major F. A. Blevins, Wing Director of Operations, has announced that 25 planes and over 50 personnel will concentrate on Somerset for a GOC-Strip Mission.
The primary purpose of the Somerset mission, according to Major Frank P. Wardwell, Civil Defense Coordinator for the Kentucky Wing is to stimulate interest in civil defense and to illustrate the function of the Civil Air Patrol in emergency disaster relief.
To give realism to the weekend maneuvers, a simulated bombing run over the city will be made at an undisclosed time.
Simulated casualties in the public square will be attended by ground first-aid teams illustrating the necessity for a completely integrated community defense team.
Somerset radio station WSFC will be prominently identified with the activities. General Manager Mike Layman will give a running account of the simulated bombing run and the attendant coordinating municipal rescue facilities.
Boat explodes
Mr. and Mrs. Fritz Krueger and Mr. and Mrs. Allen Burke narrowly escaped serious injury while fishing on Lake Cumberland when the boat in which they were riding exploded and caught fire. The 16-foot inboard motor boat, a Higgins Runabout, was owned by De. Morris Holtzclaw. He was not aboard.
All four of the passengers leaped into the lake and swam to the bank. The boat burned and sank in less than 15 minutes.
Grade schoolers coming
Starting its fourth year of operation, Pulaski County High’s enrollment will include for the first time 70 seventh-grade pupils. They will be transported from the overcrowded rural one and two room schools in the area served by the high school. They will occupy two classrooms in the new Administration Building.
Teacher shortage
Seventeen Pulaski County schools will fail to open on the scheduled date this year because of the lack of qualified teachers, Supt. Orville Swearingen announced.
The schools that will not open are Ano, Barnes, Bethlehem, Dallas, Garland, Godbey, Hail, Hopeful, Jackson, Jugornot, Meece, Ping, Rulo, Slate Branch, Thompson, Whetstone, and Wheeldon.
New principals
Principals for the coming school year have been announced; J. B. Albright, Eubank; Dewey Huff, Shopville; Herbert Higgins, Nancy; and Willard Sandidge, Pulaski High.
A new principal has not been named for Burnside due to the resignation of Lawrence Monds, who resigned to accept a position in Florida.
Sign of fire
A shorted neon sign transformer caused fire which damaged the attic of the Greyhound Inn on South U. S. 27.
Wallace takes position
Miss Shirley Wallace of Tateville has accepted a position with the State Dept. of Education in Somerset as secretary to Lyle Neikirk, supervisor of Veterans Affairs. She is a graduate of Rogers School of Business.
Get a good deal
Truesdell Wilson has a 1949 Chrysler New Yorker for $385; 19 50 Chrysler Royal sedan $465; 1950 Buick Super sedan $495; 1951 Plymouth Club coupe $495; 1947 Ford four door sedan $275.
Chestnut for mayor
J. B. Chestnut, Somerset merchant and auctioneer, is a candidate for mayor. He has operated a general store at 810 West Columbia Street for over 20 years.
Coming to Huffaker
Pastor Billie E.Williams invites the public to Church of God of prophecy in the Huffaker Addition to hear evangelist Grady R. Kent. The speaker has survived an attempt on his life by a hired gunman.
In a jiffy
John R. Gossett has purchased the interest of J. D. Smiley in Jiffy Drive-In Cleaners.
See Singer
Round bobbin electric console sewing machine only $152.50 at Singer Sewing Center, 236 East Mt. Vernon Street.
Need a sander?
Rent your floor sander from Coffey Paint and Wallpaper Company, 212 East Mt. Vernon Street.
Hospital overloaded
An all-time record was broken at Somerset City Hospital during July when 410 patients were admitted for a total of 2,350 patient days.
Second and third floor halls were overrun with patients and the Board Room was turned into a five-bed womens ward.
During the hot weather special large floor fans were loaned by First Christian Church, Graybeal Electric and Cundiff Electrical Supply Company to help cool the halls.
Record enrollment
More than 2,300 students have registered at the five high schools in the county system, a record-breaking figure.
Shall we dance?
Katherine Hines School of Dance is now accepting new students in tap ballet and acrobatics.
Cool deal
W. D. Gover, your exclusive Warm Morning dealer, will give you 1,000 pounds of coal at no extra cost when you purchase a Warm Morning coal heating stove.
Not a UFO
The strange object flying over Somerset this morning wasn’t a flying saucer or an egg-beater off on a spree but a helicopter off Stull Brothers, Inc. of Sebree in Webster County, which came here to demonstrate the advantages of air-to-ground spraying in weed-killing operations.
Mt. Victory mishap
Two persons were painfully burned in an explosion of a can of gasoline at Mt. Victory.
Clyde Jones and his niece, Sandra Whitaker, 13, of Akron, Ohio, received severe burns at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H. C. Jones.
Jones was priming the carburetor of an old model automobile with a can of gasoline when a spark from the motor ignited the gas. Jones threw the can when the flames blazed up. Sandra Whitaker was walking near the car and was hit by the flaming fluid, which set her clothes afire.
Both were taken to Somerset City Hospital. Jones was treated for third degree burns on the hands and was transferred to a hospital in Akron that night. Miss Whitaker received third degree burns on her stomach and first degree burns on her leg and right side of her face.
Commented
