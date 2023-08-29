Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County proudly acknowledges Baxter's Coffee, the renowned local coffeehouse, for their outstanding dedication to the community and unwavering support of two vital causes: the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and 10k event and dinners for Habitat For Humanity in Pulaski County.
As a cherished member of our community, Baxter's Coffee has consistently demonstrated a commendable commitment to supporting the Lake Cumberland half marathon runners, providing unwavering help, encouragement, and nourishment through their finest brews. For several years, they have stood as a beacon of strength alongside the runners, fueling their spirits and motivating them to push beyond their limits. Their participation has been nothing short of inspiring and has played a pivotal role in the success of the marathon, fostering a sense of camaraderie and determination among the participants.
Furthermore, Baxter's Coffee has been instrumental in supporting dinners for Habitat For Humanity in Pulaski County, contributing to the betterment of local families in need. Their compassion and generosity have helped build not just homes but also hope and the promise of a brighter future for these families. Through their unwavering dedication, they have shown that a community can come together to uplift its members and create meaningful change.
Jim Brink, a dedicated Board Member of Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County, took a moment to extend his heartfelt appreciation to Stephanie New and Natasha Stevens of Baxter's Coffee during a special ceremony. This gesture is a testament to their remarkable contributions to the Lake Cumberland Half Marathon and their unwavering commitment to Habitat For Humanity's vision. Jim Brink emphasized how their consistent support has made a significant impact on the lives of many, exemplifying the true spirit of community involvement and service.
"We are immensely grateful to Baxter's Coffee for their steadfast support and genuine compassion for our community," said Jim Brink, Board Member at Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County. "Their dedication has not only fueled the runners during the marathon but has also touched the lives of families in need through our dinners. We are proud to have them as valued partners in our mission to build a world where everyone has a decent place to live."
Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County wholeheartedly recognizes Baxter's Coffee for their exceptional contributions, which embody the true spirit of community support and unity. Their actions exemplify the positive change that can be achieved when organizations and businesses come together for a common purpose, leaving a lasting impact on the lives they touch.
As we look ahead, Habitat For Humanity of Pulaski County remains committed to providing affordable housing solutions and transforming the lives of families in need. We extend our sincere appreciation to Baxter's Coffee and Jim Brink for being indispensable allies in our ongoing efforts. Together, we will continue to build stronger communities and create a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to call home.
For further information on how to participate, volunteer, or contribute to the 2023 Lake Cumberland Half Marathon, please visit https://tinyurl.com/LakeCumberlandHalf.
