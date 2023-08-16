Jon Harville has been selected to serve on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Kentucky State Society of CPAs. Harville is the Managing Partner for EHA CPAs & Advisors. He has been with the local public accounting firm for 33 years and has extensive experience in taxation, accounting, and auditing for both profit and non-profit clients.
Founded in 1924, the Kentucky Society of Certified Public Accountants is a statewide non-profit professional organization serving nearly 4,000 CPAs in public accounting firms, business, industry, government, and education.
In responding to the appointment, Harville says, “I look forward to using my experience and serving the committee as well as the board of directors. I appreciate the opportunity to work with my peers in the implementation of ideas that will ultimately help shape the future of our profession in the state of Kentucky.”
EHA CPAs & Advisors, located at 116 Tradepark Drive, provides individuals, closely held businesses and other organizations with tax, auditing, consulting, accounting, and wealth management services in partnership with Avantax Planning Partners. The firm opened their doors in 1983 and has spent those 40 years providing superior quality service and support for clients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.