This weekend, we take one final look back at June of 1953. What has changed in 70 years? A lot. What hasn’t changed so much? Also a lot.
A vaccine against a scary illness — not COVID 19, but Polio — was making headlines, and the public seemed eager to get their hands on a dose. Postage rates were on the rise. Veterans were holding meetings in town – but they weren’t Korean War or even World War II veterans. These were veterans of the Spanish War. Summer was in full swing, and visitors were raving about the new lake in the county. Youngsters were headed to Camp Earl Wallace, which was relatively new in 1953, but which is still hosting youth today. The biggest crimes in the city seemed to be minor traffic violations, with many bicyclists and motorists forgetting to stop on red before turning right. The county was primarily Republican (although at least one Democrat, the sheriff, would win the election that year.) And while many people today complain that we are putting too many details of our lives on social media, in years past, the local newspaper served many of the same purposes that Facebook does today – allowing curious readers to find out who is traveling, who is visiting friends, who is sick, and sometimes even what was being served for dinner.
Before we step into 1953, I want to quickly divert your attention to another date in history. On this day in 1997, my son Adam was born! If you see him, be sure and wish him a happy 26th birthday!
As I’ve reminded readers before, as you read through these news items from the past, please remember that certain terms were used during those days which would now be considered inappropriate. I have copied these articles as they appeared in that timeframe, with the exception of some specific names which have been deleted from articles out of consideration for surviving family members.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 70 years ago, from the pages of The Commonwealth, dated June 24, 1953.
Health Department Gets Supply of Gamma Globulin to Fight Polio Outbreaks
“Every family in this area is going to feel safer knowing it’s here,” Mrs. W.H. Faulkner, executive secretary of the Pulaski County Red Cross Chapter, said following the arrival Thursday of a supply of gamma globulin, used in fighting polio, at the Pulaski County Health Department. The Health Department was one of ten in the state chosen as distribution points for the globulin. Previously the entire supply was kept at the State Department of Health in Louisville. The new setup was announced by Dr. B.M. Drake, deputy state health commissioner in charge of preventive medical services. He said it would result in getting the globulin to families of polio victims more quickly. … The gamma globulin — or G.G. — has been shown to lessen the paralyzing effects of polio. It will be given to persons under the age of 30 in households where a case of polio has been diagnosed. A doctor’s certificate is required before the G.G. will be released by a health department. Kentucky has been allotted 2,400 doses of G.G. by the Office of Defense Mobilization.
Polio Precautions Urged by Drake
Polio precautions are as important in 1953 as in previous years, stresses B.M. Drake, M.D., Deputy Commissioner, Preventive Medical Services, Kentucky State Department of Health. Dr. Drake stated that since gamma globulin is so limited, parents should not depend on the possibility of obtaining it, and practice polio precautions as always:
1. Avoid a sudden chill or overtiring. Both lower resistance.
2. Avoid crowds or contacts with strangers. Lead a normal life.
3. Children should swim only in approved swimming places.
4. Practice habits of cleanliness and sanitation. Wash hands regularly.
Although headache, sore throat, low fever, nausea, listlessness and pains or stiffening in the muscles may appear slight and similar to other ailments, consult your family physician immediately if these occur. If it is polio, immediate rest and immediate treatment are necessary.
P.S.C. to Finish Gas Case Hearings
The Kentucky Public Service Commission will hear Petroleum Exploration, Inc., witnesses next Wednesday in connection with the complaint filed by the City of Somerset against the gas firm after Petroleum Exploration announced it would discontinue service to the city September 1. The city’s side of the case was presented June 2 at a two- and one-half-hour hearing. … Mayor Andrew Offutt testified as to the deficiency of gas for the past seven or eight years and told of the high expenditures since the city purchased the local distribution system from Peoples Gas Company, a Petroleum Exploration subsidiary.
State Meet Spanish War Veterans, Auxiliary will Open Here
The United Spanish War Veterans, Department of Kentucky, will hold its annual State Encampment in Somerset July 5, 6, and 7 with headquarters at the Hotel Beecher. Memorial services will be at the First Christian Church Sunday night at 7:30 o’clock. A joint meeting of the Veterans and Auxiliary will be held in the circuit court room at the court house Monday morning, July 6, at 9:30 o’clock. The public is cordially invited to attend this meeting and hear the various speakers who will be present and appear on the program. The annual banquet will be at the Hotel Beecher Monday night at 6:30 o’clock. A business meeting will be held Tuesday morning, July 7, at 9:00 o’clock in the Kentucky Utilities Co. auditorium. Several hundred Veterans and Auxiliary members are expected at the encampment. Somerset Camp 26, Department of Kentucky, United Spanish War Veterans will be hosts.
Members Appointed to Board of Supervisors
G.W. Wilson, P.B. McMullin and John Tohill were appointed to the City Board of Supervisors at the regular meeting Monday night of City Council. The council unanimously selected the men from a list which included the names of C.W. Smith, John L. Silvers and Oscar Sloan. In other action, the council approved a resolution calling for paving of Clements Avenue from Grand Avenue to Jarvis Street, together with construction of curbs and gutters, at the expense of the abutting property owners. … Pointing out that the street is in an “unsafe condition due to weather conditions and long neglect” the resolution said that the “Mayor and Board of Council of the City of Somerset consider it necessary to enact an ordinance requiring the aforesaid street to be improved by grading and paving same with a permanent type of paving, curb and gutters, a width of 30 feet for the distance indicated above.” The cost of the work shall be due and payable when the work is completed unless the property owners avail themselves of the ten-year payment plan.
Tourist Booth Busy Since Opening Day
Mrs. Glenyce Jackson, Secretary-Publicist at Somerset’s Tourist Information Booth, reported Tuesday that since opening the booth had served a total of 215 tourists seeking information.
Postmaster Says Mail Boxes in Bad Condition
Postmaster M.E. Burton said yesterday that the poor condition of many mail boxes on carrier routes is retarding rural mail service. He said that there are many obsolete boxes still in use that have been condemned due to their type and condition. All the open top boxes have been condemned because they will not stay closed on windy days and cannot be served conveniently with the modern mode of transportation. The number one and number two mailboxes, that open from the end, have been approved. Much mail has been badly soiled and some completely ruined from the use of boxes in poor condition. The boxes should be mounted on the right hand side of the highway from the direction the carrier travels, it was said, and should be mounted with the opening end facing the highway on the average about four feet high. It was also urged that the boxes should be about eight feet off principal highways so that the carrier’s vehicle will not be stopped on the pavement or line of traffic. … It is especially urged that all patrons residing on state and national highways straighten up and paint boxes so as to help beautify the roadside of all the highways through the county.
Stigall Car Found Abandoned in Indiana
The F.B.I. are investigating the theft of the car of Harry Stigall of Monticello Road. Mr. Stigall’s car, a 1949 Oldsmobile 88, was found abandoned at New Albany, Ind., on June 12. An act of kindness by the Stigalls on June 10 resulted in the opportunity for a hitch-hiker they had taken in to steal their car. Mrs. Stigall said that a man about 30 years of age came to their home on June 10, giving his name as Leonard Camel, saying he needed work. They gave him a job on their farm and he worked well that day and stayed overnight. On Thursday morning, June 11, Mr. Stigall asked him if he could drive a car. He said yes, and shortly afterwards drove Mrs. Stigall to town for an appointment. Before Mrs. Stigall could return to the car, Camel drove back to the Stigall farm, ransacked the house, taking some money, and disappeared with the car. Camel was not heard from again, but the stolen car report was sent out and the car was found abandoned at New Albany. Mr. Stigall went to New Albany Friday and brought the car home, apparently not damaged. Camel, while at the Stigall home, told them that he had been reared in the East in an orphan’s home and that his nickname was “Scotty.”
Police Arrest 30; 21 on Traffic Infractions
City Police arrested 30 persons in the last seven days, the majority of the citations being for minor traffic ordinance infractions. Eight were arrested on public drunkenness charges and one on a disorderly conduct charge.
Bike Riders Warned to Obey Ordinances
Chief of Police Harold Catron issued Tuesday a warning to all bicycle riders that a city ordinance forbids riding of bikes at night without a light. Chief Catron said that recently a flurry of violations of the ordinance had occurred and that violators were subject to fines. He pointed out that riding without lights at night was extremely dangerous and that he was issuing the reminder for the safety of all. He said that it is the duty of officers to enforce the ordinance. He also called attention to drivers of vehicles, including bicyclists, to the ordinance that all vehicles are required to stop on red lights before making a turn. He said that many drivers have lately been ignoring the signs on the lights instructing drivers to stop on red before turning.
Local Politics:
-A total of 28 primary contests — 23 among the Republicans and five among the Democrats — took final form with the drawing for ballot positions Friday at 2 p.m. at the County Court Clerk’s office. Declaration papers for 57 candidates were filed with County Clerk Darrell Hall before midnight last Tuesday. … The number of offices to be contested show that the August primaries here will be predominantly a Republican field-day in line with past election seasons. … Names of candidates uncontested within their party will not appear on the primary ballots. Assured of election, since they are unopposed within either party are J. Frank Harris (R), candidate for County Surveyor; County Tax Commissioner Ernest Farris (R) who is seeking reelection; Robert D. Jones (R), running for Pulaski County Attorney; and Dewey Strunk, candidate for First District Magistrate on the Republican slate. Unopposed within their respective parties, and thus assured of nomination, but with candidates in the other party, are Lewis J. Brown (D), seeking election to the office of Representative of the 84th District; George F. Hargis (D), candidate for County Jailer; and Luther P. Cassidy, on the Democratic ticket for Magistrate of the Eighth District. In the county-wide races, chief interest will be focused on the race for nomination to the sheriff’s office, Onie P. Hamilton, Clyde Hubble, and Frank E. Beaty in the Republican contest, and Gilmore Phelps and J. H. Wright in the Democratic contest. As far as the Republican contest for County Jailer goes, it, too, will be crowded. On the Republican ballot will be Lee Bingham, Edward M. Bolton, W.B. Randolph and Frank Henderson. Other Republican contests will be for constables of magisterial districts and magistrates, although no candidates filed for constable in the fifth and seventh districts.
-To the Voters of Pulaski County:
After much thought and consideration I have decided that I would not seek reelection as your State Representative from the 84th Legislative District. I consider it a great honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to serve you in the 1952 Kentucky General Assembly and I wish to express my most sincere appreciation for the confidence you placed in me. I shall continue to work toward the progress and advancement of Pulaski County and our people. — Sincerely yours, Leslie C. Gay.
-To the Voters and Citizens of Pulaski County:
I am seeking the nomination for sheriff of Pulaski County in the Democratic Primary to be held August 1. For three years I served as a member of the Kentucky State Police in Pulaski and adjoining territories. Prior to taking this position I took eight weeks of special police training at Frankfort. I was born and reared in Pulaski County, graduated from Shopville High School and served three years in the U.S. Navy in the South Pacific during World War I. If nominated and elected I will do all within my power to prohibit the sale and transportation of whiskey in the county and the sale of whiskey and beer to minors. I will appoint deputies of good character and in sufficient numbers in each district to have peace and order at all religious gatherings as well as to keep law and order in the county. I will also police the county and will stop the making and selling of moonshine in our county. I feel that since I have served in the service of our country and know the trials of battle, I am well acquainted with the feelings of service men as well as other citizens and will give due consideration in the arrest of veterans as well as other law violators. This is my first political race and since I am a Pulaskian, born and received my schooling in the county, and have the qualifications for policing the county, I would appreciate the support of my friends in helping me to make my county a better place in which to live, to worship and to rear our future citizens. — Gilmore Phelps.
Community News:
-Sonja Cinnamon, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Cinnamon of 316 Ohio St., who fell from the porch of their home June 11, and broke her left arm, is convalescing nicely.
-Mrs. Joe Claunch will return this week from a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Walter Pettus in Washington, D.C.
-Mr. and Mrs. Marion Cooper and little daughter, Karon, of Los Angeles, Calif., and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Thompson and son, Skip, of Akron, Ohio, are spending their vacation here with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Prather of Sycamore Street and other friends and relatives. Mr. and Mrs. Cooper had not been here for several years and are amazed at the many changes Lake Cumberland has brought to Burnside and the county.
-Mrs. Chester Copeland entertained the members of her bridge club Tuesday afternoon at her home on Richardson Drive. Prizes were awarded Mrs. Robert Aurand, Mrs. Arnold Edwards and Mrs. Fred M. Catron. A delicious salad course was served.
-Mr. and Mrs. Harold Cundiff have returned from an extended stay in Florida.
-Miss Mary Jo Curtis entertained with a fish fry and grille supper Friday night on the lawn at the home of Mr. and Mrs. D.S. Gooch on N. Vine Street. Fifteen guests were included in the invitations.
-Capt. Paul Dexheimer attended the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce dinner given in Frankfort last night in recognition of Albert B. Blanton Day. The dinner was given as a tribute to the Frankfort plant’s production of its 2,000,000 barrels of Kentucky bourbon in 20 years since repeal and was attended by over 200 leading citizens of the state.
-Members of the families of Mrs. Frank M. Ellis, Dr. and Mrs. L.I. Farmer and Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Gover enjoyed a picnic Tuesday night on the lawn at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Farmer on North Maple Street.
-Mrs. Bernice Crowe Garner has accepted a position with Vivian’s Beauty Shop over Joseph’s Store and entered upon her duties Monday.
-Miss Jean Gibbs left Cincinnati Saturday with two friends on a motor trip through the western states. They will visit San Francisco, Seattle, Wash., and Vancouver, Canada.
-Dr. Ralph E. Hill, president of the Louisville Automobile Club and former superintendent of the Somerset city schools, and Mrs. Hill are here today for the funeral of William E. Fowler.
-Members of the Hubble Bible Class of the First Christian Church enjoyed a luncheon Wednesday at the home of Mrs. Edward A. Jarvis on Hawkins Avenue. Covers were laid for twenty-five.
-Charles C. Hughes, water safety chairman of the Pulaski County Red Cross Chapter, and three other Somerset residents, Miss Gene Bell Offutt, Phillip Dick and John Dikeman, who serve as instructors for the chapter’s annual swimming classes, returned home today after attending the Red Cross aquatic school at Camp Lutherlyn, Prospect, Pa.
-Little Miss Mary Vaughn Humble left recently for a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Bates in Dayton, Ohio.
-Misses Jo Agnes Jones, Marcia Robinson and Lydia Walker left Monday to attend the Presbyterian Pioneer Camp at Cathedral Domain near Beattyville.
-A.R. McFarland, owner of the Chub Minnow Farm, Burnside, suffered a heart attack Saturday morning and was taken to the Somerset City Hospital for treatment. His many friends will be delighted to know that he is making a nice recovery and returned to his home Monday.
-Mrs. Georgia Moore of Dayton, Ohio, spent last week with her mother, Mrs. T.E. Jasper. Mrs. Jasper is convalescing from injuries received in a recent fall. She fractured her arm in four places.
-Mr. and Mrs. W.R. Nichols and family have returned from a three weeks stay in Florida.
-Mrs. E.H. Patton, Miss Phemia Patton and Miss Kitty Yocum of Louisville left last week for a two weeks visit with the Clifford Allisons in Austin, Texas. Johnny Miller accompanied them as far as Humboldt, Tenn., where he will visit relatives.
-The many friends of Judge J.M. Perkins will be glad to know his condition is much improved and he was able to leave the hospital Wednesday for his home in Burnside. Judge Perkins has been a patient at the Somerset City Hospital since May 12.
-Mrs. Nina Reynolds, secretary, Pulaski County Health Department, will leave Thursday for a week’s vacation at Ridgecrest, N.C.
-Mr. and Mrs. Victor Sams have returned from Orlando, Fla., where they attended a meeting of the Royal Palm Club of the American Fire and Casualty Company, held at the Eola Plaza Hotel, June 6th. Losey & Sams Insurance Agency is exclusive representative of the “American” for this territory. The Royal Palm Club is the most selective insurance organization of its kind in the Southeast and is composed of the topmost producers of the 13 states and the District of Columbia in which the “American” operates. Mr. Sams has been a Royal Palm member for two years.
-Mrs. Tom Short entertained Saturday afternoon with a birthday party celebrating the fourth birthday anniversary of her daughter, Sue Ellen. Fifteen small guests enjoyed the delightful occasion.
-Mrs. T.A. Silvers and Mrs. Leland Watkins entertained Saturday morning with a breakfast for Mr. and Mrs. Harold Barnett and daughters, Margaret and Katharine. The Barnetts left immediately for Columbus, Ohio, where they will make their home. Their many friends regret to see them leave Somerset.
-Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Smith and daughter, Pat, left Saturday for Barre, Vermont. They will visit in Wisconsin before returning home.
-Judge and Mrs. H.K. Spear, Emily Mae and Kenneth Spear and guest, Miss Judy Graham, of Dayton, Ohio, spent Sunday at Cumberland Falls.
-Mr. and Mrs. William Stringer and daughters, Connie and Billy Jean, moved Saturday to Oak Ridge, Tenn., where he is employed. Many friends regret to see them leave Somerset.
-Dr. M.E. Tate, who has been vacationing in the Ozarks the past month, expects to return home Thursday.
-Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Turner and sons, David and Phillip, of McKenzie, Tenn., were recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Meriel Harris. Mr. Turner is head of the music department of Bethel College in McKenzie.
-Mr. and Mrs. James Vaught have returned from a week’s vacation spent at Daytona Beach, Fla.
-Mrs. C.L. Waddle and Mrs. D.W. Lee accompanied Mrs. Sammie Sears and her mother, Mrs. Joe Phelps to Danville Wednesday. While there they enjoyed a visit with Mrs. Bourne T. Goggin and Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goggin.
-Little Sally Kay Waddle celebrated her second birthday anniversary with a neighborhood party Wednesday at her home on Oak Street. Here for the occasion was Emily Riley of Louisville.
-Mr. and Mrs. Leason Waters entertained with a broadcasting party at radio station WSFC Sunday night in celebration of the complete dieselization of the Southern Railway. A recording of the last steam locomotive pulling a local freight train into the Chattanooga station and the retirement ceremony was played. An ice course was served at the conclusion of the recording. Twenty-five guests were included in the invitations.
Meece Community News:
-The Rev. Boyd Godby of Bob Town has accepted the pastorate at Buck Creek Church and filled his appointments last Sunday and Sunday night.
-Clarence Lovins, who has been on the sick list for the past two weeks, is able to be out.
-George Godby sold a veal calf last Saturday to Cy Sword.
-Mr. Cecil Meece of Cincinnati spent last week end here with his family.
-Mr. and Mrs. Oddie Ramsey and children of Ferguson visited Mr. and Mrs. Willie Ramsey recently.
-Mr. and Mrs. Walter Duncan of Cincinnati were the Sunday dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Etheridge Sears and family.
Grade Community News:
-There is preaching every Sunday night at the White Lily Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend.
-Mr. Frank Meece visited his daughters, Mrs. Lonnie Meece and Rev. Meece and family, and Mrs. Alfred Baker and Mr. Baker and children Sunday.
-Genell Meece and Velma Hargis spent last week at Short Creek Bible Camp, directed by Mel Bryant.
-Mrs. Minnie Mounce of Colo visited Mr. and Mrs. George Smiley and family Sunday evening.
-Little Peggy Sharon Meece entertained some friends Friday with a birthday party on her fourth birthday.
-Miss Elva Faye Phelps visited Mr. and Mrs. John Hargis and family Sunday.
-Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Mounce have returned home after visiting relatives in Stearns.
-Mr. and Mrs. Claude Meece and children called on Mr. and Mrs. Tarter Harris and children of East Somerset Thursday night.
Pnobscott Community News:
-A group from Beulah Church attended a youth rally at Maxey’s Valley Church of God near Hustonville June 12. They won the banner by having the largest group present and traveling the greatest number of miles.
-Mr. and Mrs. Ransom Anderson and son, Mr. Travis Anderson and family of California visited relatives here last week. They were enroute to the Anderson Indiana camp meeting and to Michigan. Mrs. Mary Schneider of Cincinnati was here to be with her brother, Mr. Ransom Anderson, and family. It was the first time they had seen each other in 20 years.
-Mrs. Alice Jones and son, Leo, are spending a few days with her sister, Mrs. Nettie McKinney, and Mr. McKinney.
-Mrs. C.P. Carroll is ill at this writing. Mr. Floyd Todd is also on the sick list and was not able to be in church Sunday. We wish for them both speedy recoveries.
School News:
-P.H. Hopkins, Superintendent of Schools, announces that the Somerset High School will participate in the 1953 Interchange of Teachers with the United Kingdom. The Secretary of State has notified Mrs. Harold W. Cain, teacher of languages in Somerset High School that she has been awarded a United States educational exchange grant authorized under the Fullbright Act. Miss Muriel Lansbury, of Harrow, Middlesex, England, has been selected to exchange position with Mrs. Cain. During the school year 1953-54, Mrs. Cain will teach French at the Kilburn Polytechnic Secondary School which is located in Greater London and Miss Lansbury will teach languages at Somerset High School. The Fullbright plan has been in operation for a number of years and several Kentucky high schools have already enjoyed the benefits of this teacher exchange. This is the first year that Somerset High School has participated in the plan which should prove profitable to the school and community.
-William C. Wesley, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dudley A. Wesley of Science Hill, is Dean and acting president of Mount Union College at Alliance, Ohio. Dean Wesley assumed the presidency of the college after the death of the president in March. He is a graduate of Science Hill High School and holds Doctor of Philosophy and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Kentucky. Dean Wesley received his Bachelor of Arts degree at Eastern Kentucky State College at Richmond. Before going to Mount Union College, Dean Wesley was with the Northern Extension School of the University of Kentucky at Covington. Prior to work with the extension school, he was principal of the Versailles, Ky., High School.
-The Eubank chapter of the Future Farmers of America made an excellent showing at the annual state convention of the F.F.A. held at the Kentucky Hotel in Louisville June 15-19. Cloyd E. Brittain, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Brittain, was elected secretary of the state organization at the closing session of the convention last Wednesday. The Eubank youth also was awarded a State Farmer Degree, the highest honor awarded by the state association for outstanding work in vocational agriculture. The Eubank Chapter team, composed of Cloyd Brittain, president; Donald Wesley, secretary; Ray Wilson, reporter; Lester Halsey, treasurer; Alford Hamm, sentinel; Hobart Todd, Cecil Francis and David Moore, placed fifth in the state contest on the proper use of parliamentary law in conducting meetings. Cecil Francis placed fifth in farming achievement in corn. Official delegates representing the Eubank chapter were Cecil Francis and J.G. Floyd. The group was accompanied to Louisville by the chapter adviser, Mr. Lewis Estes, Mrs. Estes and son, Donald.
-Carl Cox, Jr., Allen Ray Goforth, Somerset, and A.J. Haller, Ferguson, are three of 125 outstanding schoolboy patrolmen from throughout Kentucky spending this week at Camp Earl Wallace on Lake Cumberland. The camp will run six days, closing June 27. The school trooper camping program, first of its kind in Kentucky, is sponsored by the State Police and State Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Youngsters will be instructed in swimming, boating, fishing, first aid, and nature study. In addition, an hour of training in advanced school traffic patrol work is part of each day’s schedule. Slated as an annual program, the camp is planned as a reward for outstanding school patrol work during the school year.
Church News:
-The Kentucky-Tennessee Association of Baptist Churches met at Langdon St. Baptist Church Monday night through Tuesday night and elected officers for the coming year. Over 300 persons attended the meeting representing 25 churches from six different states. Officers elected were the Rev. J.D. Hall of Russellville, Moderator; Dr. I.K. Cross, pastor of Langdon Street Baptist Church, assistant Moderator; and the Rev. Loy Cook of Springfield, Tenn., Clerk. … Major action of the meeting was to endorse a movement by Langdon Street Baptist to establish a Theological school in Somerset. Dr. G.F. Crumley of Dekalb, Texas, considered as a possible dean of the proposed school, attended the meeting to get acquainted with the locality.
-Daily Vacation Bible School opened at the Baptist Church on Maple Street Monday, June 15, with an enrollment of 72 and has grown to 112. There are five departments: Nursery, Beginners, Primary, Junior, and Intermediate. The following are in charge of the school: Mrs. Daisy Gillespie, Miss Beulah Wilson, Nursery; Misses Frances A. Wilson and Mildred Gilmore, Beginner; Miss Gladys Goggins, Mrs. Marie Stigall, Primary; Miss a.m. Brown, Juniors; Miss Mary A. Fitzpatrick and Mrs. Flora B. Jones, Intermediate. Bible drills, handwork and games are featured. The commencement exercise will be held Thursday night at 7:30 o’clock. The school will be closed with a parade and picnic. Mrs. Susie Drye is the pianist. Mr. Joseph W. Hurse and Mrs. Ida B. Wood served the refreshments each day. Miss Javoda Stigall is secretary and Miss Virginia Lackey is serving as principal. The Rev. W.B. Wood is pastor of the church.
Local Events:
-The regular meeting of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union will be held at the First Baptist Church Tuesday at 2 p.m. Mrs. J.R.C. Brookshire, state director of Spiritual Life of the WCTU, and Mrs. Robert Fitzpatrick, district president, will be guests of the occasion.
-Mr. Maurice Christopher will show the film taken of the senior class of Somerset High School on their recent trip to Washington, D.C., tonight in the high school auditorium at 8 o’clock. All members of the 1953 graduating class and their friends are invited.
-The Pulaski County Gospel Singing Association will meet Sunday afternoon at 2:00 o’clock at the Slate Branch Baptist Church. Judge R.C. Tarter is loaning a large electric fan for the occasion. The public is cordially invited to attend. James M. Holt, chairman.
-There will be no services at Davis Chapel Sunday as the church and pastor are to worship with St. John Church in Monticello Sunday morning and afternoon. The pastor of Davis Chapel, Rev. W.R. Munday, is to preach and the choirs of our churches are to sing at each of these services. Daily Vacation Bible School is to begin at Davis Chapel Monday morning, June 28, at 9:00. All parents are urged to send their children.
-Old-Fashioned Pie Supper — Girls, Bring A Pie, Boys, Come Bid, At the pie supper to be held at the V.F.W. Clubhouse, Boyd McFall Memorial Park, Friday Night, June 26, 7:30 o’clock. Ice Cream and Soft Drinks. Special Music, Fishponds, Fortune Tellers, Cakewalk, Pretty Girl, Ugly Man Contests. Prizes will be awarded. Guess Pie, at 10 cents per guess, will go to the Lucky Guesser. Sponsored by Ladies Auxiliary, Cumberland Post 1185, V.F.W. The Public Is Invited.
News about our Local Soldiers:
-Sgt. Donald W. Gover of Elihu was among five Kentuckians reported wounded by the Defense Department Sunday.
-Scheduled to participate in a two-month training cruise aboard a ship of the U.S. Navy’s 1953 Midshipman Practice Squadron is Midshipman first class, Eugene G. Anderson, USN, son of Mrs. T.H. Reid of 336 North Maple St., Somerset, Ky.
-A/1c Edward R. Kelly, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis B. Kelly of Somerset, has been awarded the Air Medal for meritorious service against the enemy in Korea. The decoration was made by Brig. Gen. Joseph D. Caldara, Twenty-First Air Division commander, at a special division review on the Forbes flight line ramp in which all base personnel participated. The citation reads as follows: “By direction of the President, the Air Medal is hereby awarded to A/1c Edward R. Kelly who participated in long and arduous aerial conditions during the period 15 August 1952 to 20 January 1953. He demonstrated outstanding proficiency and skill in his performance of duty. His alertness, loyalty and devotion to duty contributed greatly toward the successful accomplishment of a difficult and dangerous mission. His performance of all assigned duties reflects great credit upon himself and the United States Air Force. Airman Kelly attended Somerset High School and is presently assigned to the 343rd Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron at Forbes.
-Donald S. Henry, MM3, who is serving aboard the U.S.S. The Sullivans naval ship, arrived home Wednesday for a thirty-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. L.C. Henry at Science Hill. He has been in service 29 months and has just returned from five months duty in Korea and a world cruise.
-William E. Davenport, whose parents, Mr. and Mrs. Davenport, live in Tateville, Ky., was recently promoted to sergeant while serving with the 7th Infantry Division in Korea. Davenport, a squad leader in Company B of the 13th Engineer Combat Battalion, entered the Army in March 1951 and has served in Korea since last July. The 7th Infantry Division, which made the amphibious landing at Inchon in September 1950, has carried the fight to the Communists in every sector of Korea from Pusan in the South to the Yalu River in the North.
-James O. Sears, son of James Sears, Mt. Victory, Ky., was recently promoted to corporal while serving with the European Command Communications Zone in France. Corporal Sears, a chief ward master with the 306th Field Hospital, Vassincourt, France, entered the Army in January 1951 and received basic training at Camp Breckinridge, Ky. A former student of Mt. Victory High School, he worked for the Penrod Construction Co., Somerset, in civilian life.
-A/1c James H. Rice, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Rice, Eubank, was recently promoted in the 54th Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron from grade of Airman Second Class. Airman Rice is assigned to the Engineering Section of the 54th as an Aircraft and Engine Specialist. Airman Rice entered the Air Force in December of 1950 and was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, where he received training in Aircraft and Engine Mechanics and advanced B-29 specialist schooling.
-A3/c Billy L. Mounce has completed technical training in basic munitions and special courses in radiological defense and biological warfare at Lowry A.F.B., Denver, and is now spending 15 days leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Albert Mounce. A3/c Mounce graduated from Somerset High School in 1950 and entered the service Oct. 1, 1950. After expiration of his leave, he will report to Eglin A.F.B. at Valparaiso, Fla.
-Lt. Fred Weller, who is with the U.S. Navy and has been receiving training at the hospital at Bethesda, Md., arrived home Thursday for a short leave en route to Portsmouth, Va. Mrs. Weller and son, Edward Brooks, will accompany him there Thursday.
-Lt. Col. Lloyd B. Ramsey, who has been stationed at Washington, D.C., with offices in the Pentagon, Mrs. Ramsey and children, Lloyd Ann, Larry and Judy, will arrive July 10 for a thirty-day leave with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Ramsey, Sr., and Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Burton. Lt. Col. Ramsey and family will leave August 10 for Carlisle Barracks, Pa., where he will attend Army War College.
-Sgt. Hugh Logan Cain, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.O. Cain, Ferguson, has arrived in Germany. Sgt. Cain is a graduate of Ferguson High School class of ‘48. He enlisted in the Air Corps January 9, 1951, and served at the following bases prior to his departure for Germany: Lackland Air Base, San Antonio, Texas; Sheppard Air Base, Wichita Falls, Texas, and Lowry Air Base, Denver, Colorado. Sgt. Cain is now serving with the 36th Bomber Wing, Bitburg, Germany.
-Sgt. Charlie F. Molen, who has been serving with the 151st Engineering Company in Korea, has arrived home. He entered the army October 1, 1951, and has been in Korea since March 1952. Before entering the army, he held a position with the Engineering department of the State Highway. Sgt. Molen is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Molen of Nancy.
-Donald Glenn Hansford, son of Mrs. Nannie Hansford, East Mount Vernon Street, Somerset, and Barney Lee Carter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Carter of Valley Oak, were enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the Main Recruiting Station, Louisville, Kentucky, June 16 and were transferred to the Navy Training Center, Bainbridge, Maryland, for recruit training. They will spend 11 weeks in Bainbridge after which they will be granted 14 days recruit leave. Upon the completion of recruit leave they will return to Bainbridge to be assigned to permanent duty. The modern expanded U.S. Navy offers many advantages to good men. It offers expert training in one of sixty skilled trades, real opportunities for promotion, good pay and first enlistment privileges even if you have a dependent. The Navy recruiting station in Somerset is located in the Court House basement.
Drippings from the Town Spring:
Swell to know that after all these years the Highway Department is changing the old dangerous one-way bridge out on East 80 highway. We have been mighty lucky in these years that there have not been more serious accidents than there have been there. Barely wide enough for a truck to get through and located in a valley between two down hill runs at it, there have been many, many instances of “floor-board pushing” as riders’ breath was held and then relief to know they “made it.” So is going the last of the really dangerous bridges on the two main highways leading into Somerset. … Was rumored around again this year that there would be a move to put Somerset on daylight saving time. This has always been one of the most controversial subjects to come before the Council. Drippings thinks the Palm Beach folks settled it in the best manner. The workers at the plant merely voted to move their work time back one hour and thus they created their own daylight saving time. One of the nicest compliments that Drippings hears from the visitors who come into our area to see our vacation spots is that they have found plenty of places to eat which serve excellently prepared and reasonably priced food. Food and food prices are always a great concern of the traveler, and this means that the restauranteurs are doing a swell job for their part.
State News:
-Calvin Jones, 12, was fatally shot while bird hunting with a friend today, McCreary County Judge Archie Brown reported. Judge Brown said the fatal shot was fired by (another 12 year old boy). He termed it accidental. Jones was the son of Mrs. Walter Jones.
-A downward trend in unemployment claims was noted by the State Department of Economic Security as the May figure in both new and continued claims for benefits showed a substantial drop, O.B. Hannah, director of the department’s Unemployment Insurance Division, said today. New claims for May totaled 9,351, a drop of some 18 per cent under the April figure. The decrease was well distributed throughout the state, with 17 of the 24 reporting areas showing a drop. Likewise, continued claims for benefits totaled 81,973 — nine per cent under April, with the downtrend being spread throughout the state. Unemployment insurance benefits for the month totaled $1,552,044, approximately $98,000 below April payments but $277,000 over those for May 1952. Most of the increase was attributed to the larger benefits provided by the 1952 General Assembly, under which average payments for a week of unemployment were jumped from $18.22 to $21.29, according to Hannah.
National News:
-Atom spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were executed Friday night in the electric chair at Sing Sing Prison, Ossining, N.Y. The first to die was Julius Rosenberg, who was pronounced dead at 7:06 p.m. Ethel Rosenberg followed her husband and was pronounced dead at 7:16 p.m. Neither husband nor wife said anything before they died. They were the first civilians in American history to be executed for espionage. They were convicted of betraying American atomic secrets to Russia. The electrocutions took place after a suspense-packed 24-hour delay while the Supreme Court studied and rejected a fifth appeal in the case. … The pair, who maintained an unemotional front throughout the day, went to their deaths a day after their 14th wedding anniversary and a few minutes before start of the Hebrew Sabbath.
-The cost of shipping packages by mail will be raised 36 per cent about Oct. 1, to wipe out one-fourth of a 600 million dollar annual postal deficit. The Interstate Commerce Commission authorized the boost in parcel post rates today, leaving the effective date to the Post Office Department. Officials there said tentative plans are to make it effective Oct. 1, so that the public may have ample notice of the changes.
-The House Judiciary Committee heard an appeal last week for making every presidential inauguration day a no-work day. It also heard requests for special days for teachers, grandmothers, the Constitution, the flag, Casimir Pulaski, prayer, children, interfaith, and Gettysburg address, cancer education, the Louisiana purchase, shut-ins, fathers, Abraham Lincoln, and hill billy music.
-Engineer C.F. Case and fireman J.E. Griffey piloted engine number 6330, the Southern Railway’s last steam engine, in to Chattanooga on the morning of June 15th. The engine had been in service thirty years. At the end of the run it was sent to the scrap head. The Southern is now a completely dieselized railroad.
Engagements and Weddings:
-Miss Sylvia Goldie Dye, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Dye of Route 1, Science Hill, became the bride of Sgt. Ernest Alfred Dalton, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.L. Dalton of Route 3, Somerset in a ceremony solemnized at 10:00 o’clock Saturday morning at the home of the officiating minister, the Rev. J.T. Harmon, on East Mt. Vernon Street. The impressive double-ring ceremony was read. The bride chose for her wedding a white summer suit with navy blue and white accessories. Mr. and Mrs. Claude Dye of Route 1, Science Hill, were their only attendants. The groom is with the U.S. Marines and is stationed at Cherry Point, N.C. The young couple left on a wedding trip South following the ceremony.
-Miss Adell Tarter, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brent Tarter of Nancy, became the bride of Arvis Baugh, son of Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Baugh, of Nancy, in a double-ring ceremony at 2:00 o’clock Saturday afternoon at the home of the officiating minister, the Rev. Boyce Jones, on Crawford Avenue. The bride was lovely in a white dress of lace and nylon net over satin. She wore a corsage of red rosebuds. Miss Hazel Baugh, sister of the groom, was the bride’s only attendant. She wore a blue dress with white accessories and a corsage of red carnations. Mr. Clifford Trimble served as best man. Immediately following the ceremony a reception was held at the home of the bride. The lace covered bride’s table was centered with a three tiered wedding cake topped with a miniature bride and groom. Both the bride and groom were members of the 1953 graduating class of Nancy High School. The young couple left on a wedding trip through the Great Smoky Mountain National Park after which they will be at home at Nancy.
Birth Announcements:
-Announcement is made of the birth of a son, Edwin V. Inman III, to Mr. and Mrs. “Jerry” Inman on June 9 at the Kentucky Baptist Hospital in Louisville.
-Seaman and Mrs. James E. Sharpe are receiving congratulations upon the arrival of a daughter, Sherry Lee, Monday at the Somerset City Hospital. This is their first child. Mrs. Sharpe was Miss Mary Jo Murphy before her marriage. Seaman Sharpe arrived Saturday to spend a leave at home.
More Recent Arrivals at City Hospital:
A son, born June 20, to Mr. and Mrs. Roy C. Harris of Public.
A daughter, born June 20, to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Spears of Somerset.
A daughter, born June 20, to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hood of Somerset.
A daughter, born June 21, to Mr. and Mrs. Roland Price of Somerset.
A son, born June 22, to Mr. and Mrs. John W. Hall of Somerset.
A daughter, born June 22, to Mr. and Mrs. Murrell Richardson of Elihu.
A son, born June 22, to Mr. and Mrs. Coy Singleton of Kings Mountain.
A son, born June 23, to Mr. and Mrs. Gilbert Edwards of Mt. Victory.
A son, born June 23, to Mr. and Mrs. Euliss Kidd of Hill Top.
Obituaries:
-Mrs. Amanda E. Brinson Cook, 52, died at her home at Ruth June 5 after a short illness. The daughter of James and Sabbie Brinson, she was born March 10, 1901. She married Elmer D. Cook April 13, 1919, and 11 children were born to this union. Two children preceded her in death. Mrs. Cook joined the White Lily Baptist Church at an early age and later moved her membership to the Piney Grove Baptist Church, where she maintained her membership until her death. Her warm, friendly nature made her a popular figure in her neighborhood and her many friends are saddened at her untimely death. Mrs. Cook is survived by eight daughters, Mrs. Mildred Bray, Concord, Tenn., Mrs. Bertha Daniel, Powersburg, Ky., Mrs. Dora Debord, Advance, Ind., Misses Fannie Cook, Verla Cook, Lillie Cook, Virginia Cook, and Wilma Cook, all at home; one son, Pfc. Elbert F. Cook, in Korea; her father; one sister; four brothers, and 11 grandchildren. Funeral services were held last Thursday at the Piney Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. H.J. Rider officiated. Burial was in the Piney Grove Cemetery.
-Michael Ray Ellis, 3-months-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Ray Ellis, formerly of this city, died at his parents’ home in Cincinnati Monday. Michael was born March 21, 1953, the son of Virgil Ray and Mildred Sue Bogle Ellis. Funeral services were held this afternoon at the Langdon Street Baptist Church. The Rev. L.D. Fisher conducted the services. Burial was in the Somerset City Cemetery.
-William Edgar Fowler, 67-year-old retired merchant, died at his home at 526 N. Main St. Sunday. He had been in poor health for several years. Mr. Fowler was born April 14, 1886, in Somerset. He was the son of the late John H. and Florence Cook Fowler. He married Miss Florence Donohue Dec. 27, 1912, in Cincinnati. He and Mrs. Fowler made their home in Cincinnati for 24 years. They had lived here for several years. Mr. Fowler is survived by his wife; two daughters, Miss Peggy Fowler, at home, and Mrs. Carl Spindler, Cincinnati; two sisters, Miss Pearl Fowler, Louisville, and Miss Allie Fowler, Richmond; and two brothers, O.L. Fowler, Louisville, and Robert Fowler, Somerset. Funeral services were held this afternoon in the chapel of the Somerset Funeral Home. The Rev. J.T. Harmon and the Rev. L.D. Fisher conducted the services. Burial was in the Somerset City Cemetery.
-Beverly Hubble, infant daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Hubble of Somerset, died Tuesday at the Somerset City Hospital. Beverly was born Sunday and lived only two days. Surviving are her parents; her maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Rexroat, West Somerset; her paternal grandparents; and one sister. Funeral services were held this afternoon at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Rexroat. The Rev. Leonard Harmon conducted the services. Burial was in the West Somerset Cemetery.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Somerset Rebels, an independent softball outfit, will play an intra-team game Monday evening at Prather Field in preparation for games with local teams and teams from outlying communities. The game will get under way at 5:15 p.m. Earl Cottongim will take the mound for the “A” team and Vola Sears will pitch for the “B” team. Members of the team are Jack Sutherland, manager; Waldo Gaskin, Vola Sears, Joe Neeley, Bob Davenport, Lucian Correll, Ed Tackett, Howard Noe, Don Orwin, Johnny Hartnett, Johnny Agostine, Bob Haney, Mike Layman, Earl Cottongim, Bob Shoopman and James Carter Poynter. Sutherland issued an invitation to teams in the area to contact him so that games may be scheduled, either here or on foreign diamonds. The Rebels began practice Monday at Prather Field. Another practice session was held Tuesday. Somerset business houses have contributed for equipment. Contributions have been made by The Somerset Journal and The Commonwealth, Maple Inn, W.D. Gover Furniture and Pulaski Drug.
-Coach William Marshall Clark, director of the city playground program sponsored by the local Boosters Club, announced this week that horseshoe tournaments at the playgrounds will begin next Monday.
-A junior softball league was formed last Friday in conjunction with the playground program and some games have already been played. Stringer’s Giants defeated Pike’s Stockyard, 13-12, in a close one, decided by a late rally which sent the Giants into the lead. Jones’ Reds took Baugh’s Cards, 24-10, with Fred Neikirk of the Cards slamming out four hits in four appearances at the plate. Games Friday will pit Stringer’s Giants against Jones’ Reds at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 Pike’s Stockyard will play Baugh’s Cards. Coach Clark said this week that there were only enough boys for two teams in the international league last Friday, and that efforts will be made to further organize that league on Friday at 2:30 o’clock. All boys 13-17 years of age are eligible to play.
-Don House, Somerset Toppers’ southpaw who hurled for the University of Kentucky this spring, made his league record read 1-1 Sunday as his mates gave him 10-hit backing in taking their second victory from Russell Springs, 7-0. House gave up six hits and struck out 10. Harold Ford was charged with his fourth loss in seven attempts. Power at the plate was provided Somerset by Taylor, McClung, Hacker and Smith, each with two hits, Roy had two for four for the losers.
This Week’s Advertisements from Local Businesses:
-Union Supply Co. — 217 E. Mt. Vernon Street. Your Firestone dealer. July 4th Tire Sale. Champion Super-Balloon tires, sale $13.95. De Luxe Champion tires, sale $15.95.
-Somerset Stone Co., Inc. — East 80. We have crushed stone of all types. All orders given prompt attention. See Ralph Eller or Richard E. Cooper for estimates.
-Lay-Simpson Furniture Co. — 105 S. Main Street. Set your heart on a 9.5 cu.-ft. 1953 Crosley Shelvador refrigerator. It’s a timesaver. It’s a worksaver. It’s a wifesaver. Full-width freezer holds up to 42 pounds of frozen foods and ice cubes, and there’s additional room in the frozen storage drawer. As little as $299.95. Or take 75 weeks to pay at $4.00 a week.
-Pulaski Bakery — 210 Mt. Vernon Street. Bakery goodies for July 4. Fresh baked bread for sandwiches of all kinds, fresh soft buns for hamburgers, hotdogs and barbecues, and fresh crisp cookies for that mid-afternoon snack.
-Dixie Inn — Highway W. 80. Delicious home cooked dinners, all you can eat. Served family style. Now open every evening from 6 to 9. Accommodations for 30. Lunch 11-2. Weekday price, $1.50. Sunday price, $2.00.
-Albertson’s Sewing Center — 105 W. Mt. Vernon Street. Sale of the year, 3 days only. Brand new Domestic sewing machine only $99.95.
-Kroger — Bacon slab, 59 cents/lb. Ground beef, 3 lbs./$1.00. Flour, 25 cents/1 lb. bag. Peaches, 25 cents/2 lbs.
-Jarvis Insurance Agency — In the Farmers National Bank Building. Somewhere someone will kill a child before this day is thru. So drive with care else that somewhere and someone could be you.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale — New 4 room house with small lot and garden space. Electricity. One-fourth mile east of Science Hill in Frog Hollow. See D.C. Roy, Science Hill, Ky., or at Bethelridge.
-For sale — 3-bedroom home. 1 floor plan. Like new. 6 rooms and bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Front and back porch. Garage. Nice garden in rear. Lot 100x150 feet or can be bought without extra lot. Within city limits. 210 Holmes Ave.
-For sale — 24 acres of good land. Well watered. Close to U.S. 27. No buildings. Nice building location. Priced to sell. See W.A. Measel, Eubank, Ky.
-For sale — Six acres adjoining Lake Cumberland. Secluded yet convenient. Suitable for camp or home. Building materials and electric service on grounds. See Lewis J. Brown, Phone 1400, or Earl Messamore, 494-W.
-For sale — Brick duplex apartment house — 7 rooms down, 5 rooms up. Within two blocks of city square. See Lewis J. Brown Realty Co. Phone 1400 or call 494-W.
-For sale — The mineral rights under 150 or more acres of land in the southern part of Pulaski County. This land is on a hard road and about one mile from Lake Cumberland. It lays immediately between two coal fields and is known to have two veins of coal under it. Small quantities of zinc, lead, silver, and oil have been found in this immediate vicinity. Henry Hale, Box 133, Somerset, Ky.
-For Rent — Comfortable bedroom on first floor, next door to bath. Everything furnished. See at 119 Richardson Drive.
-For Rent — Two room apartment on first floor. Private entrance. Utilities furnished. 116 North Maple Street. Phone 338-W or 2604.
-For sale — 2 good milk cows with calves. Sherman H. Jones, Rt. 1, Somerset. Located at Shafter.
-For sale — 1940 Ford coupe in good condition. See Wallace Richardson on U.S. 27 Truck Route at underpass. W.C. Denney.
-For sale — One console radio and phonograph combination. Also one 2-wheel trailer. See H.L. Burge, Norwood, Ky.
-For sale — One John Deere B tractor with two-row corn plow; one Allis-Chalmers B tractor with one-row corn plow. Lee Flynn and Son. Phone 841-R, Somerset, Ky.
-For sale — 2 Schwinn bicycles in good condition. Call Waide Cain, Phone 232.
-Wanted — A housekeeper. Prefer colored woman. Home and salary with room and board and uniforms furnished. Character references required. Mrs. a.m. Mounce, 700 E Mt. Vernon St.
Showing This Week at the Lakeview Drive-In Theatre, Family Drive-In Theatre, Virginia Theatre, and Kentucky Theatre:
Belles on Their Toes — Two of a Kind — Here Comes the Coeds — Tarzan and the Slave Girl — Battle of Chief Pontiac — Come Back Little Sheba — Code Two — Bordertown Gun Fighters — The Atomic Monster — Black Hawk Chapter No. 2 — Desert Legion — Blazing Forest — Tropic Zone — The Tall Texan — A Day in the Country — I’ll Get You — The Lady Wants Mink — Androcles and the Lion — Cat People — Montana Territory — The Red Ball Express — Walt Disney’s Story of Robin Hood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.