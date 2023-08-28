Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Burnett Farms

925 Parker’s Mill Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

El Charro Mexican

2835 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

The Mole Hole

37 Public Square

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Nelson Valley Grocery

214 East Mt. Vernon St.

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Gigi’s Ice Cream

370 S. Hwy. 27 Suite 20

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mix It Up LLC

370 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Dairy Queen (downtown Somerset)

205 N. Main Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Big City Pizza

311 W. Mt. Vernon Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Honey Bees Learning

2101 W. Hwy 80

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

