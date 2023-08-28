Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Burnett Farms
925 Parker’s Mill Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
El Charro Mexican
2835 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
The Mole Hole
37 Public Square
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Nelson Valley Grocery
214 East Mt. Vernon St.
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Gigi’s Ice Cream
370 S. Hwy. 27 Suite 20
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mix It Up LLC
370 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Dairy Queen (downtown Somerset)
205 N. Main Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Big City Pizza
311 W. Mt. Vernon Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Honey Bees Learning
2101 W. Hwy 80
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.