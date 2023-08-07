Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Solid Grounds Coffee

206 E. Mt. Vernon Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Jarvis Super Shop

710 Jarvis Ave.

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Domino’s

1886 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Yamato Steakhouse

370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 91

Violations: Utensils in containers (tempura) soiled; meat cooler at Hibachi over 41 degrees (observed at 50); coolers soiled with towels at bottom (beer cooler); shelves under tempura breading unclean/soiled.

Science Hill Subway

5775. N. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mirch Masala

1370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Dishwasher not sanitizing; no test strips being used; need soap and towels at both handsinks.

Pro Shop Grill

Woodsen Bend

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Gloves must be used on RTE foods.

Mulligans

Woodsen Bend

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floors and ceilings in poor repair.

Camp Victory

No address given

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Camp Canaan

1320 Roberts Port Road

Rating Score: 100

Violation: No violations at this time.

Mr. D’s Pizza

125 E. University Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

