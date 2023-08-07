Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Solid Grounds Coffee
206 E. Mt. Vernon Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Jarvis Super Shop
710 Jarvis Ave.
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Domino’s
1886 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Yamato Steakhouse
370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 91
Violations: Utensils in containers (tempura) soiled; meat cooler at Hibachi over 41 degrees (observed at 50); coolers soiled with towels at bottom (beer cooler); shelves under tempura breading unclean/soiled.
Science Hill Subway
5775. N. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mirch Masala
1370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Dishwasher not sanitizing; no test strips being used; need soap and towels at both handsinks.
Pro Shop Grill
Woodsen Bend
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Gloves must be used on RTE foods.
Mulligans
Woodsen Bend
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floors and ceilings in poor repair.
Camp Victory
No address given
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Camp Canaan
1320 Roberts Port Road
Rating Score: 100
Violation: No violations at this time.
Mr. D’s Pizza
125 E. University Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
