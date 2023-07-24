Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Donatos Pizza

925 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Cabana Mexican Grill

525 N. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Friends and Family

8471 Hwy. 196

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations, ready to open

A Bazaar Universe

214 East Mt. Vernon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Jack’s Axes

370 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, okay to open.

Estepp’s No. 12

77 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Cruisers Shell

4346 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Downtown Pizza

8100 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Diego’s

100 Stonecrest Suit 10

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, okay to open.

Mirch Masala

370 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 94

Violation: Sanitizer needed for dishwasher; food containers unlabeled; food containers uncovered and open to contamination; floors in kitchen and prep areas soiled.

