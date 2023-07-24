Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Donatos Pizza
925 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Cabana Mexican Grill
525 N. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Friends and Family
8471 Hwy. 196
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations, ready to open
A Bazaar Universe
214 East Mt. Vernon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Jack’s Axes
370 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, okay to open.
Estepp’s No. 12
77 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Cruisers Shell
4346 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Downtown Pizza
8100 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Diego’s
100 Stonecrest Suit 10
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, okay to open.
Mirch Masala
370 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 94
Violation: Sanitizer needed for dishwasher; food containers unlabeled; food containers uncovered and open to contamination; floors in kitchen and prep areas soiled.
