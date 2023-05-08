Health Inspection.jpg

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Harris Grocery

11932 Ky. 196

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Baxter’s Coffee at LCRH

305 Langdon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Circle K

954 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Tap On Main

601-A N. Main Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Main Street Deli

601 N. Main Street

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Pulaski Elementary

107 W. University Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Memorial Education Center

222 Langdon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Tippy’s

10275 US 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to open.

Midland Farms

1990 Oak Hill Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

