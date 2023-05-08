85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Harris Grocery
11932 Ky. 196
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Baxter’s Coffee at LCRH
305 Langdon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Circle K
954 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Tap On Main
601-A N. Main Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Main Street Deli
601 N. Main Street
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Pulaski Elementary
107 W. University Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Memorial Education Center
222 Langdon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Tippy’s
10275 US 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to open.
Midland Farms
1990 Oak Hill Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
