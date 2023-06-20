Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
U.K. Leadership Center
No address given
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Cumberland Food Mart
371 Hwy. 2227
Rating Score: Food Service 96; Retail Food 96
Violations: Ice scoop stored on top of machine; Slushy/Pepsi/Ice machine unclean; restrooms in poor repair.
PJ’s Day Care
327 Clifty St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Cumberland Food Mart No. 2
595 E. Bourne Ave.
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Long John Silvers
3218 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
The Ark No. 3
309 Park Ave.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
PJ’s Primary Care Center
315 McLin Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Go Panda
3499 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Firehouse Subs
525 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
