Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

U.K. Leadership Center

No address given

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Cumberland Food Mart

371 Hwy. 2227

Rating Score: Food Service 96; Retail Food 96

Violations: Ice scoop stored on top of machine; Slushy/Pepsi/Ice machine unclean; restrooms in poor repair.

PJ’s Day Care

327 Clifty St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Cumberland Food Mart No. 2

595 E. Bourne Ave.

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Long John Silvers

3218 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

The Ark No. 3

309 Park Ave.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

PJ’s Primary Care Center

315 McLin Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Go Panda

3499 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Firehouse Subs

525 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

