Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Hometown IGA470 E. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Reno’s6361 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Waffle King2040 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mama’s Country Cooking
8224 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Speedy Taco5575 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mom and Pops1071 Hwy. 1676.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Shopville Elementary10 Shopville Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Nancy Elementary240 Hwy. 196
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Burnside Elementary435 E. Lakeshore Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Agave Azul Mexican Grill120 Stonecrest
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations, OK to Open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.