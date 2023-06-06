Health Inspection.jpg

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Hometown IGA470 E. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Reno’s6361 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Waffle King2040 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mama’s Country Cooking

8224 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Speedy Taco5575 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mom and Pops1071 Hwy. 1676.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Shopville Elementary10 Shopville Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Nancy Elementary240 Hwy. 196

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Burnside Elementary435 E. Lakeshore Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Agave Azul Mexican Grill120 Stonecrest

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations, OK to Open.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you