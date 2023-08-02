Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Haney’s Appledale Cafe
8350 W. Ky. 80
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Mill Springs Pizza Express
70 Hwy. 235
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Battlefield Coffee Co.
70 Hwy. 235 Suite 4
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Tree Top Toddlers
300 W. 635
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Science Hill Dairy Mart
6611 N. Hwy. 1247
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
In the Mix
2040 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Burger King (South)
4412 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Urinal in men’s restroom in poor repair; men’s restroom unclean.
Snappy Tomato Pizza113 Tradepark Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Sonny’s BBQ
70 Sonny’s Way
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Fazoli’s3209 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violation: No violations at this time.
