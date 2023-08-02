Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Haney’s Appledale Cafe

8350 W. Ky. 80

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Mill Springs Pizza Express

70 Hwy. 235

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Battlefield Coffee Co.

70 Hwy. 235 Suite 4

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Tree Top Toddlers

300 W. 635

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Science Hill Dairy Mart

6611 N. Hwy. 1247

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

In the Mix

2040 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Burger King (South)

4412 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Urinal in men’s restroom in poor repair; men’s restroom unclean.

Snappy Tomato Pizza113 Tradepark Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Sonny’s BBQ

70 Sonny’s Way

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Fazoli’s3209 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violation: No violations at this time.

