85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Nelson Valley Grocery2601 Ky. 39

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Subway – Walmart Center300 Sam Walton Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Estepp’s no. 12

77 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 98; Retail Food: 100

Violations: Inside of ice machine unclean; cabinets in poor repair.

Burnside Market8010 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 99; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No test strips provided – need to use food-grade/unscented bleach for sanitizing dishes.

Cruisers Shell4346 U.S. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Cabana Mexican Grill525 N. U.S. 27

Rating Score: OK to open

Violations: No violations at this time.

Amish & More Country Store585 N. U.S. 27

Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Mirch Masala370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 88

Violations: Thermometers missing from coolers/freezers; food not protected in coolers/needs containers; inside and outside of coolers unclean/soiled; handwashing facilities lack soap and towels; sanitizer no being checked/test strips; scoops not approved/missing handles; floors/kitchen surfaces soiled; restroom facilities unclean.

Mirch Masala370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score (Follow-up): 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Yamato’s370 S. U.S. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Food containers in cooler (chicken, etc.) not covered or protected; unapproved thawing method used for large meats/set out on counter.

