85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Nelson Valley Grocery2601 Ky. 39
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Subway – Walmart Center300 Sam Walton Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Estepp’s no. 12
77 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 98; Retail Food: 100
Violations: Inside of ice machine unclean; cabinets in poor repair.
Burnside Market8010 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 99; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No test strips provided – need to use food-grade/unscented bleach for sanitizing dishes.
Cruisers Shell4346 U.S. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Cabana Mexican Grill525 N. U.S. 27
Rating Score: OK to open
Violations: No violations at this time.
Amish & More Country Store585 N. U.S. 27
Rating Score: Food Service: 100; Retail Food: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Mirch Masala370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 88
Violations: Thermometers missing from coolers/freezers; food not protected in coolers/needs containers; inside and outside of coolers unclean/soiled; handwashing facilities lack soap and towels; sanitizer no being checked/test strips; scoops not approved/missing handles; floors/kitchen surfaces soiled; restroom facilities unclean.
Mirch Masala370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score (Follow-up): 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Yamato’s370 S. U.S. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Food containers in cooler (chicken, etc.) not covered or protected; unapproved thawing method used for large meats/set out on counter.
