Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Save A Lot (South)
5194 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Eubank Pizza (South)
4546 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Door in storage not sealing properly.
Amish and More Country Store
585 N. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Baskin Robbins
214 East Mt. Vernon St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: Freezer door on walk-in broken.
Fishtales
782 Island Ramp Rd.
Rating Score: 96
Violations: Area underneath fountain drinks syrup unclean; ice dispenser unclean with mold-like substance, liquid/debris underneath salad bar; dinnerware washing facilities unclean where sanitizer disperses.
Harris Grocery
11932 Hwy. 196
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Subway Sandwiches
4175 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Wendy’s
157 Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Subway
5800 E. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Area underneath fountain drinks unclean.
