Health Inspection.jpg

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Save A Lot (South)

5194 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Eubank Pizza (South)

4546 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Door in storage not sealing properly.

Amish and More Country Store

585 N. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Baskin Robbins

214 East Mt. Vernon St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: Freezer door on walk-in broken.

Fishtales

782 Island Ramp Rd.

Rating Score: 96

Violations: Area underneath fountain drinks syrup unclean; ice dispenser unclean with mold-like substance, liquid/debris underneath salad bar; dinnerware washing facilities unclean where sanitizer disperses.

Harris Grocery

11932 Hwy. 196

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Subway Sandwiches

4175 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Wendy’s

157 Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Subway

5800 E. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Area underneath fountain drinks unclean.

