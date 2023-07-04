85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
El Ranchito
370 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 98; Retail Food 100
Violations: Improper date marking.
Koi Express
650 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Amon’s Sugar Shack
1900 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Liquor Emporium LLC
1900 Oak Hill Road
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Somerset High School
305 College Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Hopkins Elementary
210 May Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Pulaski Day Treatment
500 Chandler St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Starbucks
150 Makena Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Mr. Gatti’s
739 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Wendy’s
4996 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violation: No violations at this time.
Pulaski County Senior Center
125 E. University Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
