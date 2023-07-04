Health Inspection.jpg

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

El Ranchito

370 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 98; Retail Food 100

Violations: Improper date marking.

Koi Express

650 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Amon’s Sugar Shack

1900 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Liquor Emporium LLC

1900 Oak Hill Road

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Somerset High School

305 College Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Hopkins Elementary

210 May Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Pulaski Day Treatment

500 Chandler St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Starbucks

150 Makena Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Mr. Gatti’s

739 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Wendy’s

4996 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violation: No violations at this time.

Pulaski County Senior Center

125 E. University Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

