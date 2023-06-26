Health Inspection.jpg

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Little Oaks Academy

2060 Oak Hill Rd.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Yellow Bird Bakery

220 East Mt. Vernon

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Downtown Deli

58 Public Square

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Casa Grande

105 Belmont Ave.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Sonic Drive-In

1361 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floor unclean with debris scattered throughout.

Chili’s Bar and Grill

50 Makena Drive

Rating Score: 92

Violations: Ceiling vents unclean in kitchen; Ice machine has mold-like substance under lid; food contact surfaces on kitchen tables unclean with debris; salads in refrigerator in direct contact with unclean surfaces; utensils/articles not properly stored in kitchen – should be inverted and covered; non-food contact surfaces such as floor unclean.

Mellow Mushroom

2520 Monticello St.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Bob Evans

3061 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

The Sweet Spot

305 Park Avenue Suite 1

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Superior Market

450 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 98; Retail Food 100

Violation: Improper date marking and/or disposition.

