85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Little Oaks Academy
2060 Oak Hill Rd.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Yellow Bird Bakery
220 East Mt. Vernon
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Downtown Deli
58 Public Square
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Casa Grande
105 Belmont Ave.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Sonic Drive-In
1361 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floor unclean with debris scattered throughout.
Chili’s Bar and Grill
50 Makena Drive
Rating Score: 92
Violations: Ceiling vents unclean in kitchen; Ice machine has mold-like substance under lid; food contact surfaces on kitchen tables unclean with debris; salads in refrigerator in direct contact with unclean surfaces; utensils/articles not properly stored in kitchen – should be inverted and covered; non-food contact surfaces such as floor unclean.
Mellow Mushroom
2520 Monticello St.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Bob Evans
3061 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
The Sweet Spot
305 Park Avenue Suite 1
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Superior Market
450 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 98; Retail Food 100
Violation: Improper date marking and/or disposition.
