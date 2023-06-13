Health Inspection.jpg

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Superior Taqueria

450 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Superior Market

450 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Eagle’s Nest Snack Bar

1811 Clubhouse Dr.

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Subway

604 Ogden Street

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Wendy’s

5449 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

SomerSplash Water Park

1030 Ky. 2227

Rating Score: 98

Violations: (No specific explanation provided by Health Department). Marked off for “Food and nonfood contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.”

Burnett Farms (Ice Cream)

925 Parkers Mill Way

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Chili’s

50 Makena Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time

Burnside Market

8101 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

