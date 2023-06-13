Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Superior Taqueria
450 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Superior Market
450 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Eagle’s Nest Snack Bar
1811 Clubhouse Dr.
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Subway
604 Ogden Street
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Wendy’s
5449 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
SomerSplash Water Park
1030 Ky. 2227
Rating Score: 98
Violations: (No specific explanation provided by Health Department). Marked off for “Food and nonfood contact surfaces cleanable, properly designed, constructed and used.”
Burnett Farms (Ice Cream)
925 Parkers Mill Way
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Chili’s
50 Makena Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time
Burnside Market
8101 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
