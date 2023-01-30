Health Inspections

Health Department inspection scores

85-100 – pass inspection.

70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.

Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.

The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:

Casa Grande II

3580 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Food should be covered in coolers.

KFC

704 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Dominos Pizza

1886 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

Baskin Robbins

3620 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Freezer door in poor repair/leaking.

Donato’s Pizza

92 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Ice accumulation in freezer above food products; no handwashing signs posted in bathrooms.

Dairy Queen

220 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Leak in three-compartment sink.

Burger King (North)

45 S. Hwy 27

Rating Score: 99

Violations: Floors and walls throughout kitchen in poor repair.

Downtown Pizza Pub

8100 S. Hwy. 27

Rating Score: 100

Violations: OK to open.

Battlefield Coffee

70 Hwy. 235

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at time of inspection.

Acapulco Grill

9241 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: 98

Violations: No soap at back hand sink – corrected; no handwash signs posted at hand sinks; inside of back cooler unclean.

Mill Springs Pizza

70 Hwy. 235

Rating Score: 98

Violations: Bar line cover in poor repair; prep board in poor repair.

Henderson Fuel

9295 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service 97; Retail Food 100

Violations: Sugar scoop has no handle; women’s restroom doesn’t have covered trash can.

IGA (Nancy)

9620 W. Hwy. 80

Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

White Castle

25 Madison Drive

Rating Score: 100

Violations: No violations at this time.

