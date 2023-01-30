Health Department inspection scores
85-100 – pass inspection.
70-84 – must be re-inspected within 30 days.
Under 70 – a suspension of permit notice is sent to owner; if owner doesn’t reply in 10 days, the permit is revoked and the restaurant is closed.
The following establishments were inspected by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department:
Casa Grande II
3580 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Food should be covered in coolers.
KFC
704 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Dominos Pizza
1886 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Baskin Robbins
3620 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Freezer door in poor repair/leaking.
Donato’s Pizza
92 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Ice accumulation in freezer above food products; no handwashing signs posted in bathrooms.
Dairy Queen
220 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Leak in three-compartment sink.
Burger King (North)
45 S. Hwy 27
Rating Score: 99
Violations: Floors and walls throughout kitchen in poor repair.
Downtown Pizza Pub
8100 S. Hwy. 27
Rating Score: 100
Violations: OK to open.
Battlefield Coffee
70 Hwy. 235
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at time of inspection.
Acapulco Grill
9241 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: 98
Violations: No soap at back hand sink – corrected; no handwash signs posted at hand sinks; inside of back cooler unclean.
Mill Springs Pizza
70 Hwy. 235
Rating Score: 98
Violations: Bar line cover in poor repair; prep board in poor repair.
Henderson Fuel
9295 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service 97; Retail Food 100
Violations: Sugar scoop has no handle; women’s restroom doesn’t have covered trash can.
IGA (Nancy)
9620 W. Hwy. 80
Rating Score: Food Service 100; Retail Food 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
White Castle
25 Madison Drive
Rating Score: 100
Violations: No violations at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.