With the beautiful weather, everyone enjoys being outside to take advantage of the summer days remaining. Walking outside you may find the ground is uneven, holes in the yard, cracks in the sidewalk, and other things that may cause you and others to fall. According to the National Council on Aging more than 1 in 4 adults aged 65 and older fall each year. In 2020, 31.2% of older adults in the Commonwealth reported a fall.
The CDC shares that falls are the leading cause of injury and injury-related death among older adults. Severe falls can lead to fractures, traumatic brain injuries, permanent disability, lengthy hospital stays and admission to long-term care facilities. Falls can lessen independence and negatively affect quality of life. It is common for older adults to fear falling because of the risk of injury. They are also worried about embarrassment and want to remain independent. As a result, a fear of falling can lead to limited activity. This can lead to physical decline and social isolation.
But some falls are preventable. The National Council on Aging recommends six steps to prevent a fall: 1. Exercise and do some exercise daily. Find an exercise and/or balance program that helps build stability, strength, and flexibility. Make it fun. Use those stretch bands you can carry in your pocket. Get a friend to walk with you or go to the gym. 2. Talk to a doctor. Be honest about fall history and/or fear of falling. Request a fall assessment. If a cane or walker is recommended use, it. 3. Manage your medications. Make sure your doctor knows all the medication you are taking, including over the counter medicine. 4. Have your eyes, ears, and feet checked yearly. The eyes, ears, and feet play key roles in balance. 5. Enhance your home safety. Remove clutter and tripping hazards inside and outside of the house. Keep all rooms, hallways, and stairways well lit. Use a nightlight at night. Professionally install grab bars in the bathrooms and use nonslip bathmats. 6. Talk with family and friends. Be assertive and honest with family and friends so they can play a role in fall prevention. Not only will they know about your changing needs, but they can also know what to do after a fall.
As a caregiver, keeping an older adult’s health includes safety and preventing accidental injury. Caregivers should stay alert and note any changes in health. Caregivers should track yearly wellness visits and stay on top of vision and hearing checkups. It is helpful for caregivers to note if a loved one is holding on to furniture or another person for support or if they are having difficulty transitioning from sitting to standing. A caregiver should also know their loved one’s current medications. The CDC offers a Home Fall Prevention Checklist for Older Adults at https://www.cdc.gov/steadi/pdf/check for safety brochure-a.pdf.
Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identify, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, physical or mental disability or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity. Reasonable accommodation for disability may be available with prior notice. Program information may be made available in languages other than English. University of Kentucky, Kentucky State University, U.S. Department of Agriculture and Kentucky Counties, Cooperating.
Shop with the Farmers Market in Somerset on Wednesday and Saturday’s before going to your regular store. Prices at the Farmers Market uptown and Woodstock Farmers Market are usually cheaper than at the grocery store. Other farmers in our county sell items from their own locations at special prices and are guaranteed fresh. The market up town is open on Wednesday from 9:00 to 1:00 and on Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00. Woodstock is open from 8:00 to 12:00 noon.
Get your pressure canner gauge lid checked out at the Extension Office each weekday from 8:00 to 4:30. Free canning publications are available to you, and a free Ball Canning Book for asking. Just ask for the book or publications when you visit the office.
The “Cards R Us Class” meets on Monday, August 28, at 9:00 o’clock. This is a free class where you make cards for events that you need. The group meets on the 4th Monday of each month at 9:00.
Our first homemaker training class will be on Monday, August 28 at 1:00 o’clock. It is open to the public. The class will be on Scamming with Megan Gullett, the FCS Agent in Russell County. No registration is required.
The Extension Office will be closed Monday, September 4, for Labor Day.
With lots of tomatoes in your garden, you may need to come by for a publication on what you can do with your tomatoes. The publications are free to everyone.
Garden Fresh Tomato Pizza
2 large or 3 medium size tomatoes
½ small red onion
Salt
1 package pizza crust mix (6.5-ounce size)
1 cup ricotta cheese or cottage cheese
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons dried basil or 1/3 cup fresh, chopped basil
Nonstick cooking spray
2 teaspoons olive oil
Black pepper
Preheat oven to 475 degrees
Slice tomatoes into ¼ to ½ inch slices and then halved. Place a layer of paper towels on a baking sheet and arrange tomato half- slices on top. Sprinkle with salt. Cover tomatoes with a layer of paper towels. Set aside to allow juices to draw out. Thinly slice the onion and separate it into rings. Prepare crust according to package directions. Set aside to rise.
In a small bowl combine ricotta or cottage cheese, mozzarella cheese, garlic powder and basil. (If using fresh basil, sprinkle on top of pizza after baking) Set aside. Prepare a pizza pan by spraying with nonstick cooking spray. Pat out the pizza crust to cover the bottom of the pan. Brush pizza crust with olive oil. Place in the oven and bake for 8 minutes. Remove the crust from oven. Spread cheese mixture in a thin layer on top of the crust. Add onion rings and tomatoes in layers on top of pizza crust. Sprinkle with black pepper. Return to oven and bake an additional 12 to 15 minutes or until golden brown. If using fresh basil, sprinkle on top after pizza bakes. Allow pizza to rest 5 minutes. Cut pizza into 6 slices. Serve hot.
