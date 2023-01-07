The weeks following Christmas are many times “dead periods” as far as news goes. This apparently wasn’t the case in Pulaski County in early 1963, however, as the first newspaper edition of the year was packed with all sorts of tidbits of information on topics ranging from changes in business ownerships to social gatherings.
Be sure to look this week for mentions of at least two late, great Somerset High School graduates in this week’s edition – Anne Prather (Compton) and Joe Ford.
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County this week 60 years ago, from the pages of the Jan. 3, 1963, Somerset Journal.
Burton Retires as Postmaster
Mason E. Burton, Somerset Postmaster for the past 29 years and former postmaster at Ferguson and Level Green, retired after completing 33 years and three months’ service with the Post Office Department. Named to succeed him as acting postmaster was James F. Prather Jr., a partner in the Prather Insurance Agency. The retiring postmaster was appointed to the position Aug. 28, 1933. Prior to his appointment, Burton served as postmaster at Ferguson from July 1920 to May 1921. He served as postmaster at Level Green in Rockcastle County from June 1916 to July 1919. Burton was born at Plato in Pulaski County and is married to the former Minnie M. Testerman. They have three children – Mrs. Lloyd Ramsey, Washington, D.C., Mrs. Starling Gregory, Lexington, and Morris E. Burton, Frankfort. Prather, the son of Mr. and Mrs. James F. Prather Sr., has lived in Pulaski County all his life. He is a director of the First and Farmers National Bank. He is married to the former Maxine Hook of Lexington, and they have two daughters, Anne and Betty. (Writer’s note: Daughter Anne would graduate from Somerset High School later that year, and would remain one of the biggest fans of the Briar Jumpers until she passed away just last month at age 77.)
New Post Office Being Considered
Somerset may get a new post office building as the result of efforts by retiring postmaster M.E. Burton and Senator John Sherman Cooper. Representatives of Federal agencies found that both the present building and parking facilities were inadequate. The request for a new post office was initiated months ago by Burton, Senator Cooper said. “When one is built, he deserves great credit.”
Magistrate Resigns Planning and Zoning Post
“Last week I was accused of being a dictator and a communist,” Magistrate Lavey Floyd said. He also said the county has stood still for the past 25 years and done nothing. “It’s time we decided what we are going to do in Pulaski County. If we want industry, then we are going to have to act so that our children will not have to move to Ohio or Michigan to get a job.”
Construction Workers Return to Jobs
Construction workers started back to work this afternoon at the John Sherman Cooper Power Station at Burnside following a six-day strike called by Local 183 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers which represented one member who was employed at the plant. The some 100 other construction employees respected the picket line set up by IBEW.
County Pickle Growers to Get Increase on Prices for Crop
Pickle growers in Pulaski County will receive a higher price for their 1963 crop, Hirsch Brothers and Company of Louisville, buyer of the produce in the county, announced this week. The prices for 1963 will be $6.50 per hundredweight on Number 1 cucumbers, $3.50 on Number 2, $2 on Number 3 and $1 on Number 4. These prices are the highest contract prices ever paid for cucumbers by Hirsch Brothers in the 76-year history of their pickle operations.
License Plates on Sale
Automobile and truck license plates for 1963 are now on sale at the office of Pulaski County Court Clerk Marshall Davenport in the courthouse. Under a new system, Davenport and his deputy clerks have prepared the new license receipts in advance so as to speed up the licensing process. “All we need is the owner’s last year’s receipt, his signature on the new receipt, and his $5,” Davenport said. “There should be no long waiting lines this year.”
Union Supply Sold to Firestone
Union Supply Company on E. Mount Vernon Street has been sold to the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company by John T. Mitchell, Glasgow, and Joseph H. Mitchell, Elizabethtown, officials of the company announced today. John Mitchell explained that the Somerset store was sold to enable them to devote more time to other family business interests. Both of the former owners expressed appreciation for “the congenial business relations we have enjoyed with our customers and employees over the many years we have been operating a business in Somerset.”
Pulaskians Get State Assistance
Pulaski County’s public assistance recipients received $87,969 in aid in November through the State Department of Economic Security, commissioner Earle V. Powell has announced. Funds assisted the needy aged, families receiving aid to dependent children, the needy blind, and the permanently and totally disabled.
Best Home Decorations
The home of Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Smiley on Burke Drive was judged the best decorated in the annual Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce contest. Placing second was the home of Mrs. Fenimore Gover, 432 College Street, and coming in third was Mr. and Mrs. Quentin Randall’s home at 208 Grande Avenue.
WCTU Meets at First Baptist Church
The Woman’s Christian Temperance Union will meet at the First Baptist Church Tuesday, Jan. 8, at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Macie Wilson, president, urges all members to attend.
Kiwanis Officers and Directors Installed
New officers and directors of the Somerset Kiwanis Club were installed Thursday night by Dan Montgomery, lieutenant-governor of Kiwanis, at the regular weekly dinner meeting at the Holiday Restaurant. Outgoing president is W.E. Fisher. The new president is Victor Sams. Vice-president is James B. Ramsey, secretary-treasurer is James Dorsey, and directors are George Barton, Leslie Gay, James Slaughter, James Hawkins, and Glen Neikirk.
Church Organist Resigns
Mrs. Bernice Lindle, organist at the First Baptist Church of Somerset for 22 years has resigned, and has moved to Shelbyville where she will make her home. A native of Somerset, she joined the church by baptism on March 28, 1911, and never moved her membership to another church. She attended the First Baptist Church as a child where her father, Randolph Addington, was a deacon and her mother was a Sunday School teacher. On Sunday, Dec. 23, Mrs. Lindle brought to a close 22 years of service as organist for the church. At the close of the evening service, the church moderator, C. Homer Neikirk, presented her with a $300 check which was a “love gift,” made up through the Sunday School. The resignation of Mrs. Lindle came as a result of her decision to move to Shelbyville where her aging mother now lives. (Writer’s note: Mrs. Lindle’s mother, Martha Belle Addington, would pass away on Feb. 4, 1963, just over a month after Mrs. Lindle’s last performance at her home church.)
Chamber Banquet Tickets on Sale
Tickets to the annual banquet of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce went on sale this week in nine business places and through several members of the Chamber. The banquet will be held in the Crystal Ballroom of the Hotel Beecher on Thursday night, Jan. 17, at 6:30 o’clock, president I.K. Cross reported. The tickets are $2.50 a plate.
Community News:
-Mr. and Mrs. Viley O. Blackburn entertained with their annual New Year’s breakfast Tuesday morning at the Holiday Inn. Traditional New Year’s decorations were used, and covers were arranged for 79.
-Miss Nancy Scott entertained at the home of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Linzie Carter, Sunday night with a “Coke” party in honor of her guest, Miss Betty Phillips of Nashville, Tenn. Forty guests attended the party.
-Mr. and Mrs. Fred W. Snyder of Chattanooga, Tenn., spent the holidays with their daughter, Mrs. Glen Neikirk and Mr. Neikirk and their grandson, Pvt. Frederick Neikirk, who has been here on leave before going overseas.
-Mr. Sam Allen of Pisgah and his son, Lyman, from Las Vegas, Nev., and Mr. and Mrs. Sammie Joe Allen from Fort Knox were Thursday afternoon guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Allen and Mr. and Mrs. Chauncey Sears.
-Mark Lackey, son of Dr. and Mrs. O.M. Lackey, underwent surgery for the removal of his tonsils Friday morning in the Somerset City Hospital. He returned home the same night and is recovering satisfactorily. -We are sorry to report that Mr. Fred Sutton has had a swollen foot and cannot do his work.
National News:
Citizens will pay five cents to mail first class letters. The postal rate boost stems from passage by the 1962 Congress of the bill asked by President Kennedy to supply new funds to cut the huge postal deficit.
Engagement Announcement:
Mr. and Mrs. Delbert Scrimager of 202 West Mt. Vernon Street, announced the betrothal of their daughter, Elgean, to Mr. Gerald Daulton, son of Mrs. And Mrs. Claude Daulton, Route 2, Somerset. An early spring wedding is planned.
Obituaries:
-William B. Hahn, 92, of Jacksboro Street, died Sunday at Crestview Nursing Home. He had been ill for one week. The son of the late John and Mary Brinkman Hahn, he was born Aug. 15, 1871, in Lawrenceburg, Tenn. He was married to Rebecca Frances Haynes, Dec. 21, 1900. She preceded him in death. Mr. Hahn was a retired carman for Southern Railway. He was a veteran of the Spanish American War and was a member of the Somerset Masonic Lodge No. 111. Mr. Hahn was a member of the Monticello Street Church of God. Survivors include one son, Harold Hahn, Lexington; two daughters, Valera Frogge, Monticello, and Mrs. Frank Bourne, Somerset, and one sister, Mrs. Lena Heuser, Ludlow. Funeral services were held today in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Co. with Rev. R.A. Hill officiating. Burial was in the Mill Springs National Cemetery.
-George William Rowbottom, 85, of 110 Bourne Avenue, died Sunday at Danville after an illness of several months. The son of the late James and Ann Hibbard Rowbottom, he was born in Lancashire, England. He was married to Lillian Frances Snyder in 1900 at Ludlow. She preceded him in death. A retired engineer for Southern Railway, Mr. Rowbottom came to Somerset from Ludlow 60 years ago. He was a member of the Somerset Masonic Lodge No. 111 and the Somerset Commandery and the High Street Baptist Church. Survivors include one daughter, Mrs. George Record, Somerset; one son, William Rowbottom, Danville, and one brother, Jess Rowbottom, Beech Grove, Ind. Funeral services were held Wednesday in the chapel of the Somerset Undertaking Co., with the Rev. R.A. Hill officiating. Burial was in the Somerset Cemetery.
-Mrs. Norman Waddle of Atlanta, Ga., died at her home following a short illness late Wednesday night. Her daughter, with whom she made her home, Mrs. Katherine Hill Donnelly, and Mr. Donnelly were at her bedside. Her brother, John P. Hill left Thursday for Atlanta. Mrs. Waddle before her marriage was Miss Bess Hill. She was the daughter of the late Rev. E.B. Hill and Zena Parker Hill and a granddaughter of the late Dr. J.W.F. Parker and Mrs. Parker. She has many friends here who regret to hear of her death. Survivors include her daughter, one sister, Miss Dorothy Hill, Lexington, and two brothers, Caleb Hill, Los Angeles, Calif., and John P. Hill, Somerset. Funeral and burial services were held at Atlanta Friday.
This Week in Local Sports:
-Joe Ford picked up the nickname “Riverboat Gambler” because of his flashy clothes, but Briar Jumper cage mentor Doug Hines gambled on him as a starting guard, stuck with him for the first few games, and now looks on his smallest cager as one of his biggest assets. Ford, now a senior, first engaged in varsity competition at Somerset High as a sophomore when injury to key men on the Jumper football team forced him into action as a regular quarterback. Coach Jim Williams recalls “he looked like a headgear with legs.” Now Joe is still a little man as far as stature goes – 5’10” and 140 pounds, but a giant in terms of desire. It has been many years since the area has seen such a fierce competitor. When the Jumpers get down, Ford supplies the spark to ignite a rally. When the Jumpers win, Ford has done his job.
-Eubank’s Brent Tackett and Somerset’s Kenny Gibbs were recognized Sunday in the Courier-Journal as “players of the week.” Tackett scored 112 points in his last four games and the 6’1” junior tallied 34 against Parkland. Gibbs, 6’7” forward for the Briar Jumpers, poured in 25 points as the SHS Jumpers whipped Corbin 66-36 and turned in a 19-point effort in the championship game of the QCIT against Manual which Somerset won 50-47.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Somerset Southern States Co-op – Don’t gamble with lives! When the weather’s bad, insist on Unico Redi-Grip tires. Best for bad weather driving.
-Parker Insurance Agency – 116 North Main Street. Offering all kinds of insurance.
-Get a GE chest freezer for $199.95 at A. Goldenberg’s. Holds up to 420 pounds of frozen food. “A supermarket in your home.”
-Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association – 124 North Main. Our assets increased during 1962 to $8,319,800.22. Officers: Chester W. Copeland, M.E. Burton, Ira W. Yeary, James B. Ramsey, M.N. Berry, and Erdean Henson.
-Dr. K.H. Wells announces the moving of his office to the Security Building, 207 W. Mount Vernon Street.
-Farris-Morris-Hislope Funeral Home – Hwy. 27, Science Hill. Air conditioned, spacious chapels, large parking area, and an ambulance service. Norman Farris, J.B. Morris, and Denver Hislope.
-Hughes Department Store – Great January Clearance. Ladies’ scarves, 3 for $1. Dress shoes for women, $3.98-$4.98. Boys’ pullover sweaters, $2.98. Large bath towels, 98 cents. Girls’ plastic raincoats, 79 cents.
In the Classifieds:
-For sale – House. Good garden. 206 Park Avenue.
-Two large choice lots for sale. The best in Oaklawn. Contact W.J. Albertson.
Showing This Week at the Kentucky Theatre and the Virginia Theatre:
I Thank a Fool – Stagecoach to Dancer’s Rock – The Miracle Worker – A Very Private Affair – Pressure Point – Speed Crazy – Invasion Quartet – The Bravados – Six Bridges to Cross – Trapeze – The Far Country – Murder, She Said – Susan Slade
