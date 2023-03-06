As the days grow longer and the sun shines brighter, the arrival of spring is finally in sight. So, start dusting off your walking shoes and getting outside to enjoy springtime in south-central Kentucky … but don’t forget to take along your camera!
To promote picture taking during the next several weeks, Fruit of the Lens Photography Club at Somerset Community College (SCC) is sponsoring two events—an exhibit for members and a contest open to the public.
THE EXHIBIT
“Hills & Hollers” will be the club’s 22nd exhibit. Club members are encouraged to focus their cameras on the beauty all around our rural areas in south-central Kentucky.
The exhibit will be held in conjunction with SCC’s Arnow Conference for the Humanities. The annual event pays tribute to the literary contributions of the late Harriette Simpson Arnow, who was born in Wayne County and grew up in Pulaski County. Her award-winning work, both fiction and nonfiction, focuses on the rural Kentuckians she knew best.
This year’s conference will be held Monday, March 27 through Thursday, March 30 on the Somerset and Laurel campuses. The theme of this year’s event is “Showcasing Stories from Hollers, Hedgerows, and Hallways.” (Visit SCC’s website for complete details.)
Photo club members may submit up to eight photos to be included in the exhibit. The deadline is Monday, March 20 at midnight. A premiere of the YouTube presentation will be held Wednesday, March 29 at noon in the Rogers Student Commons cafeteria on the Somerset Campus.
While only club members can take part in the exhibit, becoming a club member is easy. Simply send an email to Cindy Burton, SCC faculty club advisor, asking to join the club. Her email is: cindy.burton@kctcs.edu.
Club president, Kinsley Perkins, encouraged her fellow SCC students and all south-central Kentucky residents to take part in the exhibit and the contest. Perkins, a Monticello resident, said “I had a lot of fun taking pictures of a goat’s reflection in ice for the last exhibit, and I can’t want to see what pictures I get this time.”
The club’s fall photo exhibit can be viewed by going to YouTube and searching for “Reflections photo exhibit, December 2022.”
PHOTO CONTEST
The club’s spring photo contest with the Nash Black Photography Awards returns this spring after a two-year absence due to the pandemic. The theme is “Let There Be Plants!” and will have area amateur photographers focus on vegetation in south-central Kentucky.
Winners will be announced during SCC’s Earth Day Celebration, which is set for Sunday, April 16. The celebration will be held on the Somerset Campus from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The grand prize for the winning photo is $100. Cash awards of $50, $25, and $15 will also be presented. Deadline to enter the contest is Sunday, April 9, and anyone, not just club members, are encouraged to enter. (Club members who submit entries and try for the cash awards are not allowed to serve as judges for the contest.)
The annual photography awards honor Irene Black and the late Ford Nashett. The Russell County couple, who wrote under the pen name “Nash Black,” are founding members of the college’s photography club.
MORE INFORMATION
The mission of the photography club is to provide a setting where SCC students, staff and faculty can come together with the community to share digital images and discuss photography. Club members can use any type of camera to take photos, even the camera on your phone.
For more information on the club, the exhibit, the contest, and a link to past exhibits, visit “Fruit of the Lens Photography Club” on Facebook.
