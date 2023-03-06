Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Across Eastern Kentucky This Afternoon... Here is a fire danger statement issued in coordination with the Kentucky Division of Forestry and the Daniel Boone National Forest. A combination of dry and windy conditions will create an elevated risk of fire danger this afternoon. Minimum relative humidity is forecast to range between 28 and 38 percent, with sustained southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts between 20 and 30 mph. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly. From the Kentucky Division of Forestry - Kentucky law prohibits burning between February 15 and April 30 within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland from 6AM to 6PM.