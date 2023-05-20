Hollyhock rust is a fungal disease of hollyhocks and other plants in the mallow family. It can spread quickly but only rarely causes plant death.
Initial symptoms of hollyhock rust are small (1/8 to ¼ inch) orange to yellow spots on the lower leaves (Figure 1 & 2). As the disease progresses, dark red-brown raised bumps develop on the undersides of the leaves (Figure 3) under each spot seen on the upper leaf surface.
Severely infected leaves may take on a lacy appearance as leaf tissue drops out of the spots. These leaves may then shrivel and die.
The hollyhock rust fungus can either be spread by the wind, wind-driven rain, or from infected plants. Most importantly, the disease overwinters on hollyhock leaf and stem debris.
Once symptoms of rust appear, control is difficult. Intervening by removing symptomatic leaves early in the disease cycle can help decrease the disease. This should be coupled with fungicide sprays.
To avoid problems with hollyhock rust in the future, remove all weedy mallows from the garden as they serve as repositories for the disease. Remove and destroy all hollyhock stems and leaf debris in the fall.
Do not save seeds from infected plants. Inspect new hollyhock purchases for any rust symptoms.
Some hollyhock varieties are resistant to some strains of the rust fungus and should be considered to avoid this disease.
Avoid planting hollyhocks too closely together or where there is poor air circulation. Avoid getting the leaves wet by using overhead irrigation – use drip irrigation or water only at the base of the plants.
For more information or questions concerning hollyhock rust, contact the Pulaski County Extension Service at 606-679-6361.
