I am a late-night person who does most of my exercising, whether it be running or walking, during the dark hours of the night in downtown Somerset.
Each night I navigate the desolate sidewalks of my hometown, I will inevitably see other people roaming in the nighttime environment.
But I sometimes wonder if others were out walking in the night air for exercise or out of necessity?
Just the other night, I noticed an individual sleeping in the park adjacent to the downtown Dairy Queen restaurant. and after witnessing another human being sleeping on an outdoor concreter bench at night, I was conflicted with a deep sense of sadness and a feeling of thankfulness that I was fortunate enough to have a warm bed to sleep in at night.
The next day, as I drove by that same downtown concrete bench on my way to work, I saw that same individual sitting up on the bench. As I looked at that person, I was struck by how clean-cut his appearance was and his clothing looked extremely kept.
I then began to wonder how different was that person than me?
And what was the difference between sleeping in my bed at my home or me having to sleep outside on a concrete bench?
I sometimes wonder if I could ever be in that situation? I am willing to bet that the person I saw sleeping on a concrete bench probably never thought they would be in that situation.
There are many reasons people find themselves without an adequate place to sleep at night, including mental illness, addiction, poverty, recent incarceration, abuse, and even military veterans. and many of those issues are not easily resolvable.
Having strong family support in my life has probably given me confidence I might never have to sleep outside. However, some people living outside also have strong family structures, that want to support them, but the individual just won’t allow it.
I also have a job and I assume that will always keep a roof over my head. But permanent employment is not a guarantee. A lot of people living on the streets have an income of some sort, either disability or day labor.
Having a job or receiving some type of income does not always mean one can secure adequate living arrangements. In today’s environment, affordable housing has almost become an oxymoron.
With adequate rental housing ranging from $600 to $900 a month, and add on a safety deposit to move into the dwelling, you are looking at least $1,500 just to move in. That amount of money can be daunting to many.
Local resident Virginia Dial has spent many years of her adult life trying to help individuals with their housing needs in their personal life transitions. For the past six years she has worked on a project to build a tiny home community to help people find affordable housing in their transitional stages.
With constant setbacks along the way, Dial and her Connect Village Board has worked diligently to create a community for those in need of shelter. and even if they secure the 25 acres of land needed to build their housing project, Dial knows this massive project won’t totally solve the problem.
However, she hopes it will make a difference.
“It is sort of like the old analogy of throwing a washed-up starfish back into the ocean,” Dial stated. “Just throwing one starfish back into the ocean won’t save them all. But all we can do is help one individual at a time secure adequate living arrangements.”
Many caring people in our local area have made great strides in helping individuals obtain housing, but with every step forward there has also been some steps backwards along the way.
Just recently the Over My Head homeless shelter closed after six years of service. Some churches had to cut back or stop serving free potluck meals to the community after the COVID threat.
Dial had even mentioned how some churches’ winter warming centers have weened after a few weeks in due to a lack of volunteers.
It’s a tough complicated issue with no easy solutions. But do we need to complain about seeing people sleeping out in the open on concrete benches at night or do we need to openly discuss solutions, put aside our differences, and use our collective talents to find a workable solution?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.