Grocery shopping has recently become a difficult task in my household. The need for daily food consumption is inevitable, but the process of buying that food has become a family budget nightmare.
Every time, I now, go grocery shopping I am reminded of that opening credit scene in the old ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’, where she reluctantly throws a pack of meat in her grocery shopping cart as she struggles with the high cost of the product in her mind.
I seem to have that same look on my face with almost every product I pick up in the grocery store, as I struggle to throw it in my shopping cart.
Less than two years ago, I seldom looked at the prices of the food products I put in my shopping cart.
I am a creature of habit, and I almost always bought the same food items. Going from the right side of the store and working my way to left of the edifice interior, I probably hold the local grocery shopping speed record. I knew what I wanted, I knew where is was located at, and didn’t are what it cost.
Now, I shop like Mary Tyler Moore did back in her 1977 television series.
Now, every product I pick up I apply the ‘Steve hunger-to-cost’ ratio. How bad do it need it to maintain my 235-pound physique?
Like most grocery shoppers, me and my wife start off looking for our six weekly main course items – meat, fish, or chicken. From there we add on our other items to complement our dinners, along with our items breakfast and lunch.
And anything else we might decide to buy, I go into ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ grocer shopping mode. Do I really need it?
Don’t get me wrong, I am not trying to pick on grocery stores. Inflation and product prices have increased proportionally in every market – gas, clothing, household products, etc. But grocery shopping is the one area of our lives we have to do on a regular basis, and we have to make cost-conscious decisions through the whole process.
I can still remember grocery shopping with my mother back in the early 1970’s, and having to explain to her why I needed a 40-cent junk food product. and many times my mother ‘vetoed’ my junk food request stating ‘for that price you don’t need it that bad’.
And back then, I always wondered how a 40-cent junk food product was going to bankrupt our household budget.
Fifty years later, that same junk food product probably costs about $2.50. A cart full products at that price, or higher, adds up quickly and definitely puts a strain on our household budget.
Thankfully I have grown out of most of my old junk food habits, but there are several food products that I now struggle to throw in my shopping cart.
I love green olives. I can eat them right out of the jar or I usually add them to a garden salad. But now I find myself in a moral cuisine dilemma every time I reach the pickle/olive aisle.
Two years ago, a jar of olives usually cost around 70 cents, but now they are priced at $1.99. and now, I keep hearing my mother’s voice in the back of my head, ‘for that price you don’t need it that bad’.
I still enjoy grocery shopping, but my days of ‘speed shopping’ is over. I now grocery shop like like Mary Tyler Moore.
