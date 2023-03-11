With the temperatures beginning to warm up, now is a great time to encourage children to put down their electronic devices and go outside to enjoy nature. Getting outdoors has many advantages, including increased vitamin D levels, more physical activity, improved mood, better concentration and faster healing, according to research from Harvard Medical School.
Here are some ideas to encourage children to go outside.
• Offer enjoyable activities. Bubbles and sidewalk chalk are both excellent low-cost incentives for outdoor play. Additionally, many young people enjoy fun chores, like walking the dog.
• Make it a contest. Kickball and dodgeball can be enjoyable games to play with your family or with neighbors. Another option is to play a game of hide and seek.
• Conduct an insect safari to teach children to listen and look for insects. To contribute to a 4-H digital insect collection, they might even want to take pictures of the insects they find.
• Introduce children to nature’s wonders. As a family, observe sunrises, sunsets, or the night sky. Take a stroll and observe the buds on the various tree species.
For more ideas on ways to get young people outdoors, contact the Pulaski County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service and ask for Erica Spurgeon or Jennifer Cole, 4-H Youth Development Extension Agents at 606-679-6361.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.