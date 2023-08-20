The Lake Cumberland Medical Associates made a generous donation to the Pulaski County affiliate of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. LCMA has put free books into the hands of children in the community they serve. The Imagination Library would not be possible without the contributions of donors like LCMA. Pictured was, from left, Dr. Laura Pedersen, DO; Dr. Blake Dixon, DO; Jim Tackett, DPIL Board Member; Lindsey Roberts, DPIL Board President; and Brooke Bowers, Children’s Librarian at the Pulaski Co Public Library.
Submitted Photo
The Citizens National Bank generously supports early literacy in our community year after year. Citizens National Bank has a long-standing commitment to our local Imagination Library program and putting books in the hands and homes of children under 5. Pictured was, from left, Jim Tackett, Board Member; Charlotte Keeney, Executive Director of the Pulaski County Public Library; Lindsey Roberts, CNB Marketing Director and Board President; Heather Meadows, Board Vice President; and Amy Smith, Board Member.
Submitted Photo
With their generous donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, United Cumberland Bank put free books into the hands of registered kiddos in Pulaski County. Pictured was, from left, Heather Meadows, Board Vice President; Lindsay Thurman, Board Member; Anne Phillips, and Mortgage Lender at UCB
Submitted Photo
Pulaski County Schools made a generous donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. With this donation, they will put free books into the hands of 84 kids for one year. Pictured was, from left, Amy Smith, Board Member; Heather Meadows, Board Vice President; Lindsey Roberts, Board President; Patrick Richardson, Superintendent of Pulaski County Schools; Charlotte Keeny, Executive Director of Pulaski Co Public Library; and Jim Tackett, Board Member.
Submitted Photo
The Somerset Independent Schools system made a generous donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. With this donation, they are able to put free books into the hands of 50 kids for a whole year. Pictured was, from left, Jim Tackett, Board Member; Amy Smith, Board Member; Kyle Lively, Superintendent of Somerset Independent Schools; Lindsey Roberts, Board President; and Heather Meadows, Board Vice President
Submitted Photo
The Science Hill Independent Schools made a generous donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This school is passionate about early childhood literacy and putting books into the hands of young kiddos. They sponsored 34 kids for a whole year. Pictured was, from left, Amy Smith, Board Member; Heather Meadows, Board Vice President; Jimmy Dyehouse, Superintendent & Principal of Science Hill Independent Schools; Lindsey Roberts, Board President; and Jim Tackett, Board Member.
Submitted Photo
The Somerset-Pulaski Morning Rotary Club made a generous donation. They put more free books in the hands of DPIL registered kids in Pulaski County. Pictured was, from left Tammy Cranfill and Christie Adams.
Submitted Photo
alertfeatured
Imagination Library receives donations from local organizations
Special to the CJ
Several local businesses and organizations gave generous donations to the Imagination Library program to help put books in the hands and homes of local children and students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.