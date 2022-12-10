Inmate Apprehended After Two Days on the Run

A lot was happening in Pulaski County in December of 2002.
Then again, a lot of things seemed to be happening that never actually came to be.
The county school system was planning for two new schools which never were developed. Meanwhile, work was being done on an old building in the heart of downtown Somerset – but today, neither the building nor the street on which it was located even exist.
On the other hand, a lot of things that were happening were state-of-the-art for that era and have improved and continued to this day. For example, a local middle school made headlines for using “wireless keyboards” for their schoolwork, and the Amber Alert system was born.
And proving that the more things change, the more they stay the same, several items in the news in 2002 – good and bad – are the same that we read about in 2022, such as drug problems and, on a brighter note, Christmas parades!
Here’s what was newsworthy in Pulaski County 20 years ago this week, from the Dec. 8-14, 2002, editions of the Commonwealth Journal.
Prescription Drug Deaths a Growing Tragedy
Pulaski County’s latest overdose victim left an ever-increasing legacy – dozens of bottles of legally prescribed drugs. She was number 24 this year. Even more staggering, 23 of her predecessors also died as a result of legal prescriptions. … (Pulaski County Coroner Alan Stringer) is warning of … methadone, a drug most commonly used to ween drug abusers off other narcotics, and in pain management programs, and hydrocodone, also used to treat pain. … Dr. Mel Medroso, medical director of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital’s emergency room, said OxyContin is still the “foremost abused drug.” The patients, this year, have just been lucky enough to survive the overdose.
Cedar Grove Man Slain
An apparent homicide victim found slumped on his couch … has been identified as (a 49-year-old Pulaski man.) … No weapon was found at the scene. … The homicide is being investigated by the Pulaski County Major Crimes Task Force.
Local Law Enforcement on Lookout for Man who Escaped Detention Center
and later…
Inmate Apprehended After Two Days on the Run
Local law enforcement officers are searching for a 33-year-old man who escaped from the Pulaski County Detention Center on Hail Knob Road yesterday evening. (The man) had been serving a 12-month sentence on a county misdemeanor, which made him eligible for work release. “He was taking the trash out and ran off from the officer,” a jail spokesman said.
(Two days later)
(A Pulaski County Detention Center escapee) was arrested without incident Monday in the Antioch Shores community of Pulaski County. … A detention center spokesman said a citizen recognized (him) from his photos which ran in the Commonwealth Journal and called 911.
Thousands Attend Annual Christmas Parade in Downtown Somerset
The annual parade, sponsored by the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce, began at 2 p.m. Saturday. Winner of the President’s Trophy was Malvin Hill Baptist Church’s float called “Birth of Jesus.”
Board Approves School District’s Facility Plan
Anticipating growth within the Pulaski County school system, administrators are looking to construct two new schools by 2008. … The first two projects listed for the 2006-2008 biennium are a new elementary school in the southern end of the county and a new middle school in the western end of the county. … If the two new schools become a reality, the capacity of each is expected to be around 600 students and will relieve the overpopulated Northern and Southern middle schools.
Meece Middle School Boasts Use of Wireless Computer Keyboards
On today’s classroom desks at Meece Middle School, wireless computer keyboards are becoming the writing tool of choice. … MMS purchased a set of 30 AlphaSmart wireless keyboards. … When the students are finished with their work, they simply point their wireless keyboard at the printer and print out their work with the touch of a button.
Renovations in Downtown Historic Building Expected to be Finished in January
Workers have been braving the cold in downtown Somerset to complete renovations on the exterior of a deteriorated building which is expected to eventually be turned into a mall and living space. The building faces Zachary Way, Market Street, and S. Maple Street. … The Downtown Somerset Development Corporation plans to turn the building into a combination of a restaurant, a few storefronts, and approximately 6,000 square foot incubator mall for new small businesses, and upper level studio apartments.
In Other News:
-Kentucky’s version of an “Amber Alert” system, designed to quickly let the public know a child has been abducted by a stranger, was put to a statewide test Thursday.
-The Somerset Police Department is welcoming three new officers. The three men, Eric Klepper, Billy Bolin, and Jordan Hoseclaw, are all Pulaski County natives.
-Come see Christmas Island, hosted by the Somerset-Pulaski Convention and Visitors Bureau, at Burnside Island Nov. 21-Dec. 30. Three hundred displays with over one million twinkling bulbs. Cars $6, vans $10, busses $20.
-The Somerset Parks and Recreation Department is having its tenth annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 21.
Obituary:
Martha Jane Land, 77, Sioux Trail, Somerset, retired owner of Dino’s Pizza, died Saturday, Dec. 7, 2002, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. She was born in Somerset on July 31, 1925, daughter of Zona and Robert Hall. Her father was a Somerset minister. She was the widow of Clifford Land who preceded her in death in April 1998. They had been married 51 years. … Burial will be in the Somerset Cemetery. Pulaski Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
This Week in Local Sports:
-The Northern Middle School seventh grade football team wins the Cumberland Lake Shell Pigskin Classic.
-Somerset girls basketball team loses 79-51 against Mercer County. Top scorers: Katie Irvine, Madison Flowers, Amy Honeycutt, and Whitney Alderdice.
-Monte Calloway, a 2002 Southwestern graduate, has helped Maryville College (Tenn.) get off to a 5-2 start. Calloway has seen action in five of those games. In 63 minutes of action, Calloway is averaging three points and 2.6 rebounds. He also has three steals and four blocked shots.
-Athlete of the Week – Tarah Combs, PCHS junior basketball player who scored 31 points in the team’s win at Breathitt County and 10 points in the win against North Laurel.
This Week’s Advertisements:
-Roberts Jewelry, downtown Somerset. “Whatever you want for Christmas, we have!” Every item in the store is on sale.
-Burton & Poynter Furniture Co., E. Mt. Vernon St., has Catnapper recliners priced at $359-$439.
-Goody’s – 50% off sweaters for men, ladies, and girls, $9.99-$19.99.
-Dawahare’s, Somerset Mall – Christmas blowout. Junior L.E.I. denim, $21.99. Misses’ faux suede big shirts, 50% off. Men’s UK sweatshirts, buy one get one free.
-Food Fair – Sirloin pork chops or grade A fryer chicken breast, 88 cents/pound. 32 oz. jar of Kraft Miracle Whip, $1.98.
In the Classifieds:
-Finley’s Fun Center is now hiring managers and kitchen helpers.
-Brand new three bedroom, two bath lakefront home, year-round panoramic view, restricted lot, city water, new blacktop, reduced to $117,900.
-Immaculate home located in Ridgeview Subdivision. Nice walkout basement with large family room. Screened in porch. $149,900.
-2001 Chevy Cavalier, blue, 34,000 miles, $7,500.
Grand Opening:
Coca-Cola celebrated its grand opening at their new plant on Kit Cowan Road.
Showing This Week at Showplace Cinemas:
Extreme Ops – Solaris – 8 Mile – Harry Potter – Santa Clause 2 – Die Another Day – Treasure Planet – 8 Crazy Nights – They – Analyze That – Star Trek Nemesis – Maid in Manhattan – Hot Chick – Drumline
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.