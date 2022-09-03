Does your child look forward going to school this year? Or does he cry, act like he is sick or other conditions to get to stay home? Young children, often going to school for the first time, may have some separation issues, but for those returning to school, it should be an enjoyable time.
Your child is sure to hear something about “bullying” but may not really understand what is considered “bullying.” What should you do if your child tells you he is being bullied at school, on the school bus, playgrounds or other sites? First make sure your child understands exactly what is bullying. Is someone intentionally and repeatedly causing him injury or discomfort. Bullying can take the form of physical contact, words, or more subtle action. No one wants their child to be treated differently at school or come home and inform you some student is making fun of him.
There are things you can share with your child to manage the bullying from others and hopefully will work. First tell your child to talk to the bully and ask him to stop bothering him. There might be a chance the person bullying does not realize how they are making your child feel. He may just need a friend. Once they know they are making the student feel uncomfortably, they may stop following your child around. If talking does not help, then have your child share his story with the teacher
Remind your child to try to always have a friend with him when out of the classroom. Friend up with a friend so they are never alone. Avoid the bully and the area he is in. This may not be possible in the lunchroom or on the bus. If he is aware the bully is nearby walk away and play in a different part of the playground. Ask the bus driver to assign you a seat near the front or near the monitor if it is on the bus. At lunch select another table away from the bully.
If the bully continues to follow your child around, remind him to tell an adult immediately. You want this action to stop so your child loves school and does not want to miss a day.
Remind your student to not spread hurting rumors that other students may be telling. If your child tells you something mean or embarrassing about another student, remind him to not pass it on. He may want to share the tell with the teacher who can take care of it in the classroom. Tell the teacher the story or everything he knows, and keep the teacher updated. This way, the teacher can help stop the bully, and give support to the person being bullied.
Remind your child to be kind to all. As school continues, encourage your child to treat everyone with respect, and share how you want to be treated. Stop and think before you say or do something that could hurt someone’s feelings. Keep in mind that everyone is different, not better or worse. Simply different. In addition, if your child thinks he has bullied someone in the past, have him to apologize to the person.
The Farmer’s Market and other produce stands are booming and ready to serve you with fresh produce, canned products, baked goods, meat and other food items. Visit the market uptown on Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00. Be sure to spend your vouchers that are good for this year. Farm fresh tomatoes are getting scarce at the Farmers Market. You may have some growing at your home. Try this delicious tomato pie.
Southern Tomato Pie
1 9-inch pie crust
4 to 5 homegrown tomatoes, thinly sliced and drained
1 medium sweet onion, thin sliced
¼ cup fresh basil leaves, chopped
1 cup of sharp cheddar cheese, grated
¼ cup of grated Parmesan cheese
½ cup mayonnaise
Olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Bake pie crust until it begins to turn golden, about 10 minutes. Let cool. Slice tomatoes and place them on paper towel; sprinkle salt and pepper over tomatoes and add paper towel on top of tomatoes to drain. Lightly sauté onions in a bit of olive oil, just enough to lightly coat your pan. Layer drained tomato slices in pie crust; top with sautéed onions. Mix basil leaves, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses into mayonnaise. Combine and spread evenly on top of pie. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until pie is brown and bubbly. Allow to cool before serving. Enjoy.
The Pulaski County Extension Office will be closed Monday, in honor of Labor Day.
It is time to join or renew your Pulaski Homemaker Dues. We invite you to join our Pulaski County Extension Homemakers with yearly dues of $12 per year. Mailbox members can pay their dues at the Office. Active homemakers should pay dues to their club treasurer.
We have two spots for the Fall painting class on Thursday September 8, starting at 6:00 0’clock. The cost is $30, and all supplies are provided. Pay and register at the office.
Mark your calendar for our special Bag Luncheon on Thursday, September 29, when we will be donating all money to the ovarian cancer screening program. The cost is $10 and includes a barbecue sandwich, slaw, homemade cookies, chips and water. Lunches will be delivered to sites where 10 or more meals are ordered and at the time requested. Call the office to order your lunches today, 679-6361.
A Beginning knitting class will begin on Wednesday September 21 at 10:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. Call the office to register. The class is free to Pulaski Homemakers. For non-homemakers, the fee is $5, or you can provide your size 8 knitting needles and cotton yarn. The first class will knit the kitchen dish cloth.
Can you make a crochet chain stitch? Bring your crocheting needle, size J, and take home scrubby. Call the office to register at 679-6361. This class will be offered on Friday September 23, starting at 9:00 at the Extension Office.
