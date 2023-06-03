If you are a “new gardener” there are some things, you may need to know to help you with your plants. As your plants continue to grow you will want to lightly turn the soil around the plants to control weeds. A layer of straw, newspaper, cardboard or plastic mulch between plants will help control weeds and help keep the soil moist.
Water your garden when the top of the soil feels dry. If you are growing your garden in raised beds or containers, the soil will dry out faster than it does in a regular garden. Evenly apply water around the bed or container. For raised beds, apply enough water to wet the soil about six inches deep. Check the plants growing in containers and apply water until some water drains out the hole at the bottom of the container. Containers may need to be watered every day or two. Raised beds usually need to be watered about twice a week unless it rains.
While checking your need for water, be sure to look for pests and diseases on your plants and in the garden. Check plants weekly for symptoms of disease or pest problems. Treat the plants promptly with an appropriate pesticide, such as insecticidal soap for aphids or fungicide for fungal diseases. Destroy badly infected plants to prevent the spread of disease to healthy plants.
Crops such as corn, beans, squash, pumpkins, peppers and tomatoes can continue to be planted. Herbs, tomatoes and peppers make great plants for containers. If you are using a 12–15-inch pot, across the top, only plant one plant per container. If you are using a larger container, you may want to plant two or three plants. You can plant a pizza garden in a large container as these vegetables are often used in making pizza.
Your early season crops such as lettuce and radish, should have matured by now, and need to be removed from the garden. This will make room for additional crops such as those listed above. All plants need water, sun and nutrients to produce well. Fertilize plants as necessary for the specific plant variety. Avoid fertilizing when plants are undergoing drought or other stress. When applying fertilizer, fertilize the soil about 6 inches from the base of the plants because fertilizer in direct contact with plant leaves or roots can cause burning. Water after you have fertilized to dilute the nutrients in the soil.
Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, and peppers are all related; they belong to the same family of plants. Planting these plants in the same location for several years in a row may allow diseases in the soil and can often build up and produce problems with future crops. It is best to move these plants around in the garden and not follow one plant with a related plant for a few years. For example, after you have grown tomatoes or potatoes in an area for a few years, plant beans or corn in that area for the next few years. Better yet, and especially if you have a small garden, consider growing some of them in containers.
Southern Vegetable Salad
1 cup cucumber diced.
1 cup fresh corn
14.5 ounce can dice tomatoes with chili pepper.
1 bell pepper, diced.
2 tablespoons vinegar
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon chili powder
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium size bowl combine cucumber, corn, tomatoes, and bell pepper.
In a cup combine vinegar, garlic powder, chili powder, salt and pepper. Pour over vegetables, mixing well. This will make 12-1/2 cups servings with 20 calories.
Events going on at the Extension Office:
Pulaski Homemakers can purchase their ticket to the County Annual Meeting at the Extension Office. The big event will be held on Tuesday, June 20, at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center. The cost is $17 for the “Summertime Luau.” Registration with appetizers, bidding and hospitality will begin at 5:30 with dinner to follow at 6:00. Free gifts bags to all. Purchase your tickets at the Extension Office by Tuesday, June 6. Need help with ‘Food Preservation?” We have free publications at the Pulaski County Extension Office. The office is open 8:00 to 4:30 Monday through Friday.
Make a beautiful art quilt creation collage June 10, June 17, and June 24 at the Pulaski Extension Office. Janet Moran will be the instructor. You will need to call Janet at 325-234-3844 for materials needed and instructions.
The Pulaski County Cancer Relay for Life will be held on Friday June 16 at the Center for Rural Development, starting at 6:00 pm. The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers have a team, The Wendy’s Warriors” that you can donate money too if you desire.
