People choose to can foods at home for many reasons: to preserve the harvest from their gardens or local farmers markets for year-round enjoyment; to gain more control over what is in their food by limiting or avoiding salt, sugar or preservatives; to save money; to get better-tasting canned foods; to follow family traditions; or just for the sense of satisfaction that home canning provides. If you need help with your canning come by the Extension for Free publications on canning and other helpful hints.
Home canning has changed over the last 200 years. Scientists have found ways to produce safer, higher quality products, including the design of better home canning equipment and supplies. Because many microorganisms live and multiply quickly on the surfaces of fresh fruits and vegetables, methods of home canning should always follow research-based recommendations. Don’t rely on “what I have always done.”
The advantages of home canning are lost when you start with poor quality fresh foods; when jars fail to seal properly; when food spoils; or when color, texture, flavors and nutrients deteriorate during prolonged storage. Following the correct procedures can ensure safely canned foods that are of top quality and may be stored for up to two years.
Home canning requires the use of specialized jars that have been designed to be reused under home canning methods. The USDA recommends Mason-type jars with two-piece screw-on caps. Jars come in a variety of sizes for efficient use of your home-canned products. There are numerous manufacturers of canning jars. It is important that you purchase jars and lids that were manufactured and advertised as canning jars. Canning jars go through a tempering process during manufacturing and are less susceptible to breakage. Commercial single-use jars from mayonnaise, peanut butter, etc., should not be used because they are more prone to breaking during the canning process.
Jars advertised as storage jars should not be used for canning. Likewise, you should not use glass mason jars purchased in the crafting section of certain stores. Storage jars and crafting jars cannot withstand the repeated heating and cooling associated with the canning process and are more susceptible to breakage. In addition, the necks of the jar and sealing edges are often different than canning jars so lids and bands do not apply correctly.
Before use, all empty jars should be washed with soap and hot water and rinsed, with a dishwasher if desired. Hard water films may be removed easily with a soak in a solution containing 1 cup of vinegar per gallon of water. All jars to be processed less than 10 minutes should be sterilized for 10 minutes. They can be boiled in the boiling water canner before using it for processing. Jars that will be processed 10 minutes or longer should be washed and rinsed but do not need to be boiled. Jars should be checked for chips or cracks. Canning jars can be reused and canning screw bands. However, all lids must be replaced once used. You can purchase lids only. A funnel, spatula, and jar lifter will make home canning easier.
Fresh Green beans are available at the Farmers Market. You can process your green beans to enjoy this year. Green beans just need water for canning and canning salt if you prefer salt. Salt just adds flavor and is not necessary for canning. Green beans and most vegetables are processed in a pressure canner. Most fruits, tomatoes, pickles and relishes require the boiling water method. If you need help come by the Extension Office.
Beginner Medium Salsa Recipe
6 pounds fresh tomatoes, about 18 tomatoes or 9 cups
½ cup vinegar (5% acidity)
4-ounce package Mrs. Wages Medium Salsa Mix
Scald tomatoes for 3 minutes in boiling hot water. When tomato skin breaks, dip tomatoes into ice water. Cut out core and remove tomato skins. Chop up coarsely. Combine tomatoes, vinegar and salsa mix in a large saucepan, do not use an aluminum pan, and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes, still stirring occasionally. Pour hot salsa into 5 hot pint jars, leaving ½ inch head space. Remove air bubbles with plastic knife. Wipe jar rims with dampened clean paper towel; apply two-piece metal caps. Process 40 minutes in a boiling water canner. This will yield 5-pint jars.
Get your pressure gage canner checked out at the Extension Office any weekday from 8:00 to 4:30. All canning information is available at the Extension Office, free of charge.
Come join us as we make the Garden-Fresh Tomato Pizza on Tuesday, July 26 at 11:30. Call the office to register 679-6361.
Free card making class Monday, July 25, starting at 10:00 o’clock.
