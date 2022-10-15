With ghosts, goblins, and vampires on the prowl in October, it’s the perfect time to plant your garlic for next spring. Garlic has long been viewed as a way to ward off vampires, according to European folklore. Whether that is fact or fiction, one thing is for sure, October is the time to plant garlic.
Planting in the fall produces larger bulbs and more complex flavors. Garlic enhances food recipes and is seen as a traditional medicine in some cultures.
Garlic is best planted in the fall for harvesting next spring, usually in June. Nothing stores better after harvest than garlic because it is largely not affected by pests or diseases.
Place your garlic cloves in full sun and a well-drained, fertile site. Mix some organic matter like compost into the soil to provide more nutrients and to increase drainage.
Plant cloves about 2 inches deep in the soil with the pointed end of the clove turned up. Prior to planting you should do a soil test to make sure your pH levels are between 6.0 and 6.5. Adding shredded leaves or straw on top will protect the cloves from cold winter and retain soil moisture.
Be sure to put your garlic in a corner of your garden or a space where you won’t be planting next spring. Each clove of garlic should be planted six inches apart and will produce a new head with six to eight cloves at harvest. You don’t need to plant a lot of garlic, because a little will go a long way.
There are three types of garlic, the softneck, hardneck and elephant garlic. The softneck has two types, the artichoke and silver skin. Both are common garlic types sold in the supermarket and you have likely used them.
The hardneck has large cloves, is easy to peel and has more intense flavor than softnecks. It also has a flower scape or flowering stem. Elephant garlic is a third type but is actually a member of the onion family and is considered a variant of the leek.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension office at 679-6361. Learn about timely events or things to do in your home gardens by becoming a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, or following @hortagentbeth on Twitter, kyplants on Instagram, and Pulaski County Horticulture YouTube channel.
Pine straw is available for purchase, courtesy of the Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners.
