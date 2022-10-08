“Let Your Light Shine” with Kentucky Extension Homemakers is the theme for KEHA week, which is observed October 9 through October 15. Established in 1932, the state organization’s 13,455 members are dedicated to learning, leading, and serving. We know Pulaski County had Extension Homemaker Clubs in 1947 with Mrs. E. C. Andis as the county president. Mrs. Louise Craig was the home demonstration agent.
The first Home Demonstration Agent, or what we now call the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, was Ouida Midkiff who came to Pulaski County in 1924. Other FCS Agents have included Linda Horn Gover, Betty King and Pam York. Pulaski County has 16 Homemaker Clubs that are open to everyone. Dues are $12 each year. Classes offered to the homemakers this year include “Saving Money at the Grocery Store, “Autumn Home Décor,” “Creative Containers,” “Self-Care and Managing Grief,” “Managing Stress Eating,” “Cooking with Oils and Vinegars,” “Making the Most of Meals While Traveling, “and “Outdoor Cooking.” Monthly Cooking Classes are also offered and available for the public to attend on the 4th Tuesday of each month at 11:30. Educational classes and Craft workshops are taught monthly.
Serving our community through volunteer service is a strong emphasis in KEHA. Members annually report more than 411,000 volunteer hours in support of Extension and community projects with a value that exceeds $9.1 million dollars to the Commonwealth. Since 1977, KEHA has actively supported the University of Kentucky Ovarian Cancer Research Fund. Donations in the forty-four-year history of this project total to more than $1.5 million. This year Pulaski County Homemakers will donate more than $5500 to the Ovarian Cancer Program.
Homemaker Clubs donate items and money throughout the year to the Alzheimer Center, Bethany House, God’s Food Pantry, Cancer Center at the Hospital, Hospice Center, 4-H Camp, Newborn Baby Caps, Crisis Support, Veterans Center, and other sites in the county. KEHA is a volunteer organization that works to improve the quality of life for families and communities through leadership development, volunteer service and education. The organization operates in partnership with the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. County Extension Agents for Family and Consumer Sciences work closely with KEHA members and clubs to provide educational programming and coordinate community activities.
Local homemakers can attend Area and State Homemaker Meetings. The 2023 State Meeting will be held May 9-11, 2023, at the Crown Plaza in Louisville. Homemakers teach classes to other homemakers at the state meeting. The quilt groups attend Quilt Shows throughout the year. Homemakers have a yearly Cultural Arts Competition and compete local, area and state.
To learn more about your local Extension Homemakers, you can contact our County Officers Mary Ellis president, Sheila Adams Vice-President, Debbie Peppers Secretary and Denise Salters Treasurer. You can also contact the Extension Office at 679-6361.
Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Our calendar recipe for October is Apple-Spinach Salad. You can sample the recipe at our cooking class on Tuesday, October 25 at 11:30. Call the office to register.
Apple Spinach Salad
10-ounce bag of Baby Spinach
1 large apple diced
½ small red onion, thinly sliced
2 medium carrots shredded
½ cup chopped pecans
½ cup dried cranberries
Dressing
1/3 cup olive oil
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
½ teaspoon honey
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine spinach, diced apple, red onion, shredded carrots, pecans and cranberries in a large bowl. In a small jar, with a lid, combine olive oil, apple cider vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Shake well to combine. Pour the dressing over the salad and toss to combine. Serve immediately. Will make 12-one cup servings.
Paint a Tree on Saturday, October 15 at 1:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. All supplies provided. Cost $30. Come by the office to register and pay.
Pulaski County Homemakers Council Meeting, Wednesday, October 12, 11:30, at the Extension Office.
Extension Celebration at Northern Middle School, Tuesday, October 18 at 6:00. Must register to attend.
Monday, October 24, Free Card Making Class at 9:00 o’clock at the Extension Office. All supplies provided.
Creative Containers Class Monday, October 24, at 1:00 o’clock at Extension Office. Please call he office to register.
Tuesday, October 25, 11:30, Calendar Food Sampling Class. Must register in advance.
Barn Quilt Class Friday, October 28, 10:00 o’clock. Cost $20. Must pay and register in advance.
Christmas Memories Holiday Tasting Luncheon Friday, November 4th 11:30. Langdon Street Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Cost $20.
