“I just really like helping people. I always kind of knew I would be a nurse.”
Janet Roberts recently retired from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital after 43 years and 10 months — having spent her entire career there, right from when the hospital first opened.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my career,” Roberts said. “I’ve been very blessed.…I got to work with the best doctors. The obstetricians were so good and so knowledgeable.…The hospital has been really good to me.”
Roberts grew up the fifth of six children born to a farm couple in the Naomi community. Her mother had always wanted to be a nurse, which inspired Roberts to pursue that career. She graduated from Nancy High School in 1974 and credits Principal Bill Mauney and his wife Margaret for helping her pursue her dream. Mrs. Mauney was a member of the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club, which awarded Roberts a scholarship to attend Somerset Community College.
“I was told at one time that I was their first recipient that actually graduated,” Roberts said. “Had it not have been for them, I probably wouldn’t have been able to go financially to be honest. So I really look up to the Somerset Junior Woman’s Club.”
She earned her degree from SCC as a registered nurse in May 1976. She started that June 7 at the new hospital which had just opened to replace Somerset City Hospital — and would eventually become known as Lake Cumberland Regional.
“You could pretty much pick where you wanted to work as far as a nursing position,” Roberts recalled. “In school I always enjoyed obstetrics. I worked Postpartum for a couple of years. Then I went to day-shift Labor & Delivery.”
Roberts recalled talking with Dr. Brian Priddle early one Sunday morning after a delivery. She told him it was just 7:30 a.m. and they’d already been blessed. The beloved physician responded that “sometimes this is just too much fun to call it work.
“I thought, ‘How well spoken,’” Roberts said. “He loved his job too.”
After nearly 44 years at LCRH, Roberts knows of a few instances where she has attended to three generations.
“I only wanted to do bedside nursing,” she explained, though she also enjoyed her role as a preceptor (or mentor) for new nurses. “I never had any desire for management. I just like patients; I like the interaction with them, and it was just so much more rewarding to be able to take care of labor patients.”
Roberts’ last day was April 4. She initially planned to work a few more months but the COVID-19 pandemic forced her hand a little sooner than anticipated and social distancing restrictions kept her work family from giving her a proper send-off.
“I had Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma back in 2001,” Roberts said. “It’s kind of knocked my immunity system down some.…It wasn’t the way I planned [my retirement] but you just do what you’ve got to do and you want to keep everybody safe.”
Though it was time, Roberts said she sort of dreaded retirement because she enjoyed her work so much and considers it such a part of her life. “In my mind, I’ll always be a delivery nurse,” she said. “I just love labor patients and babies and families. I’ve gotten to meet some of most wonderful people throughout the years and play a part in their lives.”
Seeing the mothers later out in the community is particularly thrilling for Roberts. “That’s really rewarding; it just really makes you feel good to know you’ve been a part of their family.”
Now that she is retired, Roberts’ husband Ronald — who retired as a project manager for KCTCS (Kentucky Community & Technical College System) five years ago — advised her to slow down and concentrate on accomplishing just one thing each day. She loves crafts as well as cooking and plans to spend more time with her sisters. Once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, the Robertses look forward to traveling.
Together, she and Ronald raised two sons. Christopher is a network manager for KCTCS while Justin works for Churchill Downs. Each is married with one child.
“I love my time with my grandchildren,” Roberts said. Her 10-year-old granddaughters lives close by in the Nancy community, but her four-year-old grandson is in Louisville. “Now that I’m retired, I’ll be able to do more with the little one — attend his ball games and things like that.”
But she does miss her co-workers. “I had a wonderful group of people to work with, from the obstetricians to the anesthesiologists and all my fellow co-workers.”
