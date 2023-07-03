Pulaski County resident Jennifer Johnson has been named U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers' new caseworker for active military and veterans benefits, among other issues. Johnson previously served as a family resource coordinator for eight years at Somerset High School after serving Eastern Kentucky PRIDE for 12 years.
"I'm honored to welcome Jennifer to the Somerset District Office. She is the daughter of a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, giving her unique insight into the needs that our veterans and military service men and women have," said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the House. "Jennifer has built a career on serving others, from PRIDE's environmental cleanup initiatives to serving disadvantaged students and families in our local school system. Helping others comes naturally to Jennifer and she has already hit the ground running here in the office for our veterans in southern and eastern Kentucky."
Johnson's father, the late Donnie Girdler, was a long-time Field Representative for Congressman Rogers, based in the same Somerset District Office.
"It's a little nostalgic to work in the same office where my dad served alongside Congressman Rogers for many years, helping people across in our region. I truly believe that our military service members and our veterans deserve the very best care, and I'm honored to help Congressman Rogers recover their lost war medals and access their service benefits." said Johnson. "I've already spoken to a number of veterans in our region who have welcomed me onboard, and I am eager to help each one navigate through the VA paperwork to get the help they need."
In addition to his legislative and field staff, Congressman Rogers boasts having the best casework staff in the country, with six caseworkers distributed across district offices in Somerset, Hazard, Prestonsburg and Ashland to help constituents with federal issues, including veterans benefits, social security and disability benefits, IRS issues, Medicare benefits, housing assistance, black lung benefits, passport assistance and much more.
