Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) announced the recipient of the DAISY Award® for Extraordinary Nurses to Jessica Tucker, RN. This prestigious recognition highlights Jessica's unwavering dedication and patient-centered approach to delivering exceptional care. The award is a testament to nurses' remarkable contributions in their daily super-human efforts as part of the DAISY Foundation’s initiative.
The not-for-profit DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an autoimmune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired them to begin the foundation. This award serves as a unique way to express gratitude to nurses for their profound impact on patients and their families.
Jessica Tucker, an esteemed Emergency Department nursing team member, earned her nomination for the DAISY Award through the heartfelt recommendation of a former patient's family. A family member shared, "Jessica took the time to explain everything that she was doing and reassured him through every procedure that had to be done. Nursing requires passion and patience beyond account, which Jessica has.
Although she is young, she is wise, far beyond her years. Before leaving her shift that night, Jessica took the time to tell us goodbye and that she wished us the best, and to me, that speaks numbers on the nurse that she is.” From 2022 to 2023, Jessica participated in the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Extern program, where she gained experience in the Emergency Department upon graduation. Remarkably, Jessica stands out as one of the youngest nurses at LCRH to achieve this recognition, receiving this honor soon after completing orientation as a new RN. A special thank you to preceptor Austin Judd, RN, for supporting Jessica in her patient care journey.
Nominations for the DAISY Award can be submitted by patients, families, and colleagues alike. The selection of the quarterly DAISY Award recipient is overseen by LCRH's nurse leadership team. The honoree is gifted with a special brunch celebration attended by fellow team members, executive leadership, physicians, and peers. In recognition of their exceptional care, recipients receive a certificate, a DAISY Award® pin, an exclusive parking spot, and a beautifully hand-carved sculpture titled "A Heather’s Touch." Furthermore, the honoree is celebrated with a treat of iced cinnamon rolls – a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness.
Tanya Nelson-Hackney, MBA, RN, NEA-BC, CPPS, Chief Nursing Officer at LCRH, congratulated Jessica for her well-deserved DAISY Award recognition. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Jessica, the distinguished recipient of the DAISY Award. Her exceptional commitment to delivering quality, patient-centered care is truly commendable. At Lake Cumberland, we take immense pride in being a partner of the DAISY Award program. Our nurses are consistently striving for excellence, and this award provides a formal avenue for expressing our gratitude for their unwavering dedication, compassion, and service to our community."
